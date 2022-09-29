Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
CASAblanca 2022 celebrates 10 years of CASA of the Fox Cities, advocating for children
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)- A room filled with twinkling decorations, sought-after auction items, and an abundance of hope marked the 10th Anniversary CASAblanca Gala for CASA of the Fox Cities. Court Appointed Special Advocates gathered to congratulate longtime volunteer Lou Shea, who has been an advocate for children for 25 years.
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere church helping Hurricane Ian victims through donations
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With the destruction and devastation that Hurricane Ian caused, the state of Wisconsin is sending more help. First United Presbyterian Church of De Pere is heading to Fort Myers Beach to deliver supplies to their sister congregation, Chapel by the Sea, who, like the rest of their city, lost everything.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Kroc Center presents The Senior Life Expo this Wednesday
(WFRV) – It’s a popular event that keeps our seniors in the community moving. Patti and Tim from the Green Bay Kroc Center visited Local 5 Live with details on the Senior Life Expo happening this Wednesday. Plus they share why events like this are important to both seniors and their caregivers and we get a look at what’s new this year.
wearegreenbay.com
Allouez church holds mass for pets
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Resurrection Parish held their annual Feast of St. Francis Mass in which pets receive blessings. According to church members, “This pet blessing custom is conducted throughout the world in remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi, in honor of his great love for creation and all of God’s creatures.”
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Bigwig
Meet Bigwig, a 3-year-old rabbit available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This sweet speckled bunny abandoned in his carrier at a local park in August. Luckily he was found and brought to WHS where he was thoroughly checked over, given flea preventatives, a nail trim, and spent some time in foster before being neutered.
wearegreenbay.com
Be the talk of the dog park with Your New Best Friend, ‘Brad Pit’!
(WFRV) – If you’ve ever wanted to snuggle up with Brad Pitt here’s your chance.. well ‘Brad Pit’ at least! And he could be your new best friend!. This love bug at the Neenah Animal Shelter loves other dogs, children, and adults but he mostly just wants affection. He has a massive ‘wiggle butt’ because he cannot seem to contain his happiness around people!
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Interim Superintendent returning to work after heart attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Interim Superintendent for the Green Bay Area Public School District is returning to work after she had a heart attack in early September. The district released a statement from Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer Monday. Bayer gave an update on her health and gratefulness for support.
wearegreenbay.com
Haunted Happenings plus Cocktail Class at The Grand in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – At age 139, you know there’s quite a history, possibly some paranormal and definitely some cocktails. Local 5 Live visited The Grand Opera House in Oshkosh with details on ghost tours, haunted happenings, and cocktail class. Details from thegrandoshkosh.org:. October belongs to The Ghosts of the...
CBS 58
Community rallies to support West Bend owner, staff at The Braising Pan after damaging fire
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For nearly 12 years, The Braising Pan, a popular restaurant in West Bend, has sat on the corner of N. Main St. and Park Ave. But as of Friday, Sept. 30, all that remains is a pile of charred rubble, after a fire Thursday morning burnt the community staple to the ground.
wearegreenbay.com
Fort Myers woman, a Green Bay native, shares living through Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For one Green Bay native, Hurricane Ian was all too real. Linda Arkin moved to Fort Myers last year. She is now sharing her story of survival. “People asked me, why didn’t you evacuate? It’s because no one had any time to,” said Arkin via FaceTime on Monday.
wearegreenbay.com
The newest flavor of the month from Terra Verde / Scoops
(WFRV) – A visit to Terra Verde offers options from the bakery, breakfast, and lunch – and of course plenty of coffee to choose from. Marko from Terra Verde gives Local 5 Live a closer look at the coffee of the month, drink and food options, how to order and ice cream through Scoops.
seehafernews.com
Residence in Sheboygan Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire
A house caught fire yesterday in Sheboygan, and it has been deemed a total loss. According to a report released by the Department, the Sheboygan Fire Department received a call at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (October 2nd) alerting them to the fire on Beechwood Drive. They arrived on the scene...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
wearegreenbay.com
Family game night ideas from Gnome Games
(WFRV) – The head gnome himself visited Local 5 Live. Pat Fuge gives viewers some fun board game ideas for the entire family. Shop online at gnomegames.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: A dynamic opener in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The conductor emotionally, artistically, physically and intellectually attached to a work. That is the compelling takeaway from Saturday night’s season-opening concert of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. The event was graced with other colorful music, but the final work on the program gripped because...
wearegreenbay.com
Astronaut lands at McAuliffe Elementary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Astronaut Mark Vande Hei spoke with students attending McAuliffe Elementary about his experience in space. Vande Hei says he hopes his visit inspires students to reach for the stars. “I hope they learn that there is a lot to look forward to, that they...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
WBAY Green Bay
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 45-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a fire at an historic tavern in Manitowoc County. The victim’s name was not released. He was found in an apartment on the second story of Hika Bay Tavern in Cleveland, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Town of Oshkosh wants to shift lake access point; Hot Dog Charlie’s up for sale; city may add diversity, sustainability posts
Welcome to the Oct. 3 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 37th issue of 2022. City may add diversity, sustainability coordinators. Access lot on WIOUWASH State Trail proposed. Crosstown rivalry resumes. County wants to...
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
