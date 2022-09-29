Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/30/22–10/3/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/3/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject...
Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond
The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
oilcity.news
Casper man charged after police seize almost 10 lbs. of suspected marijuana and five plants
CASPER, Wyo. — A defendant heard felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday after Casper police say they recovered almost 10 pounds of packaged marijuana from his residence last weekend. Rance Lehnen, 67, is charged with possession of marijuana in a felony weight and possession with intent...
ATTENTION: Missing Juvenile Last Seen in Casper on October 1st
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagle. She is 15 years old, white female, 5'05", 105 lbs. Wagler was last seen in Casper, Wyoming on October 1st, 2022. She is believed to be headed towards Alaska. Wagler has changed her appearance to include...
oilcity.news
Two Sheridan men plead guilty to federal charges after highway patrol seized 1.97 pounds of meth
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Sheridan men entered guilty pleas in federal court on Thursday to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting the distribution of meth. On March 3, 2022, Jeffery Michael Johnson, 32, and Michael Shae Kelli, 22, were pulled over by the...
oilcity.news
Pet deceased, family displaced by Friday night fire; cause deemed accidental
CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that displaced a family on Friday night is believed to have been caused by overloaded electrical extension cords, according to a release by Casper Fire-EMS on Monday. “Unfortunately, a family pet succumbed to the fire,” the release said. Callers reported a single-family residence...
oilcity.news
Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
oilcity.news
Driver dies, passenger injured in rollover crash on Wyoming Highway 28 on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A driver died and a passenger was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Wyoming Highway 28 near Lander, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 6:54 p.m. Wednesday. It...
oilcity.news
Firefighters respond to Friday night blaze
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday night, the Casper Fire Department responded to a blaze at a residence on 15th Street, containing the structure fire to a single room. The fire remains under investigation.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Who Disfigured, Murdered Then Raped Mother-In-Law To Stay In Prison
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man serving 70 years to life in prison for severely disfiguring, killing, then raping his mother-in-law in front of her daughter in 2019 does not get a new trial, the Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled. Anthony Rodriguez, of Casper, punched...
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted
Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
oilcity.news
Lake McKenzie waters restricted as state investigates possible cyanobacterial bloom
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is restricting water access to Lake McKenzie, located off Bryan Stock Trail, due to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s ongoing investigation into a potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water. As a precautionary measure, the water around Lake McKenzie has...
Dumpster Fire Spread Because of Plastic Bags at Lignite Plant on Wednesday
Plastic bags helped spread a fire at the Black Hills Lignite plant on Wednesday. That's according to Glenrock Fire Department Chief Shon Lindsey, who told K2 Radio News that it was a series of unfortunate events that led to a fire just outside of Glenrock that produced a lot of black smoke, and a lot of worry, among residents.
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
oilcity.news
Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
Vets can get Flu Shots at Drive-Thru Clinic in Casper Next Week
The Casper VA Clinic team is holding the first set of Veteran drive-thru Flu Clinics on Oct. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. and on Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot.
Photos: There’s a Moose on the Loose in Evansville!
Did you know that if you give a moose a muffin, he's going to want some jam to go with it?. That's probably what this big guy was searching for when he turned up in Evansville Saturday morning. That's right - there's a moose in Evansville. And he's probably searching...
