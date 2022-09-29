MILAN, Mo. — Starting this month, the Sullivan County Health Department in Milan, Mo., is providing COVID-19 vaccines to children on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Moderna vaccine will be available to children from the age of six-months-old to six-years-old. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to children from the age of five-years-old to 11-years-old.

MILAN, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO