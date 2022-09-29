Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson will give Browns defense an interesting test ... if he’s available Sunday

Read full article on original website
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson explains why Cooper Rush has been successful
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
What they’re saying about Browns’ loss to Falcons: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns fell to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 loss in Atlanta vs. the Falcons on Sunday. Younghoe Koo hit a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 left to give Atlanta what became the game winner. The Browns had one last shot, but Jacoby Brissett was sacked and threw an interception on back-to-back plays to put the game away.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
What Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Rutgers’ Greg Schiano said about their heated exchange
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day had “no hard feelings” against Rutgers coach Greg Schiano following their brief on-field exchange in the fourth quarter of the Buckeyes’ 49-10 victory on Saturday. Ohio State players took offense to a late hit against punter Jesse...
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Vikings Have Announced Devastating Postgame Injury News
The Minnesota Vikings have announced brutal news on injured rookie defensive back Lewis Cine. Cine, who was the Vikings' first-round pick back in April, suffered a fracture of his lower leg during today's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. The gruesome-looking injury occurred while Cine was participating...
Bengals vs. Ravens point spread odds: What’s the line on Sunday night’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as three point underdogs for its game at Baltimore on Sunday night. If the line holds it would be the first time the Bengals play as an underdog this season. They opened as underdogs against the Cowboys, but the point spread flipped after starting...
College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video
Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
Watch: Player Appears To Flirt With Cheerleader During Game
Sometimes during the course of a football game, you have to make sure you stop and have some fun. Life is good right now for the Kansas State Wildcats. They're 4-1 and ranked in the top 25 and just took down Texas Tech 37-28. During the game, KSU defensive back...
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
Guardians going deep in playoffs? Ignored by national media? Keeping Amed Rosario? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The playoffs loom for the Cleveland Guardians – I still can’t believe I’m writing this because it’s been such an amazing season. Anyway, fans have questions:. Hey, Terry: After the season the Guardians have put together, I feel any success in the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on LT David Bakhtiari, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked to reporters before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Takeaways from the Browns 23-20 loss to the Falcons
ATLANTA, Ga. -- The Browns lost to the Falcons on Sunday, 23-20, to fall to 2-2 on the season. It was a disappointing showing with their two star pass rushers sidelined. Atlanta ran for more than 200 yards in the win. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023:...
Jimmy Garoppolo credits defense, smoother offense in 49ers 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discusses Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco’s big boost from the defensive side of the ball and a much smoother performance from his offensive unit.
Bengals land atop shifting AFC North landscape thanks to a ‘fortuitous’ series of events
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A wild day in the AFC North changed Ted Karras’ plans on Sunday. The Bengals starting center told his girlfriend he would go for a walk with her after the Browns game against the Falcons ended. He was still sitting at the television thirty minutes...
How Joe Burrow, Hayden Hurst and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Dolphins
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals offense was steady during the first half of Thursday’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. Tee Higgins led the Bengals offense with an overall offensive grade of 85.0, according to Pro Football Focus. On 53 snaps, Joe Mixon led the team in pass-block grading...
