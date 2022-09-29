ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/30/22–10/3/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/3/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond

The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Pet deceased, family displaced by Friday night fire; cause deemed accidental

CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that displaced a family on Friday night is believed to have been caused by overloaded electrical extension cords, according to a release by Casper Fire-EMS on Monday. "Unfortunately, a family pet succumbed to the fire," the release said. Callers reported a single-family residence...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
ETNA, WY
oilcity.news

Firefighters respond to Friday night blaze

CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday night, the Casper Fire Department responded to a blaze at a residence on 15th Street, containing the structure fire to a single room. The fire remains under investigation.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
LANDER, WY
oilcity.news

Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box's website. He's also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

Casper, WY
