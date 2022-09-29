ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Freshman safety Sonny Styles carves out early role for Ohio State football

By Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ky8y4_0iFe1jaL00

Josh Proctor has a nickname for fellow safety Sonny Styles.

“I call him a manchild,” Proctor said. “He’s built different, looks different.”

His physical stature at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds is impressive, especially for a 17-year-old who graduated a year early from Pickerington Central to enroll at Ohio State.

But it was Styles' mental makeup that allowed him to carve out a role on defense in last Saturday’s win over Wisconsin, rotating in on short-yardage situations.

Ohio State defense:Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke looks ready to return for Rutgers game

OSU vs. Rutgers:Expert Ohio State football predictions for Rutgers game

Secondary coach Tim Walton and other safeties all praised Styles this week for the pace at which he picked up their new scheme and the finer points of his position.

“He’s seasoned for a young guy,” Walton said. “He takes it serious. His approach to the game. His football knowledge, he can apply. He can take information from the classroom and apply it to the field. Not all young guys can do that.”

Sonny Styles getting more opportunities for Ohio State

Last week was not Styles’ debut. He first participated on kickoff coverage, as well as other special teams units, in the Buckeyes’ second non-conference game against Arkansas State. In the rout of Toledo the following week, he lined up on defense as starters rested, playing 11 snaps.

His nine snaps in the Big Ten opener, though, were his most significant. With safety Lathan Ransom unavailable, Styles got in on the Badgers’ opening possession when they faced a third-and-1. In response, the Buckeyes stacked the box.

Styles’ performance was mixed. He missed a tackle and was flagged for a personal foul late in the second quarter.

Following the penalty, Proctor said he consoled Styles.

“My message to him was snap and clear,” Proctor said. “Play the next play. Don’t beat yourself up about it. I know it’s easy to go into that hole, but just lock in the next play and get it right the next time.”

Walton said Styles has made quick recoveries before.

“He fixes his mistakes and they don’t show up a second time,” Walton said. “That shows the level of being able to have recall of things we do, to keep applying it.”

How Sonny Styles has impressed Ohio State teammates

Styles began making an impression among teammates soon after he joined the program over the summer.

Safety Ronnie Hickman remembers him appearing to be comfortable identifying packages in film sessions.

“When I had seen him calling out stuff in the film, he might not have said it out loud, but I knew he knew the answer,” Hickman said. “Once I had seen him able to do that stuff, evaluate formations and stuff like that, I knew he was going to be good. Because physical, it was nothing for him. It was all mental.”

Coach Ryan Day said Styles’ adjustment to the college level has taken him by surprise.

Buckeyes:Ohio State football finds early improvement in red zone by finishing in end zone

Family guy:Palaie Gaoteote proud of his parents, siblings and ancestors

“I did not feel like he would have the impact that he's having early on,” Day said.

The Buckeyes went through a similar situation last fall. Only it fizzled out.

Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked quarterback recruit in the class of 2022, reclassified and enrolled a year early, but buried on the depth chart as a freshman, he transferred to Texas, spending only one semester at Ohio State.

The idea for a similar early enrollment for Styles, also a five-star prospect, was first pitched to Day last November from him and his parents when they met at the Blackwell Inn for his commitment.

Day was supportive, but tried to be cautious and stress the challenges of eschewing a senior year of high school.

“We’re very sensitive to that,” Day said, “to make sure it’s the right thing. Somebody who’s coming into school a year early has to be the right person, and the family has to be behind it. And certainly, the player has to be behind it, because you have to see it through good or bad.

“It’s going to be hard. It’s hard enough for somebody who’s gone through four years of high school.”

What Ryan Day sees in Sonny Styles

Like others, Day has come to appreciate Styles’ work ethic and drive, and he credited his parents’ involvement.

“His parents have done an unbelievable job of raising this young man,” Day said. “He’s special. We’re very fortunate this has worked out this way. He’s going to be a really good Buckeye for us.”

Styles’ father is Lorenzo Styles, a linebacker who also played for the Buckeyes in the early 1990s and was a teammate of Walton, who was a cornerback.

“He has a football pedigree, a football background,” Walton said. “He’s been well-groomed there.”

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Rutgers at Ohio State

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: BTN

Radio: WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Mascot Photo

There's more than one Brutus at The Horseshoe this Saturday. Via Ohio State beat writer Dan Hope, the Buckeyes trotted out a throwback Brutus mascot for their Big Ten matchup against Rutgers. The college football world reacted to the OG mascot on social media. "Good things are already happening today,"...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Texas State
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio families riding out Tropical Storm Ian in Florida

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Those on the Gulf Coast of Florida will likely be getting a better look at all the damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday morning. Some of those Floridians with ties to central Ohio may have some cleaning up to do. One of those families lives in Tampa, Florida; the other is just […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Styles
NBC4 Columbus

Two hospitalized after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two were hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers officers went to the intersection of North Nelson Road and East 5th Avenue at around 10:56 a.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound to the upper body. CPD states that person […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Arkansas State#American Football#College Football#Pickerington Central#Osu#Buckeyes
NBC4 Columbus

Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial

PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy