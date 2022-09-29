ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale Medical Corps Is Boots-on-the-Ground in Orlando to Aid in Ian Recovery

Volunteer Medical Service Corps Captain Jay Hughes.

A paramedic crew from the Volunteer Medical Service Corps left Lansdale on Sept. 27 for the not-so-sunny Sunshine State, arriving before Hurricane Ian came ashore at Cayo Costa, Fla. CBS News Philadelphia covered the long-distance mission.

The local deployment is part of a national network of medical service providers that partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for disaster responses.

The paramedic crew’s term in Orlando is expected to last 14 days; arriving with the EMTs was a one of the department’s ambulances.

“Typically, our teams can be involved with hospital decompression, moving and evacuating patients from hospitals pre-landfall and bringing those patients back post if there’s no damage to those facilities,” said Chief Shane Wheeler.

Captain Jay Hughes added: “I wanted to be part of the effort, the comradery, you know, generally people helping people.”

Leadership from the remaining members of the Volunteer Medical Service Corps of Lansdale assured residents that the departures will not affect the ability to continue serve its Montgomery County neighborhoods.

More on this local resource’s aid during a weather-related emergency is at CBS News Philadelphia.

