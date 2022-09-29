Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Ocean Freight Orders Are Signaling a Big Drop in Consumer Demand
U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
NBC San Diego
Top Wall Street Analysts Name the Best Stocks to Ride a Market Downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. As frightening as these times...
NBC San Diego
Tesla Shares Dip More Than 8% After Third-Quarter Deliveries Report
Shares of Tesla fell Monday after the electric vehicle maker released third-quarter production and delivery numbers that fell short of analysts' estimates. Tesla reported 343,000 total deliveries and 365,000 vehicles produced during the quarter, which missed analysts' expectations of 364,660 deliveries. Shares of Tesla closed down more than 8% Monday...
NBC San Diego
Apple's App Store Revenue Fell in September as Game Purchases Cooled, Morgan Stanley Says
Apple's App Store revenue declined about 5% in September, according to Morgan Stanley, the steepest drop since the bank started modeling the data in 2015. It's another sign that the App Store could face challenges as the economy slows. Apple's App Store net revenue fell about 5% in September, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
General Motors Says Sales Rose 24% in the Third Quarter
DETROIT – General Motors' third-quarter vehicle sales increased 24% compared to a year ago, when supply chain issues weighed more heavily on the company's output. The Detroit automaker on Monday said it sold 555,580 vehicles from July through September, up from about 447,000 a year earlier, when sales were depressed due to Malaysia-related supply issues of semiconductor chips. The increase was in line with or higher than industry analysts' expectations of an at least 21.6% increase.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Peloton, Tesla, Viasat, Wells Fargo, Box and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. Credit Suisse — Shares of Credit Suisse rose 2.3%, reversing an earlier slump that sent the stock to a record low, after the bank over the weekend made a series of calls to calm investor fears about its financial health. In addition, the cost to insure the bank's debt against default jumped to a new high.
NBC San Diego
Rivian Says It's on Pace to Meet 2022 Goals After Production Grew 67% in the Third Quarter
Rivian's third-quarter production jumped 67% from the second quarter, to over 7,000 vehicles. The California EV startup confirmed that it remains on track to build 25,000 EVs in 2022, in line with its March guidance. Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive said Monday that it produced over 7,000 vehicles in the...
NBC San Diego
Disney Executive Kareem Daniel Joins McDonald's Expanding Board
Disney executive Kareem Daniel is on McDonald's board, effective Oct. 1. His appointment is part of a broader shakeup of the fast-food giant's board this year. Daniel is considered Disney CEO Bob Chapek's right-hand man. Disney's Kareem Daniel is the fourth new director to join McDonald's board this year. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Kim Kardashian Pays Over $1 Million to Settle SEC Charges Linked to a Crypto Promo on Her Instagram
Kim Kardashian agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle SEC charges for failing to disclose a payment she received for touting a crypto asset on Instagram. She also agreed not to promo crypto assets for three years, and will cooperate with an ongoing investigation. Kardashian had already gotten...
Measured Launches In UK With New Tools That Enable Retailers to Maximise Advertising ROI
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Measured has launched new tools and features to help marketers maximise advertising ROI and find new ways to grow. The latest product launch also marks Measured’s official arrival in the UK market to revolutionise how British retailers measure – and spend - their media budgets. Measured is the only media optimisation platform that reveals the true incremental contribution of advertising spend to business results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005421/en/ Media Plan Optimiser from Measured saves time and reduces guesswork with accurate, automated spend recommendations for every advertising channel and tactic. (Graphic: Business Wire)
NBC San Diego
Mastercard Pushes Deeper Into Crypto With New Tool for Combating Fraud
Mastercard will on Tuesday launch a new product called Crypto Secure that helps banks assess the risk of crime associated with crypto merchants on its network. The service is powered by CipherTrace, a blockchain security startup Mastercard acquired last year. Mastercard is launching the service against a backdrop of growing...
Comments / 0