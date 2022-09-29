ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Alex Friedmann settles with state over prison confinement conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Correction and Alex Friedmann, the man who was found guilty in an elaborate detention center plot, agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over the way he was imprisoned. The settlement includes policy changes and the payment of almost $50,000 in attorney's fee and costs.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County DA adds three new officials to office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has added new members to his team as he settles into his new role. Three new office members will now serve under Mulroy’s leadership. The Special Assistant for Post-Conviction role was filled by Gerald Skahan. Skahan worked as the...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Jackson, TN
City
Nashville, TN
wvlt.tv

Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mcnally
Person
Cameron Sexton
newstalk987.com

Governor Bill Lee and Other Lawmakers to Accelerate the Hiring Process to Add Twenty-Five Forensic Lab Positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton announced a decisive step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). Taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts to expand testing capacity and reduce the turnaround time for sexual assault kits (SAKs).
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

MPD finds man dead in a yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Scott County Arkansas Sheriff has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest. Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February. In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Rape Kit#The Jackson Crime Lab
WREG

Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington Police responded a shots fired call around 2 a.m. on Sunday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found the victim in the 7800 block of Church Street. One person was shot and now is in stable condition. It is unclear what led to this incident. Police are […]
MILLINGTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WREG

Sister searching for her brother’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The search continues for a killer after a man was gunned down in Hickory Hill two and a half years ago. That shooter, is still on the streets. WREG spoke with the victim’s family about that tragic night in Hickory Hill. “I am beyond angry, I am beyond angry it feels like […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MSCS honors ‘Memphis 13′ with mural reveal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools will honor more than a dozen trailblazers in the city’s history on Monday. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago. MSCS officials honored them with a mural reveal. This...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Uptown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was reportedly injured in a shooting in Uptown Sunday night. Police say officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North Main Street at around 8:21 p.m. The victim went to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Expert says fatal TDOT crash could’ve been avoided

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re working to learn more after a deadly crash on I-55 claimed the life of a TDOT employee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says that a worker was killed after being hit by a car while they inspected a bridge Friday. The crash left the highway shut down for hours. Jeania Daugherty […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy