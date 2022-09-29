Read full article on original website
Related
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
numberfire.com
Steelers bench Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4; Kenny Pickett in at quarterback
The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Trubisky was having a truly awful day against a weak Jets defense, guiding the Steelers to just six points in over a half of play. The Steelers had evidently finally seen enough, and have replaced him with 2022 first-round Kenny Pickett.
numberfire.com
Broncos sign running back Latavius Murray ahead of Week 5
The Denver Broncos have signed running back Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad ahead of their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Murray spent the weekend in London with the Saints, but will head out for Denver now that the Broncos have signed him off of the Saints' practice squad. He'll compete for reps with Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone with Javonte Williams (knee) heading to the injured reserve.
numberfire.com
Falcons place Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on injured reserve Monday with designation to return. Patterson will miss a minimum of four games, but it remains to be seen when the Falcons expect him to return. The 31-year-old veteran logged just one carry on Sunday and then decided to get surgery a day later. Fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier is expected to take over as the Falcons' lead back while Patterson is sidelined. Caleb Huntley is in line for increased usage as well. The Falcons will visit a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in Week 5 that was just gashed on the ground by the Kansas City Chiefs for 189 yards on Sunday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) could play for Colts Thursday night
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has a chance to play in Thursday night's Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Colts were concerned that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but according to Schefter, initial tests came back negative. The timing is inconvenient since the Colts are on a short week, so Taylor's status will need to be monitored heading into Thursday. Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson will split backfield work versus the Broncos if Taylor is unable to suit up.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play in Saints' Week 4 contest
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is active for the team's Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Landry suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 that kept him out of most of that week's tough loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he'll suit up in Week 4 after some limited practices this week. With starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back) sidelined, the Landry will be catching passes from Andy Dalton in today's game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will test out his injury ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Adam Schefter reports. Jones has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but could be healthy enough to suit up against the Chiefs tonight. Schefter noted that the team is optimistic about both Jones' and Chris Godwin's (hamstring) availability.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones 'nicked up' for Buccaneers in return
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones got "nicked up" in Sunday night's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per head coach Todd Bowles. Jones logged 17 snaps in the first half, but he didn't see the field again after the Buccaneers' first play of the second half. The veteran wideout had missed the previous two contests after injuring his knee in the season opener, but it's not clear if that is related to Jones' latest ailment. The Buccaneers will likely limit Jones' practice reps this week before making a decision on his status for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Russell Gage and Cole Beasley could see more snaps if Jones is unable to play versus his former team.
numberfire.com
Sants promote Latavius Murray to active roster on Saturday
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray is eligible to play in Week Four's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Murray could make his season debut after he was promoted to the active roster for the first time since signing with New Orleans' practice squad in mid-September. On 119 rushing attempts...
numberfire.com
Bills' Gabe Davis (ankle) active for Week 4 showdown with Ravens
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) is active for Week 4's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Davis has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Ravens on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 5.4 targets against Baltimore. Davis' Week 4 projection includes 3.2 receptions,...
numberfire.com
Laviska Shenault (hamstring) questionable to return for Panthers in Week 4
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers. Coming out of the halftime break, Shenault has been deemed questionable to come back to the field due to a hamstring injury. Rashard Higgins should see more work while Shenault is out.
numberfire.com
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
High School Football: Late score lifts Rams over Vikings
In a game filled with big plays and momentum swings, it was only fitting for Monday night’s matchup between D.H. Conley and visiting Havelock to come down to the closing minutes. The final swing was a 1-yard rushing score with 1:19 left to play, lifting the Rams to a 34-28 comeback victory in a key Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference matchup. “I’m always proud of our boys. I’m proud of our...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Rams at 49ers
Monday Night Football brings a big NFC West duel as the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. Which bets should we make for the game at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the matchup as the two discuss traditional markets, their favorite player props, and which touchdown-scorer bets are showing value to them.
numberfire.com
Cal Mitchell in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mitchell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Mitchell for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jason Delay in lineup Saturday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Delay for 0.8 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Will Benson in Guardians' lineup Sunday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Benson is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Benson for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu batting third on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points...
Comments / 0