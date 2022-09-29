ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Associated Press

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
Kansas State
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas Sports
Cleveland.com

While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
Cleveland.com

Playing the wild-card waiting game: Guardians takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians still don’t know who their opponent will be when Friday’s best-of-three wild card series opens. The three wild card teams who have clinched a postseason in the American League are Toronto, Seattle and Tampa. The Blue Jays (90-69) have a four games lead over Seattle (87-71), which has a 1 1/2 game over Tampa (86-73). If there is no change in that order the Guards will host the Rays this weekend at Progressive Field, while Seattle will play the Blue Jays in Toronto.
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football and Rutgers skirmish, with coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano involved

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After plenty of dull moments in Ohio State football’s blowout victory over Rutgers, the teams decided to get testy in the fourth quarter. With the Buckeyes leading 49-10, punter Jesse Mirco rolled out on one of his usual rugby style punts. But he chose to keep the ball and run it, and tore off a 22-yard gain. When he crossed the sideline, Rutgers receiver Aron Cruickshank delivered a big hit — one that drew an immediate flag.
