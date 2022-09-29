Read full article on original website
Man who stole van with baby inside found guilty on kidnapping, other charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The man who kidnapped a 9-month-old child in July was found guilty of kidnapping. On September 30, a Washington County jury found 25-year-old Marcus Esa Paul guilty of all charges following a four-day trial. PAST COVERAGE | Suspect in custody, accused of stealing van with...
Court docs: DA charges woman weeks after she was caught on video sleeping in child's bed
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was caught on video breaking into a Portland home and sleeping in a 10-year-old boy's bed in mid-September was arrested again two weeks later, accused of doing the same thing at a different home. Court records show 54-year-old Terri Zinzer was arrested and...
Jury awards $1M to protester shot in eye by police
A jury has awarded more than $1 million to a protester shot in the eye by police during a racial just march in Salem in May 2020. Eleaqia McCrae sued the city and the Salem Police Department, claiming officers assaulted her and violated her civil rights when they shot her in the eye and in the chest.
Sunday morning crash claims three lives, police say alcohol is primary factor
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Three people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Highway 99E. Oregon State Police and emergency responders were dispatched to a two-car crash at 2:46 a.m. Sunday along Highway 99E near milepost 36. Police say a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, driven by 21-year-old...
Police arrest murder suspect from Friday morning Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Detectives and SERT team arrested 31-year-old Stephen Matthew Friday night in Happy Valley in connection with a shooting Friday morning. Toelle, from Portland, was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on an arrest warrant for the following charges:. Murder in the second degree. Attempted...
Portland Police arrest driver of stolen SUV, firearm and brass knuckles recovered
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police were sent to NW Glisan Street on Saturday on a report of people passed out in a vehicle. When police arrived, they found a Toyota RAV 4 with Washington plates parked, facing the wrong way. Police say the SUV was stolen out of Washington...
Woodburn police ask for help in locating missing, endangered man
WOODBURN, Ore. — Police in Woodburn are asking for the public’s help in finding a 20-year-old man who left his home Monday after making concerning statements to family. Brian Vera Santiago was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. near Aksenia and Luba streets. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a brown t-shirt, black sweatpants, and flip-flops.
Salem Police looking for pickup truck believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police have identified the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on September 28. Police are asking the public for their help in locating the pickup truck. Police are looking for a 1998 Chevy 1500 pickup truck, extended cab, dark blue in color. Police say there...
Fatal crash on I-5 claims the life of a Salem woman Friday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when her SUV left I-5 and rolled over. Just before 1:00 p.m., Oregon State Police and Woodburn Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, south of Woodburn. Police say a Toyota 4Runner driven by 58-year-old...
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
NE Portland residents wake up to dozens of tires slashed, police looking for suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors are asking for answers this afternoon in Northeast Portland. Residents woke up to tires punctured on vehicles parked on the street and in driveways. A caller to KATU News says he believes cars from NE 70th to NE 72nd and Sacramento to Fremont Street were...
Newberg school board tries to avoid responsibility for flag ban in statement, union says
NEWBERG, Ore. — The Newberg teachers union responded to a statement from the school board Friday over a judge’s ruling that the district’s ban on political signage, including pride and Black Lives Matter flags, violates Oregon’s Constitution. In a post on Facebook, the board said any...
Motorcycle rider dies after crash with SUV on Highway 101 near Tillamook
A motorcycle rider died last Thursday after colliding with the side of an SUV that was making a turn off Highway 101 in Tillamook County, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday along Highway 101 near milepost 70, at the South Prairie Road intersection.
Rollover accident in SW Portland; roads closed while officials investigated and cleaned up
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire, Portland Police, and AMR responded to a rollover accident just after 9:00 a.m. this morning at Southwest Park Place and Southwest Vista Avenue. Officials say two cars and one motorcycle were involved. Photos sent by Portland Fire show a smart car with its front...
Fire officials: Quick thinking by resident likely kept fire from spreading
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Firefighters say fast thinking by a resident likely kept an early morning fire confined to a garage. At 4:00 a.m. Monday morning, Hillsboro Fire was dispatched to a residence at 141 NE 40th Avenue. A resident at the home told firefighters he smelled smoke, but couldn’t...
Ongoing vandalism discourages business owners in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — After moving from Portland's Old Town to downtown, Wyatt Savage was hopeful the level of crime wouldn't be quite so severe. But the owner at Pallet Portland is now considering a move to escape the ongoing challenges. "In three months I’ve had four windows smashed, I’ve...
Newberg School Board posts statement on social media, addresses appeal to judge's decision
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new statement tonight from Newberg’s School Board following a judge's ruling that the district's ban on political signage, including pride and black lives matter flags, violates Oregon's constitution. The policy ignited a public uproar and even triggered a recall election against two board members.
50th Portland Marathon featured gorgeous weather and route through many neighborhoods
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of runners hit the streets for the 50th annual Portland Marathon this morning. Runners started in downtown Portland, along Naito Parkway. The route took off to the rose quarter, through Northwest Portland and Old Town. Runners then headed over to Southeast Portland and Sellwood, before...
Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
TICKET GIVEAWAY: Portland Fall Home and Garden Show
KATU / PORTLAND FALL HOME AND GARDEN SHOW TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / Portland Fall Home and Garden Show Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
