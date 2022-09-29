Read full article on original website
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Giants
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
Twitter Reacts to Vikings' Wild Win Over Saints in London
Twitter reacts to Vikings’ wild win over Saints in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning. Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
Bears Sign Kicker Michael Badgley, Cairo Santos Questionable Week 4
Bears sign backup kicker with Santos questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad, then immediately elevated him to the active roster in case Cairo Santos is unable to play on Sunday against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. Santos did not travel with the team to New Jersey, but he's still officially questionable to play in Week 4. Santos is 4-4 on field goal attempts this year, but he missed two extra points in the rainy conditions in Week 1.
Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Reflects on ‘Dream Come True' NFL Debut
Bailey Zappe reflects on 'dream come true' NFL debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was active for the first time Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers. Little did he know he would make his NFL debut. Zappe replaced Brian Hoyer in the...
Justin Fields Was Under Pressure for 50 Percent of His Dropbacks
Fields was under pressure on 50 percent of dropbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was pressured on over 50 percent of his dropbacks during the Bears' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, according to Lorin Cox. Impressively, Fields' stat line looked much improved when he...
Cairo Santos Ruled Out for Bears-Giants Week 4 Game
Cairo Santos ruled OUT for Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears ruled kicker Cairo Santos out for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. He didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey.
5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4
5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
Bears' Cody Whitehair Injury Will Keep Him Sidelined for ‘Some Time'
Cody Whitehair to 'miss some time' with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be without left guard Cody Whitehair for “some time” according to Matt Eberflus. Whitehair exited partway through Sunday’s game against the Giants with a knee injury and did not return.
Kenny Pickett Replaced Ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky After Halftime
Kenny Pickett replaced ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kenny Pickett did to Mitch Trubisky what Trubisky once did to Mike Glennon in 2017. Pickett replaced ex-Chicago Bear Trubisky after halftime of Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Jets game. Trubisky is serving as the bridge quarterback for...
Broncos O-Lineman Goes Viral for Epic Tackle Attempt Fail Vs. Raiders
Broncos O-lineman goes viral for epic tackle attempt fail vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. 'A' for effort, 'F' for execution. That's the best way to describe Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles' attempt to prevent a scoop-and-score in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. In the...
Why Justin Fields Didn't Hit Darnell Mooney for Wide-Open TD Vs. Giants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Given the state of the Bears' passing attack, quarterback Justin Fields can't miss any layup. He missed a big one Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Trailing 14-6, the Bears faced a third-and-10 on the Giants' 35-yard...
Jimmy Garoppolo credits defense, smoother offense in 49ers 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discusses Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco’s big boost from the defensive side of the ball and a much smoother performance from his offensive unit.
Justin Fields Shouldn't Shoulder Blame for Bears' Horrific Offense
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, all the talk of a Year 2 leap for Bears quarterback Justin Fields has evaporated. The Bears' passing attack has been downright dreadful early on. It has been so bad that Fields' 11 completions and 174 yards Sunday...
Bears Have Highest QB Pressure Rate and Lowest WR Separation Rate
Bears have highest QB pressure, lowest WR separation rate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to a scathing graphic from PFF, the Bears are the worst team in the NFL in both quarterback pressures and wide receiver separation rate. Keeping Justin Fields off the ground has been a major...
Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills
Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
