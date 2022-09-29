Read full article on original website
Related
Apex Legends Community Discuss Whether Overwatch 2 Competitive Changes Should Be Implemented in Apex
A recent tweet by Blizzard highlights an interesting change to the competitive requirements for Overwatch 2 and has sparked debates amongst the Apex Legends community. Overwatch 2 is the latest entry in the beloved Overwatch franchise and is quickly approaching its Oct 4 release date. This new title will be launching on most platforms and it will be free to play so everyone can partake in its thrilling team-based matches. Overwatch 2 will be introducing brand new heroes, changes to classic characters, and the implementation of 5v5 combat.
Apex Legends Leak Reveals How Gift System May Work
Season 15 of Apex Legends, "Eclipse", due to launch Nov. 1, will mark the debut of new, long awaited features, including a new map. Most anticipated, though, is the implementation of a gift system after logos and icons related to gifting were spotted in the game's files by a data miner.
Apex Legends' Emotes Bring Up the Subject of Pay-to-Win
A recent point of contention in Apex Legends has been the subject of 'pay-to-win' emotes. While not pay-to-win in the typical sense, some players have argued that emotes, especially those that can be used in the air, are essentially pay-to-win as they can make it harder for enemies to hit you while using them.
'Pay-to-Win' Flatline Skin Returns to Apex Legends Store
A certain weapon skin for the VK-47 Flatline has re-emerged in the Apex Legends in-game store, stirring up some more debate as to whether or not Respawn Entertainment's handling of the "competitive integrity of iron sights" is warranted. Early on in September, Respawn notoriously nerfed the visibility of the Season...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pokemon GO Evolving Stars Event: Start Time, Encounters, Raids Detailed
Pokemon GO is set to launch its new Evolving Stars event as part of the Season of Light. Here's what you need to know.
Apex Legends Leak Reveals Titanfall Maps Coming For New LTM
Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment's popular follow-up to Titanfall, will have a themed map as a part of a new limited-time mode. As Titanfall shares its universe, characters, and weapons with Apex Legends, the incoming crossover comes as no surprise to long-time fans. While both characters and weapons have already appeared in-game, Titanfall maps have yet to make their official debut in Apex Legends.
Apex Legends Community Discovers New Sprintout Cancel Trick That Raises Reaction Time
Apex Legends competitors have discovered a speedy trick that drastically improves their chances at victory by increasing their reaction time during shootouts. Currently, Apex Legends has announced the return of their popular Fight or Fright event. Apex Legends will be treating players to loads of new Halloween skins, fun modes, and the spooky return of Olympus during the four weeks of this event. This haunting affair will take place from Oct. 4 until Nov. 1.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Release Date Revealed for November
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's release date is set for November 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Cinematic Revealed
The final season of Call of Duty: Warzone is well underway and a mid-season update has been announced with a teaser letting fans know that their time in Warzone is far from over. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching its Nov. 16 release date and Warzone is looking...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiglett Revealed
A new Diglett variation has been revealed for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet — Wiglett.
Call of Duty x Young & Reckless Collab Revealed
Two Call of Duty: Warzone x Young & Reckless T-Shirts are available now exclusively online. The latest collab between the two was announced on Sept. 23, and includes two new offerings that will likely catch the eye of many longtime Warzone fans. The Warzone x Young & Reckless collab includes...
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones Delayed Again
Ubisoft's upcoming pirate action-adventure game has been delayed once again, with a new release date set for March 9, 2023.
Secretlab Overwatch 2 Collection Revealed
In continued collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment, Secretlab is expanding its Overwatch Collection with two new chair designs for the launch of Overwatch 2, the company announced Friday. Inspired by the fan-favorite Tracer and Genji, the two new offerings for the collection will likely catch the eye of many longtime Overwatch...
Overwatch 2 Launch Twitch Drops: How to Get
To celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that players will be able to earn exclusive, in-game cosmetics for free via Twitch Drops. For those looking to secure the limited-time loot on launch week, here's a breakdown of how to get Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops. Overwatch 2...
Will Overwatch 1 Still Be Playable?
Overwatch 2's release is almost here, and some players are wondering if Overwatch 1 will still be playable. Overwatch 2, which is releasing on Oct. 4, is a free-to-play addition to the series, with new characters, maps, and modes. It is also available to pre-load on PC for those wishing to play as soon as possible. But what will become of Overwatch 1 once the date comes?
How to Unlock Competitive Mode in Overwatch 2
As part of its concerted effort to "disincentivize disruptive behavior and gameplay" once Overwatch 2 launches as a free-to-play title, Blizzard has revealed that its requirements for newer players to queue up for Competitive games will be changing drastically as well. For those wondering what the changes are and who...
How to Unlock Avatars in Bonelab
Bonelab's avatar feature enables players to have more personalized gameplay experience. Here's how to unlock them.
How to Get the Lienna 57 in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded
Wondering how to unlock the brand-new Lienna 57 LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded? We've got you covered. As part of the newly released Vanguard and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update, a final two new weapons will be incorporated into the mix starting Wednesday. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Lienna 57 LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.
Pokémon GO Evolving Stars: Spotlight Hour
Details regarding the weekly Spotlight Hour Pokémon during the Pokémon GO Evolving Stars event are explained.
How to Earn the Orange Tech Demon Mask in GTA Online
Halloween is just around the corner and GTA Online is getting into the holiday spirit with the introduction of this spooky mask. For players looking to earn this mask, we've broken down all the steps needed to acquire it.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0