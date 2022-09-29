ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Everyone's in the state playoff pool, but which county teams are wading into the deep end?

By Bob Parasiliti, The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
Halfway home. Halfway to a preseason objective.

Most every high school football team set going to the playoffs as a goal before the season.

Luckily, Washington County’s seven public-school teams play in Maryland, where every team that wears a uniform is automatically in the playoffs in one of six classifications.

Check that box off.

Poll vaulters:Introducing The Herald-Mail's Washington County fall sports Power 5 rankings

Without going into the points, bonus points and mathematical process explaining it all, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association — the state’s governing body — published the current standings after Week 4 action on Thursday.

It’s still early, but the positions start getting more noteworthy as schools will be passing the halfway point of the regular season this weekend. By the end of October, schools will know if they have been tricked or treated for their efforts.

The tournament went to six classifications last year, and the regular season went from 10 to nine weeks to accommodate an added week of playoffs.

Last year, Williamsport was the only county team to reach the state quarterfinals, competing in Class 2A-1A, one of the two new hybrid divisions, before losing to South Carroll.

Here’s a look what the playoffs would look like if they started this week. Remember, there will be changes in the next five weeks, but it’s interesting to watch the drama unfold.

Class 1A West

Week 4 seeding: 1. Fort Hill, 2. Mountain Ridge, 3. Northern Garrett, 4. Allegany, 5. Smithsburg, 6. Clear Spring, 7. Hancock, 8. Southern Garrett.

Current projected matchups

Upper Bracket

No. 8 Southern Garrett at No. 1 Fort Hill

No. 5 Smithsburg at No. 4 Allegany

Lower Bracket

No. 7 Hancock at No. 2 Mountain Ridge

No. 6 Clear Spring at No. 3 Northern Garrett

Notes: Brackets will shake up after this weekend. Allegany travels to Smithsburg and Southern Garrett comes to Hancock on Friday night. … Fort Hill will face two big tests in the next two weeks. The Sentinels play at Oakdale, No. 1 in 3A West, on Friday and at No. 2 Mountain Ridge on Oct. 7.

Primetime players:Even the best Washington County football players had to earn it the hard way in Week 4

Class 2A-1A West

Week 4 seeding: 1. South Carroll, 2. Liberty, 3. Williamsport, 4. Winters Mill, 5. Boonsboro, 6. Francis Scott Key, 7. Randallstown, 8. Western Tech.

Current projected matchups

Upper bracket

No. 8 Western Tech at No. 1 South Carroll

No. 5 Boonsboro at No. 4 Winters Mill

Lower Bracket

No. 7 Randallstown at No. 2 Liberty

No. 6 Francis Scott Key at No. 3 Williamsport

Notes: More shakeup: Boonsboro is at Williamsport on Friday, with the outcome likely to change some positioning. … South Carroll advanced to the state final (losing to Dunbar) and ousted both Boonsboro and Williamsport along the way. … Liberty travels to Winters Mill on Friday and will host South Carroll on Oct. 14. … Francis Scott Key hosts South Carroll on Oct. 28, the regular-season finale.

Root, root, root ...:Parasiliti: Boonsboro, Middletown student sections take rivalry to a new level

Class 3A West

Week 4 seeding: 1. Oakdale, 2. Frederick, 3. Damascus, 4. Linganore, 5. Rockville, 6. North Hagerstown, 7. South Hagerstown.

Current projected matchups

Upper bracket

No. 1 Oakdale bye

No. 5 Rockville at No. 4 Linganore

Lower Bracket

No. 7. South Hagerstown at No. 2 Frederick

No. 6 North Hagerstown at No. 3 Damascus

Note: North and South will both face Boonsboro and Williamsport before playing in the city rivalry on Oct. 28.

The Northern Garrett High School soccer team will have a game with Fort Hill High School on October 03, 2022, 13:00:00.
