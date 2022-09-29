Going to the Ark-La-Miss Fair? Here's how to have a safe experience

The Ark-La-Miss Fair is set to open Friday and although it can be a fun time for all, it is always best to be cautious when in large crowds.

Along with the crowds and exhilarating rides, there are lots of potential safety hazards that can arise during the festivities. Here are a few tips from the Monroe Police Department to keep you and your family safe at the Ark-La-Miss Fair.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday. Handicap parking will be across the front near Monroe City Hall.

A security checkpoint with metal detectors will be set up at the front gate. Bags will be checked prior to entering.

Police will be stationed both inside and outside of the fair, with a mobile command center and medical station located inside the fair for any assistance.

Safety tips

As good practice anywhere, keep your car doors locked and keep valuables out of plain sight.

Instruct children to look for a police officer if they are lost. A good tip is to place a phone number in your child's pocket in case they do get lost to help us get in contact with a parent.

No outside food/drinks or alcohol will be allowed inside.

No weapons of any kind will be allowed.

If you see something, say something. Please report any issues to a police officer.

The Monroe Police will have a zero tolerance for unruly behavior and activity. Any person acting disruptive will be removed and/or arrested.

