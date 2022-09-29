Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Michael Roberts
Michael E. Roberts, 63, formerly of Alton, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab & Health Care in Jerseyville. Born Apr. 23 1959, he was a son of Robert Eldon and Margie Ellen (Berner) Roberts. Mike worked in construction, building houses and also as a machinist for...
advantagenews.com
Alberta Williams
Alberta J. Williams, 96, passed away at 5:45am on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon. She was born on June 13, 1926, in Alton, the daughter of the late Albert and Susie (Ducommon) Schott. She married Marshall L. Williams on June 14, 1944, in Edwardsville, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2014. Survivors include four daughters and two sons in law: Becky Johnson of Jacksonville, Illinois, Debbie and Tom Burke of Iuka, Mississippi, Lisa Williams of Bethalto, Shelly and Jeff Waters of Bethalto, two sons and a daughter in law: Leonard Williams of Wood River, Orville “Boogie” and Linda Williams of Frederick, Illinois, a daughter in law: Kay Williams of Wood River, fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, one great - great granddaughter, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com
June Campbell
June Maxine Campbell, 89, died at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Alton Rehab and Nursing. She was born April 12, 1933 in Alton the daughter of the late Robert Cole and Ada (Ashworth) Fleming. She married Kenneth Campbell, and he preceded her in death on October 24, 2012. Surviving are three sons, Kenny Campbell of Godfrey, Rick Campbell (Julie) of Brighton, Terry Campbell (Allyson) of Godfrey; four grandchildren, Chad, Christopher, Steven (Jennifer), and Brian Campbell, and great grandchildren, Audrina and Jack Campbell, three sisters, Doris Quigley, Norma Tyree, Mae Fleming, three brothers, Homer Fleming, David Fleming, Gary Fleming and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Coons and Frances Campbell and three brothers, Eugene Fleming, Milan Fleming and Leonard Fleming. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Roger Elmore Jr.
Roger Dale Elmore, Jr, 52, of Collinsville, IL passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Roger was born on April 13, 1970 to Roger Dale and Loveinia nee Wallace Elmore, Sr in St. Louis, MO. On March 31, 2008 Roger married Cindy Hoy in Belleville, IL. In his free time Roger enjoyed fishing, barbequing and cooking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advantagenews.com
Bob Lybarger
Bob Lybarger, 78 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 2, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Bob was born March 26, 1944 in Granite City, Illinois, to George and Anita (Meier) Lybarger. In 1964 he and Cathy Rajewski were married in Madison, Illinois. He worked for...
advantagenews.com
Betty King
Betty S. King, 69, of Bethalto passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 4:45am at St. Anthony’s Hospital. She was born on February 8, 1953, in Wood River, IL the daughter of Hal E. and Julia L. (Young) Harbaugh. They preceded her in death. Betty worked in the...
advantagenews.com
Wood River apartment fire called suspicious
The Wood River Fire Chief is calling an overnight fire in the city suspicious. It happened at an apartment complex on Thompson Street, as crews were called out at about 11:40pm. One woman fell from a second-floor balcony on the west side of the building. She was airlifted to a...
advantagenews.com
PHOTOS: EAWR 22, Columbia 13 at Memorial Stadium in Wood River
Your browser does not support the audio element. Nick Darr visits with EAWR head coach Gary Herron:. Your browser does not support the audio element.
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
46-year sentence in Woodburn murder
A 31-year-old Granite City woman will spend the next 46 years in prison after her sentencing in a 2015 Woodburn murder. In August a Macoupin County jury took less than two hours to find 31-year-old Chancey Y. Hutson of Granite City guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of then 34-year-old Cody Adams on New Year's Day 2015.
advantagenews.com
Wood River to apply for OSLAD Grant
The Wood River City Council held a special meeting Thursday to approve a resolution to apply for a grant that could help bring artificial turf to the infield and other much needed improvements to the Emerick Sports Complex. The plan is a collaboration with East Alton Wood River High School and other grantors.
advantagenews.com
Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
advantagenews.com
Operation Blessing welcomes community donations for the less-fortunate
Operation Blessing is celebrating 40 years of serving low-income and no-income households in Wood River, Chouteau, and Fort Russell township areas of the Riverbend. It’s an all-volunteer organization created by Virginia Kirkpatrick in 1982. Current director Karen Wilson says the founders saw need to provide food, clothing, and other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death
A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
advantagenews.com
Alton City Council passes Safe Routes to School Phase 4
The latest project in Alton’s Safe Routes to School effort is moving along, with city council approval of two resolutions this week. The council approved spending $170,000 from the Motor Fuel Tax fund and using Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab for engineering on Phase 4 of the project. Alton Public...
advantagenews.com
West Florissant ramp closure starts Monday
Starting tomorrow, another ramp closure along the I-270 North project will begin. This one was originally planned to begin last week. It’s the entrance ramp from West Florissant Avenue to eastbound I-270. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesperson Nina Thompson tells The Big Z the new configuration and ramp...
Comments / 0