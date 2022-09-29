Read full article on original website
ATV fire outside Downing catches 2 trees on fire; embers then spark cornfield blaze
NORTH OF DOWNING, Mo. — What was originally called in as a hog barn fire outside Downing turned out to be something completely different. The Downing Community Fire Association was paged out shortly after 2 p.m. Monday to a fire on County Road 965, about six miles north of Downing.
City of Ottumwa raising awareness about pedestrian safety
OTTUMWA, Iowa — October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. The City of Ottumwa is using this time to raise awareness about the importance of making sure pedestrians are safe. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, a total of 6,516 pedestrians were killed in 2020...
Iowa FOI Council calls for more transparency amid Centerville fire chief's paid leave
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Centerville city leaders still aren't saying why the city's fire chief has been placed on paid leave. Randy Evans, Executive Director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council is criticizing city officials for keeping the public in the dark. Local government belongs to the people,” Evans...
Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
Rezoning request approval now official
Kirksville, Mo. — It's official. Kirksville will be getting a new health care center. Monday evening at the city council meeting, the council voted to approve the rezoning of approximately 170 acres of land from residential, to C-1 local business. With Hannibal Regional Healthcare System using the land to...
Four people injured after crash at U.S. 63 intersection in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — A car crash in Kirksville left four people injured Saturday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. A black Chrysler was headed eastbound on Illinois street and failed to yield at the bypass when a black Jeep Cherokee...
3 bridges dedicated to fallen soldiers in Adair, Macon counties
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Three area bridges will be dedicated to soldiers who gave their lives while serving their country. On Saturday, at the Rieger Armory in Kirksville, the Patriot Riders along with Missouri State Representative Chuck Basye unveiled the three signs that will honor three fallen warriors from the area.
Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, MO, formerly of Memphis, TN, was born March 14, 1962, in Great Lakes, IL. The son of Marvin Wayne Reed and Janet Laske Reed. He passed away, Sunday, October 2, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital. Danny was raised in Kirksville, MO and graduated...
Sullivan County Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids
MILAN, Mo. — Starting this month, the Sullivan County Health Department in Milan, Mo., is providing COVID-19 vaccines to children on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Moderna vaccine will be available to children from the age of six-months-old to six-years-old. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to children from the age of five-years-old to 11-years-old.
State of Missouri makes large investment into the future of electric vehicles
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — This summer, the state of Missouri announced a large investment to help increase the number of electric vehicles on the road. The state plans to spend more than $100 million on electric vehicle charging stations, like the ones found at the Ayerco Convenience Store on North Baltimore Street in Kirksville.
Patricia Sue 'Patty' Murrell Harlow, 75 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer
Patricia Sue “Patty” Murrell Harlow, 75 of Kirksville passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side Thursday September 29, 2022. She faced the daunting disease of ALS with courage & grace, a true hallmark of Patty's deep abiding faith. The daughter of Marion and Sylvia...
The impact of Alzheimer's disease and signs to be aware of
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Millions of Americans suffer from Alzheimer's disease. In Missouri alone, more than 120,000 people live with Alzheimer's and more than 194,000 family members and friends care for them. Since 2018, the Walk to End Alzheimer's has taken place in Kirksville to help bring awareness and show...
Macon's Immaculate Conception Oktoberfest returns
MACON, Mo. — A school in Macon continued a nearly 100-year-old tradition on Sunday. The Immaculate Conception School hosted its annual Oktoberfest celebration. The celebration, which started back in 1924, brings the community together each fall to raise money for the school. Residents who attended got to enjoy live...
