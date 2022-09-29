ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
HollywoodLife

Shania Twain Admits Conversation With Oprah Went ‘Sour’ After They Disagreed On 1 Topic

Shania Twain is in the middle of a promo tour for her new music video “Waking Up Dreaming” and she’s spilling the tea along the way! During her recent interview on the Table Manners podcast released on Wednesday, the country music legend, 57, recalled she once had a dinner conversation with Oprah Winfrey that went “sour” when the subject turned to religion.
Shania Twain
BBC
Public Health
Coronavirus
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Shared Cryptic Post About Feelings Hours Before Hailey Bieber Discussed Their Drama on ‘Call Her Daddy’

Preparing for the worst? Selena Gomez seemingly hinted at feeling wary ahead of Hailey Bieber‘s “Call Her Daddy” interview hours before the podcast dropped. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, uploaded an Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 27, reposting a photo originally shared by her mental health advocacy site Wondermind. The image featured a circle with different colored sections that highlighted a wide range of emotions, from fear and anxiety to surprise and sadness.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Finally Reveals Whether She Ever Hooked Up With Justin While He Was With Selena

Hailey Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Sept. 28 and insisted that she NEVER hooked up with her now-husband Justin Bieber during a time while he was dating his ex, Selena Gomez. “Not one time,” Hailey confirmed. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Lindsey Buckingham review – slick guitar work and strong singing from the Fleetwood Mac veteran

Lindsey Buckingham is considered rock royalty thanks to the years he spent with Fleetwood Mac, and his role in transforming a one-time great British blues band that had lost its leader and sense of direction into a multi-platinum-selling soft-rock phenomenon. But he clearly wants to be known for even more: as a singer-songwriting soloist who is also a distinctive guitarist. Tonight, those who are desperate for him to get on to his Fleetwood Mac hits are reminded that he has recorded seven albums of his own songs.
MUSIC
Deadline

Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82

Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
DUBUQUE, IA
NME

Gabriels: swooning, all-embracing soul fusion adored by Harry Styles and Elton John

Last year, Gabriels’ secular gospel sounds and rousing pop earned them arguably the highest of compliments. Elton John called the LA-based trio’s 2020 breakthrough single ‘Love And Hate In A Different Time’ – a glossy, vibrant foot-stomper that blends classic R&B and swooning choral vocals – “one of the most seminal records I’ve heard in the last 10 years”. As we all know, you don’t argue with the Rocket Man.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
CELEBRITIES

