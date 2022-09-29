ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

City of Ottumwa raising awareness about pedestrian safety

OTTUMWA, Iowa — October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. The City of Ottumwa is using this time to raise awareness about the importance of making sure pedestrians are safe. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, a total of 6,516 pedestrians were killed in 2020...
OTTUMWA, IA
Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
CLARENCE, MO
Rezoning request approval now official

Kirksville, Mo. — It's official. Kirksville will be getting a new health care center. Monday evening at the city council meeting, the council voted to approve the rezoning of approximately 170 acres of land from residential, to C-1 local business. With Hannibal Regional Healthcare System using the land to...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Four people injured after crash at U.S. 63 intersection in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — A car crash in Kirksville left four people injured Saturday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. A black Chrysler was headed eastbound on Illinois street and failed to yield at the bypass when a black Jeep Cherokee...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
3 bridges dedicated to fallen soldiers in Adair, Macon counties

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Three area bridges will be dedicated to soldiers who gave their lives while serving their country. On Saturday, at the Rieger Armory in Kirksville, the Patriot Riders along with Missouri State Representative Chuck Basye unveiled the three signs that will honor three fallen warriors from the area.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, MO, formerly of Memphis, TN, was born March 14, 1962, in Great Lakes, IL. The son of Marvin Wayne Reed and Janet Laske Reed. He passed away, Sunday, October 2, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital. Danny was raised in Kirksville, MO and graduated...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Sullivan County Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids

MILAN, Mo. — Starting this month, the Sullivan County Health Department in Milan, Mo., is providing COVID-19 vaccines to children on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Moderna vaccine will be available to children from the age of six-months-old to six-years-old. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to children from the age of five-years-old to 11-years-old.
MILAN, MO
The impact of Alzheimer's disease and signs to be aware of

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Millions of Americans suffer from Alzheimer's disease. In Missouri alone, more than 120,000 people live with Alzheimer's and more than 194,000 family members and friends care for them. Since 2018, the Walk to End Alzheimer's has taken place in Kirksville to help bring awareness and show...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Macon's Immaculate Conception Oktoberfest returns

MACON, Mo. — A school in Macon continued a nearly 100-year-old tradition on Sunday. The Immaculate Conception School hosted its annual Oktoberfest celebration. The celebration, which started back in 1924, brings the community together each fall to raise money for the school. Residents who attended got to enjoy live...
MACON, MO

