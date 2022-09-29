Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Reveals Why Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over Touchy Topic
The pop-country star said “there was no room for debate” with the iconic TV show host.
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
womansday.com
Shania Twain Stuns in Sequin Pants and Plunging Blouse for ’80s-Inspired Music Video
Shania Twain’s new music video for her single “Waking Up Dreaming” is an ode to ’80s glam and rock ’n roll. Fans are loving the very classically Twain fashion-forward project. “In this particular song, I wanna just be a rockstar. I wanna be Prince, I...
Shania Twain Admits Conversation With Oprah Went ‘Sour’ After They Disagreed On 1 Topic
Shania Twain is in the middle of a promo tour for her new music video “Waking Up Dreaming” and she’s spilling the tea along the way! During her recent interview on the Table Manners podcast released on Wednesday, the country music legend, 57, recalled she once had a dinner conversation with Oprah Winfrey that went “sour” when the subject turned to religion.
Stevie Nicks Reveals How Lindsey Buckingham Reacted to Her Affair With Mick Fleetwood: ‘That Was Not Good’
Stevie Nicks opened up about how her Lindsey Buckingham was affected by her affair with their Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood.
AI Artist Imagines What Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, and Other Musical Icons Would Look Like Today
If you have ever wondered what some members of the “27 Club” or artists who died too soon would look like if they were still alive today, one artist has brought Elvis Presley, John Lennon, and more music legends “back to life” using AI technology. Through...
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together? Inside Their Marriage Since Falling in Love on Set
Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.
Noah Cyrus Reveals What Billy Ray Cyrus Told Her Before ‘Committing’ to Xanax Addiction Recovery
In July, Noah Cyrus revealed that she was in recovery. Cyrus said that she had been fighting her addiction to Xanax for years. Cyrus revealed that she got hooked on the drug at the age of 18. At the time, she was dating rapper Lil Xan who introduced her to the drug. Now, the 22-year-old is nearly two years clean from substances.
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
NME
Corey Taylor talks to schoolkids about Slipknot: “It all stemmed from me just loving to sing”
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently spoke to schoolchildren about Slipknot’s music, answering questions posed by ten and 11 year-olds. Appearing on BBC Sounds with host Craig Charles last Thursday (September 29), Taylor was grilled by US fifth-graders. When asked whether Slipknot have songs that change time signatures, Taylor replied:...
Billy Ray Cyrus and Daughter Noah Release First Duet in ‘The Hardest Part’
Billy Ray Cyrus is joining his daughter, Noah, for a brand new duet. “Noah (Stand Still)” is their first track together, and it’s on her debut album The Hardest Part. The track is about being present and surviving difficult times, which both have as Billy Ray Cyrus just went through a divorce. Take a listen to the track below.
Selena Gomez Shared Cryptic Post About Feelings Hours Before Hailey Bieber Discussed Their Drama on ‘Call Her Daddy’
Preparing for the worst? Selena Gomez seemingly hinted at feeling wary ahead of Hailey Bieber‘s “Call Her Daddy” interview hours before the podcast dropped. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, uploaded an Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 27, reposting a photo originally shared by her mental health advocacy site Wondermind. The image featured a circle with different colored sections that highlighted a wide range of emotions, from fear and anxiety to surprise and sadness.
How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com
Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
Hailey Bieber Finally Reveals Whether She Ever Hooked Up With Justin While He Was With Selena
Hailey Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Sept. 28 and insisted that she NEVER hooked up with her now-husband Justin Bieber during a time while he was dating his ex, Selena Gomez. “Not one time,” Hailey confirmed. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”
Lindsey Buckingham review – slick guitar work and strong singing from the Fleetwood Mac veteran
Lindsey Buckingham is considered rock royalty thanks to the years he spent with Fleetwood Mac, and his role in transforming a one-time great British blues band that had lost its leader and sense of direction into a multi-platinum-selling soft-rock phenomenon. But he clearly wants to be known for even more: as a singer-songwriting soloist who is also a distinctive guitarist. Tonight, those who are desperate for him to get on to his Fleetwood Mac hits are reminded that he has recorded seven albums of his own songs.
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
NME
Gabriels: swooning, all-embracing soul fusion adored by Harry Styles and Elton John
Last year, Gabriels’ secular gospel sounds and rousing pop earned them arguably the highest of compliments. Elton John called the LA-based trio’s 2020 breakthrough single ‘Love And Hate In A Different Time’ – a glossy, vibrant foot-stomper that blends classic R&B and swooning choral vocals – “one of the most seminal records I’ve heard in the last 10 years”. As we all know, you don’t argue with the Rocket Man.
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
ETOnline.com
Adam Levine and Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo Take Flight Together Amid His Scandal
Adam Levine and his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, are coming up for a little air amid the Maroon 5 frontman's cheating scandal. Levine and Prinsloo were spotted at an airport in Santa Barbara getting ready to board a private jet and head out for what appears to be a couples getaway.
