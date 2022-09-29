ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Twitter Reacts to Vikings' Wild Win Over Saints in London

Twitter reacts to Vikings’ wild win over Saints in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning. Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears Sign Kicker Michael Badgley, Cairo Santos Questionable Week 4

Bears sign backup kicker with Santos questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad, then immediately elevated him to the active roster in case Cairo Santos is unable to play on Sunday against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. Santos did not travel with the team to New Jersey, but he's still officially questionable to play in Week 4. Santos is 4-4 on field goal attempts this year, but he missed two extra points in the rainy conditions in Week 1.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cairo Santos Ruled Out for Bears-Giants Week 4 Game

Cairo Santos ruled OUT for Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears ruled kicker Cairo Santos out for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. He didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4

5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Kenny Pickett Replaced Ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky After Halftime

Kenny Pickett replaced ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kenny Pickett did to Mitch Trubisky what Trubisky once did to Mike Glennon in 2017. Pickett replaced ex-Chicago Bear Trubisky after halftime of Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Jets game. Trubisky is serving as the bridge quarterback for...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills

Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
NFL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
