Lane closures on I-95 to cause daytime delays in Fredericksburg area this weekWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Civil War graffiti saying "Yanks caught hell" is the oldest graffiti found in this rare 1850s houseAnita DurairajBrandy Station, VA
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
fredericksburg.today
Tree Fredericksburg needs volunteers
10 volunteers needed for Tree Planting on Saturday 10/08 at James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Avenue from 9am to noon. Click here to sign up https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tree-planting-james-monroe-high-school-tickets-430406676957?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb. 18 volunteers needed to assist with our tree sale on Saturday, 10/22. There are three shifts available: 7:30-9:30, 9:30-11:30 & 11:30-1:30. You must...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg SPCA partners with Petco Love to provide hurricane relief
Fredericksburg SPCA partners with Petco Love to provide hurricane relief. The Fredericksburg SPCA will receive 22 dogs from Puerto Rico to provide aid in response to Hurricane Fiona. In partnership with the national. nonprofit Petco Love, the Fred SPCA will be onsite at Richmond International Airport to welcome a Wings...
fredericksburg.today
Expect daytime delays in Fredericksburg area for bridge inspections this week
Expect daytime delays in Fredericksburg area for bridge inspections this week. VDOT has scheduled daytime single lane closures to inspect the Interstate 95 bridges over the Rappahannock River, which connect the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County. Starting Oct. 3, single lane closures are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30...
Lane closures on I-95 to cause daytime delays in Fredericksburg area this week
Courtesy of Albertas Agejevas (CC 2.0) Drivers in the Fredericksburg area should be prepared for daytime delays on I-95 this week. Starting today, October 3, VDOT is scheduling single-lane closures to inspect the I-95 bridges over the Rappahannock River, connecting the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County.
WTOP
Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...
Group wanted for stealing electronics from Culpeper Verizon store
Police in Culpeper County are looking for a group of people caught on camera who stole numerous items from an electronics store.
Police investigate Northern Virginia jewelry store burglary
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a burglary at a Northern Virginia jewelry store. Officers from the Leesburg Police Department were alerted around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning about a burglary at Leesburg Jewelers located in the 300 block of East Market Street. Police found that an unknown suspect, or suspects, broke the jewelry store's plate glass entry door and took property from the store. Officials said the amount of property that was stolen is still unknown.
fredericksburg.today
“The Idea of Italy in Music History” A Free Talk
A free talk, “The Idea of Italy in Music History,” will be given on Friday, October 14, at St. George’s Church, 905 Princess Anne Street (George Street entrance). Light refreshments will be offered at 6:30 PM, followed at 7 PM by the lecture. There is no admission charge, and is open to all. Dr. James Kuykendall, UMW professor of music and department chair, is the presenter. The event, part of an annual lecture series, is presented by the Fredericksburg-Este Association (Fredericksburg’s Italian sister city) as a gift to Fredericksburg.
Police identify one of the Northern Virginia 'smash-and-grab' suspects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County have identified a suspect in the 'smash-and-grab' robbery that took place in Fairfax County on Sept. 20. Officers identified 25-year-old Lamont Marable as a suspect connected to the armed robbery at Sonia Jewelry & Boutique Inc. located at 6681 Backlick Rd. in Springfield, Virginia.
Fairfax Times
Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program
Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
Fall Festivals in Prince William
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It’s no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
Five pets rescued from house fire in Spotsylvania
The crews were able to make their way into the home and extinguish the fire. The family who lived in the house was away at the time but their three dogs and two cats were inside. Thanks to the quick action the first responders, as well as animal control, all five pets were saved.
Body found in Virginia in 1999 identified as Dutch tourist
A body found in Prince William County over 23 years ago has been identified as a man who was visiting the United States from the Netherlands.
thezebra.org
Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute
ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
‘If I win, I win’: Virginia Lottery winner keeps his cool, wins more than $100K in drawing
Caroline County resident Doran St. Amand says he keeps his cool when he plays the lottery, and took it all in stride when he won more than $100,000 in a September drawing.
Fairfax Police looking for missing woman
According to police, 41-year-old Kimberly Paul Delton was last seen around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tags UVW-3070 on the 14900 block of Rydell Road in the Centreville area.
NBC Washington
Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood
Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
sungazette.news
Police: Cleaner bitten by dog in Vienna stairwell
A woman was cleaning the stairwell of a building in the 200 bloc of Park Terrace Court, S.E., on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. when she was bitten by a dog belonging to a resident, Vienna police said. The owner of the dog was advised of the 10-day quarantine requirement.
WJLA
Fire destroys used auto parts store in Prince William County, EMS says
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A used auto parts store in Woodbridge, Virginia is destroyed after it caught on fire Thursday morning, according to the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 13000 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge...
Genealogy tests give answers to family of Virginia missing woman
Veronique Duperly spent most of 1975 plastering posters of her younger sister’s high school yearbook picture onto street corners all around Fairfax County.
