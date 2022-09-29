Read full article on original website
UVM introduces new School of the Arts
The College of Arts and Sciences brings its vibrant arts programs together with the collective goal of fostering collaboration, creating new opportunities, and strengthening ties with the community. Vermont Business Magazine Standing in front of the Royall Tyler Theatre this afternoon, surrounded by a gathering of students and faculty, Executive...
Welch receiving National Retail Federation award Wednesday
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Retail and Grocers Association is presenting Representative Peter Welch with a Hero of Main Street award October 5 at Bailey Road in Montpelier. The Hero of Main Street award was created by the National Retail Federation in 2013 to recognize legislators that have taken key votes and sponsored bills that advance retailer’s priorities.
HomeShare Vermont hires new communications and outreach specialist
Ric Cengeri, former host of the WDEV Radio talk show "Vermont Viewpoint," has been named communications and outreach specialist at HomeShare Vermont(link is external) in South Burlington. In his new role, Cengeri will be responsible for providing information about and sharing the story of HomeShare Vermont and its programs and activities to the media and the public. In addition, he’ll coordinate the annual outcomes surveys and interviews with matched participants.
Vermont State Police to hold annual presentation of awards & promotions
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont State Police will hold its Annual Awards Ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in the House Chamber of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier. This year’s event is scheduled to include Gov. Phil Scott, Commissioner of Public Safety Jennifer Morrison and Col. Matthew T....
Weekly farmworker pickets of Hannaford begin today in South Burlington
Vermont Business Magazine Farmworkers will lead weekly pickets of Hannaford Supermarkets to protest poor conditions in the company’s dairy supply chain. Dairy workers and allies will engage with store managers and shoppers to raise awareness and urge the company to join the Milk with Dignity Program, according to advocacy organization Migrant Justice.
KeyBank announces new branch manager hires, promotion
KeyBank(link is external) welcomed two new branch managers, Orhan Smailhodzic and Paul Vallerand, to its Vermont retail banking team and promoted former branch manager Edward Sheldon to business banking relationship manager for the Vermont market. Smailhodzic is responsible for sales and service performance of the bank’s Burlington branch located at...
Reverse trade mission with Montreal area businesses Tuesday
Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) is hosting a delegation of Montreal area businesses and entrepreneurs looking to expand into the US market. This event will bring together entities from both sides of the border to share best practices, encourage innovation, and increase bi-lateral trade including: investors, economic development organizations, associations, regional institutions, sector representatives, state officials, financial investment and legal firms, and existing Vermont-based Canadian companies.
