Stafford, VA

fredericksburg.today

Tree Fredericksburg needs volunteers

10 volunteers needed for Tree Planting on Saturday 10/08 at James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Avenue from 9am to noon. Click here to sign up https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tree-planting-james-monroe-high-school-tickets-430406676957?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb. 18 volunteers needed to assist with our tree sale on Saturday, 10/22. There are three shifts available: 7:30-9:30, 9:30-11:30 & 11:30-1:30. You must...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg SPCA partners with Petco Love to provide hurricane relief

Fredericksburg SPCA partners with Petco Love to provide hurricane relief. The Fredericksburg SPCA will receive 22 dogs from Puerto Rico to provide aid in response to Hurricane Fiona. In partnership with the national. nonprofit Petco Love, the Fred SPCA will be onsite at Richmond International Airport to welcome a Wings...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Expect daytime delays in Fredericksburg area for bridge inspections this week

Expect daytime delays in Fredericksburg area for bridge inspections this week. VDOT has scheduled daytime single lane closures to inspect the Interstate 95 bridges over the Rappahannock River, which connect the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County. Starting Oct. 3, single lane closures are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...
DALE CITY, VA
WUSA9

Police investigate Northern Virginia jewelry store burglary

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a burglary at a Northern Virginia jewelry store. Officers from the Leesburg Police Department were alerted around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning about a burglary at Leesburg Jewelers located in the 300 block of East Market Street. Police found that an unknown suspect, or suspects, broke the jewelry store's plate glass entry door and took property from the store. Officials said the amount of property that was stolen is still unknown.
LEESBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

“The Idea of Italy in Music History” A Free Talk

A free talk, “The Idea of Italy in Music History,” will be given on Friday, October 14, at St. George’s Church, 905 Princess Anne Street (George Street entrance). Light refreshments will be offered at 6:30 PM, followed at 7 PM by the lecture. There is no admission charge, and is open to all. Dr. James Kuykendall, UMW professor of music and department chair, is the presenter. The event, part of an annual lecture series, is presented by the Fredericksburg-Este Association (Fredericksburg’s Italian sister city) as a gift to Fredericksburg.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Fairfax Times

Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program

Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Fall Festivals in Prince William

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It’s no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
thezebra.org

Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute

ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood

Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
sungazette.news

Police: Cleaner bitten by dog in Vienna stairwell

A woman was cleaning the stairwell of a building in the 200 bloc of Park Terrace Court, S.E., on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. when she was bitten by a dog belonging to a resident, Vienna police said. The owner of the dog was advised of the 10-day quarantine requirement.
VIENNA, VA

