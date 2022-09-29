Read full article on original website
Related
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s Week 6 ballot? College rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As soon as I thought Ohio State football and Georgia had separated themselves in the top two spots of the AP Top 25, things got slightly more complicated Saturday. Not for OSU, which beat Rutgers 49-10 without two of the best offensive players in the country....
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NFL・
What they’re saying about Browns’ loss to Falcons: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns fell to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 loss in Atlanta vs. the Falcons on Sunday. Younghoe Koo hit a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 left to give Atlanta what became the game winner. The Browns had one last shot, but Jacoby Brissett was sacked and threw an interception on back-to-back plays to put the game away.
Kevin Stefanski is right: Part of the Browns’ loss to Falcons is on him – Terry Pluto
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 2, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is bad. This is real bad, Browns fans. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bengals vs. Ravens point spread odds: What’s the line on Sunday night’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as three point underdogs for its game at Baltimore on Sunday night. If the line holds it would be the first time the Bengals play as an underdog this season. They opened as underdogs against the Cowboys, but the point spread flipped after starting...
What Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Rutgers’ Greg Schiano said about their heated exchange
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day had “no hard feelings” against Rutgers coach Greg Schiano following their brief on-field exchange in the fourth quarter of the Buckeyes’ 49-10 victory on Saturday. Ohio State players took offense to a late hit against punter Jesse...
While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
What is the bottom line for Myles Garrett after his accident? – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett’s driving record shows he has been reckless and irresponsible at times. To pretend otherwise or offer excuses because too many athletes (and others) have scary driving habits is to miss the point. What Garrett has been doing behind the wheel is wrong and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barstool Sportsbook promo code: bet Rams-49ers with $1K risk-free
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code, new players can begin betting Monday on matchups like the NFL primetime showdown between the Los...
Guardians going deep in playoffs? Ignored by national media? Keeping Amed Rosario? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The playoffs loom for the Cleveland Guardians – I still can’t believe I’m writing this because it’s been such an amazing season. Anyway, fans have questions:. Hey, Terry: After the season the Guardians have put together, I feel any success in the...
MLB・
Takeaways from the Browns 23-20 loss to the Falcons
ATLANTA, Ga. -- The Browns lost to the Falcons on Sunday, 23-20, to fall to 2-2 on the season. It was a disappointing showing with their two star pass rushers sidelined. Atlanta ran for more than 200 yards in the win. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023:...
Bengals land atop shifting AFC North landscape thanks to a ‘fortuitous’ series of events
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A wild day in the AFC North changed Ted Karras’ plans on Sunday. The Bengals starting center told his girlfriend he would go for a walk with her after the Browns game against the Falcons ended. He was still sitting at the television thirty minutes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BetMGM bonus code: MNF $1k risk-free bet, $200 TD bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM has a tremendous new user promo available ahead of Monday Night Football, which includes a $1,000 risk-free bet for players who activate...
DraftKings promo code: score the bet $5, win $200 MNF bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you back the Rams or 49ers, every new customer will have a shot a $200, thanks to our special DraftKings promo code.
FanDuel Kansas promo code: bet $1, get $100 instant bonus for MNF
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest FanDuel Kansas promo code will give you an instant bonus after a wager on Monday Night Football. Our links will apply...
NFL・
How Joe Burrow, Hayden Hurst and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Dolphins
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals offense was steady during the first half of Thursday’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. Tee Higgins led the Bengals offense with an overall offensive grade of 85.0, according to Pro Football Focus. On 53 snaps, Joe Mixon led the team in pass-block grading...
Playing the wild-card waiting game: Guardians takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians still don’t know who their opponent will be when Friday’s best-of-three wild card series opens. The three wild card teams who have clinched a postseason in the American League are Toronto, Seattle and Tampa. The Blue Jays (90-69) have a four games lead over Seattle (87-71), which has a 1 1/2 game over Tampa (86-73). If there is no change in that order the Guards will host the Rays this weekend at Progressive Field, while Seattle will play the Blue Jays in Toronto.
Ohio State football and Rutgers skirmish, with coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano involved
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After plenty of dull moments in Ohio State football’s blowout victory over Rutgers, the teams decided to get testy in the fourth quarter. With the Buckeyes leading 49-10, punter Jesse Mirco rolled out on one of his usual rugby style punts. But he chose to keep the ball and run it, and tore off a 22-yard gain. When he crossed the sideline, Rutgers receiver Aron Cruickshank delivered a big hit — one that drew an immediate flag.
Looking at Guardians’ potential wild card matchups against Tampa Bay, Seattle: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Seattle and Tampa Bay clinched playoff spots over the weekend, and the only thing left to be determined is which club will be joining the Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday in the wild card series opener. On Monday’s podcast, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look...
Tee Higgins (ankle) has promising start to the week with Ravens on deck
CINCINNATI, Ohi — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins participated in a walkthrough on Monday while recovering from the sprained ankle he suffered in a 27-12 win over the Dolphins last week. Higgins played 49 snaps and led the team with seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown despite...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0