nativenewsonline.net
Department of the Interior Announces South Dakota Third Stop on Road to Healing Tour
South Dakota will officially be the third stop on Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland’s Road to Healing Tour, the Department of the Interior announced today. The tour kicked off in Caddo County, Okla., in July with the intention of collecting...
nativenewsonline.net
A Bold Mission: Ending Health Inequity in Indian Country
Indigenous PACT is a Native American woman owned company with a bold mission – bringing health equity to Indian Country in a single generation. We are a healthcare consulting company with a focus on three outcomes: Healthy Citizens, Sustainable Economies, and Healing Spaces. We work with Tribal communities to understand their healthcare delivery needs, create a shared strategic plan of action, and initiate solutions.
nativenewsonline.net
Kevin Locke, Lakota Flute Player, Hoop Dancer, and Cultural Ambassador, Walks On at 68
BLACK HILLS, SD — Native American music fans are mourning the unexpected passing of world renowned flute player Kevin Locke, who walked on overnight on Friday in a hotel room in Custer, South Dakota. In addition to his music talents, Locke was an accomplished hoop dancer, storyteller, and cultural ambassador from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. The cause of Locke’s passing was not announced. He was 68.
nativenewsonline.net
Minnesotta Governor Tim Walz Proclaims Sept. 30 “Day of Remembrance for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools.”
Last Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a proclamation to commemorate Sept. 30 as a “Day of Remembrance for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools.”. The proclamation recognizes that “for over 150 years, the United States pursued, embraced, or permitted a policy of forced assimilation of American Indians, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian people through the federal Indian boarding school system,” including 23 Indian boarding schools in the state of Minnesota.
nativenewsonline.net
Native American Church to Host Historic Field Meeting with House Natural Resources Committee
OKLAHOMA CITY — United States Congressional staff and the Native American Church of North America (NACNA) will meet on Wednesday to discuss protections of the American Indian Religious Freedom Act (AIRFA) of 1978. NACNA is asking Congress for federal appropriations to incentivize private landowners in southwestern Texas to protect...
nativenewsonline.net
Free Phoenix Newspaper Subscription Available to Cherokees
Guest Opinion. Informed citizens are crucial for Cherokee democracy. The Cherokee Nation best serves the Cherokee people when we have open and transparent communication and when citizens can access truthful information about what their government is doing. Besides, Cherokees have an inherent right to monitor their tribal government. To support...
