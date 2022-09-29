Ric Cengeri, former host of the WDEV Radio talk show "Vermont Viewpoint," has been named communications and outreach specialist at HomeShare Vermont(link is external) in South Burlington. In his new role, Cengeri will be responsible for providing information about and sharing the story of HomeShare Vermont and its programs and activities to the media and the public. In addition, he’ll coordinate the annual outcomes surveys and interviews with matched participants.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 10 HOURS AGO