Read full article on original website
Related
Why Oil-Related Stocks Traded Higher; Here Are 74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC shares surged 637.6% to close at $2.01 on Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by AstraZeneca's subsidiary, Alexion, for $2.07 per share. FedNat Holding Company FNHC jumped 308.7% to close at $0.47 after dipping around 28% on Friday. Oblong, Inc. OBLG gained 167%...
Foreign outflows from EM Asian equities exceed 2008 outgo
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Foreigners resumed selling in Asian equities ex-China stocks in September as investors were deterred by U.S. interest rate hikes, a firmer greenback and a weaker regional growth outlook.
Comments / 0