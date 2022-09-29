ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

In nation’s first, man pleads guilty to new gun trafficking law

By Ryan Henry
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1F6l_0iFe1woY00

LAREDO, TEXAS ( ValleyCentral ) — A U.S. citizen living in Mexico has pleaded guilty to trafficking handguns in Mexico under a new anti-gun trafficking law, federal authorities announced Thursday.

Said Isaac Hernandez, 25, admitted to one count of trafficking firearms and is “the first person believed to be convicted under the new law,” known as the Stop Illegal Trafficking Firearms Act , according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

Tyler man wanted for online solicitation of 11-year-old girl

The act was passed June 25 as part of the Safer Communities Act, the office said.

On July 11, law enforcement officials arrested Hernandez on U.S. Interstate 35 as he was driving south towards the port of entry in Laredo. They discovered 17 firearms hidden in his car, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Hernandez had been the subject of an investigation related to the purchasing of a large number of firearms and transporting them to Mexico,” the news release stated.

Between Jan. 21, 2020, and July 11, Hernandez purchased a total of 231 handguns in calibers of 9mm, .380 and .22, authorities stated.

Sheriff: 2 missing East Texans did not leave voluntarily

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo accepted Hernandez’s plea and will set sentencing later. At that time, Hernandez faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

Hernandez will remain in custody pending that hearing, authorities stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

Kidnappers get huge sentences for three-day hostage ordeal

LAREDO, TX -- Two men have been ordered to federal prison following their convictions of kidnapping and holding four victims for ransom, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Jesus Ochoa, 27, Laredo, pleaded guilty March 2, while Luis Armando Garcia, 29, a Mexican citizen illegally residing in Laredo, pleaded guilty...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent vehicle pursuit leads to the discovery of a gang member along with several undocumented immigrants in a car. The Encinal Police Department says when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, the driver refused and gave chase on the northbound lane of I-35.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man accused of stealing debit card arrested

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole someone’s wallet and used their debit card. Laredo Police arrested 33-year-old Ignacio Salinas IV and charged him with burglary, theft, and credit card abuse. The incident was reported on Aug. 30 at around 9:51 a.m....
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Teen accused of driving into Laredo daycare center

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A teenager is arrested for allegedly crashing into an adult day care center on Monday morning. Clients at the Buenos Dias Adult Day Care Center experienced a terrifying moment when an SUV crashed into the building just after 8 a.m. Martin Rios, a client at Buenos...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
kgns.tv

Laredo Fire Department warns public about scam calls

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department and the Laredo Fire Department is advising the public about a scam that was reported by a local business. The scammer called a local business claiming to be a Laredo Fire Department code inspector. The person stated that they needed to collect...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Two Laredo men sentenced to prison for kidnapping scheme

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are sentenced to federal prison for kidnapping and holding four victims for ransom. Jesus Ochoa, 27, a Laredo resident and Luis Armando Garcia, 29, a Mexican Citizen illegally living in Laredo pleaded guilty to the charges. Back in Nov. of 2020, Ochoa and Garcia...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man wanted for indecency with a child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for indecency with a child. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Roberto Puente. He is roughly five feet, eight inches, weighs 130 and has brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Body found inside vehicle at north Laredo trailer park

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was parked at a Laredo trailer park. The Laredo Police Department received the call on Monday morning at around 9 a.m. Officers were called out to the Towne North Mobile...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Mexico#Firearms#The Safer Communities Act#East Texans
tamiu.edu

New TAMIU Police Chief Steps into History as First Hispanic Female Police Dept. Leader

When incoming Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) Chief of Police Cordelia G. Perez looks out across the TAMIU campus, she sees something that looks familiar to her. After all, it’s the home of her 2014 Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, and her two sons’ degree pursuits…and a student population that’s predominantly female and Hispanic …like her. And just like them, she’s ready to make history.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police warns residents about scammers posing as fire officials

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is alerting the community about a scam attempt that was reported at a local business. According to police, a scammer called a local business posing as a code inspector for the Laredo Fire Department. The call stated that he needed to collect...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that left one man in serious condition. The accident happened on Saturday, Oct. 1 at around 5:45 a.m. when fire crews responded to the intersection of Grand Central Boulevard and Bob Bullock Loop. When paramedics arrived, they found a crossover vehicle...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

UISD heroes save teachers life

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of people are now hailed as heroes. While a United ISD teacher was suffering a heart attack, her colleagues came to the rescue just in the nick of time. Earlier this week, Salvador Garcia Middle School staff demonstrated how prepared they are to face...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgns.tv

Fire reported in Mines Road neighborhood

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three residents who live in the Mines Road area are lucky to be alive after a massive house fire destroyed their home. The blaze happened on Friday morning at around 10:15 a.m. at a home located at the 11000 block of Revilla Drive. According to the...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

New Goodwill store provides new opportunities in Laredo

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - A new Goodwill Store has opened in north Laredo. When you shop at Goodwill, all the purchases help fund education training and career services to people with disabilities and life barriers find employment. The nonprofit organization says they get all their merchandise from San Antonio,...
LAREDO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy