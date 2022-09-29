ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Amy Robertson joins Thurston Woods Village as director of development

By Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
STURGIS – Amy Robertson has been named director of development at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.

Robertson will be responsible for cultivating external community relationships, expanding philanthropic support of the company’s strategic and capital plans, and bridging the gap between the real needs of residents and the community’s support of those needs.

Robertson joins the Thurston Woods Village team with a master’s degree in public administration and more than 25 years of non-profit senior management experience. She excels at linking people, projects and programs for the benefit of the community, according to Thurston Woods.

“I am honored to be a part of such an amazing community at Thurston Woods Village,” she said. “The staff’s loving care and concern is evident all around me. I will thrive and so will this community.”

Tim Stoll, CEO of Thurston Woods Village, said on behalf of the board of directors and himself that he’s thrilled that Amy has joined the team.

“Amy’s commitment to high ethical standards in community development makes her an ideal fit for the Thurston Woods Village director of development,” he said.

Thurston Woods Village is the area’s only not-for-profit retirement community offering supportive services for independent living as well as assisted and skilled care.

