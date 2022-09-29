ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Jury awards $1M to protester shot in eye by police

A jury has awarded more than $1 million to a protester shot in the eye by police during a racial just march in Salem in May 2020. Eleaqia McCrae sued the city and the Salem Police Department, claiming officers assaulted her and violated her civil rights when they shot her in the eye and in the chest.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Woodburn police ask for help in locating missing, endangered man

WOODBURN, Ore. — Police in Woodburn are asking for the public’s help in finding a 20-year-old man who left his home Monday after making concerning statements to family. Brian Vera Santiago was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. near Aksenia and Luba streets. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a brown t-shirt, black sweatpants, and flip-flops.
WOODBURN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Prostitution#Offence#Sex#Violent Crime#Salem Police#Liberty House#Irespect Protect
KATU.com

Fatal crash on I-5 claims the life of a Salem woman Friday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when her SUV left I-5 and rolled over. Just before 1:00 p.m., Oregon State Police and Woodburn Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, south of Woodburn. Police say a Toyota 4Runner driven by 58-year-old...
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATU.com

Ongoing vandalism discourages business owners in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — After moving from Portland's Old Town to downtown, Wyatt Savage was hopeful the level of crime wouldn't be quite so severe. But the owner at Pallet Portland is now considering a move to escape the ongoing challenges. "In three months I’ve had four windows smashed, I’ve...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

TICKET GIVEAWAY: Portland Fall Home and Garden Show

KATU / PORTLAND FALL HOME AND GARDEN SHOW TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / Portland Fall Home and Garden Show Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy