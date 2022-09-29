(WFRV) – If you’ve ever wanted to snuggle up with Brad Pitt here’s your chance.. well ‘Brad Pit’ at least! And he could be your new best friend!. This love bug at the Neenah Animal Shelter loves other dogs, children, and adults but he mostly just wants affection. He has a massive ‘wiggle butt’ because he cannot seem to contain his happiness around people!

NEENAH, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO