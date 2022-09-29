ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Freight Orders Are Signaling a Big Drop in Consumer Demand

U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
Top Wall Street Analysts Name the Best Stocks to Ride a Market Downcycle

With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. As frightening as these times...
Tesla Shares Dip More Than 8% After Third-Quarter Deliveries Report

Shares of Tesla fell Monday after the electric vehicle maker released third-quarter production and delivery numbers that fell short of analysts' estimates. Tesla reported 343,000 total deliveries and 365,000 vehicles produced during the quarter, which missed analysts' expectations of 364,660 deliveries. Shares of Tesla closed down more than 8% Monday...
General Motors Says Sales Rose 24% in the Third Quarter

DETROIT – General Motors' third-quarter vehicle sales increased 24% compared to a year ago, when supply chain issues weighed more heavily on the company's output. The Detroit automaker on Monday said it sold 555,580 vehicles from July through September, up from about 447,000 a year earlier, when sales were depressed due to Malaysia-related supply issues of semiconductor chips. The increase was in line with or higher than industry analysts' expectations of an at least 21.6% increase.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Peloton, Tesla, Viasat, Wells Fargo, Box and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. Credit Suisse — Shares of Credit Suisse rose 2.3%, reversing an earlier slump that sent the stock to a record low, after the bank over the weekend made a series of calls to calm investor fears about its financial health. In addition, the cost to insure the bank's debt against default jumped to a new high.
Disney Executive Kareem Daniel Joins McDonald's Expanding Board

Disney executive Kareem Daniel is on McDonald's board, effective Oct. 1. His appointment is part of a broader shakeup of the fast-food giant's board this year. Daniel is considered Disney CEO Bob Chapek's right-hand man. Disney's Kareem Daniel is the fourth new director to join McDonald's board this year. The...
Measured Launches In UK With New Tools That Enable Retailers to Maximise Advertising ROI

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Measured has launched new tools and features to help marketers maximise advertising ROI and find new ways to grow. The latest product launch also marks Measured’s official arrival in the UK market to revolutionise how British retailers measure – and spend - their media budgets. Measured is the only media optimisation platform that reveals the true incremental contribution of advertising spend to business results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005421/en/ Media Plan Optimiser from Measured saves time and reduces guesswork with accurate, automated spend recommendations for every advertising channel and tactic. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Mastercard Pushes Deeper Into Crypto With New Tool for Combating Fraud

Mastercard will on Tuesday launch a new product called Crypto Secure that helps banks assess the risk of crime associated with crypto merchants on its network. The service is powered by CipherTrace, a blockchain security startup Mastercard acquired last year. Mastercard is launching the service against a backdrop of growing...
