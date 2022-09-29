Strawberry Reservoir crash kills woman, critically injures man

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was killed and a man was flown to the hospital in serious condition after a crash near Strawberry Reservoir on Monday, Sept. 26.

Officials say at about 4:34 p.m. an empty semi-tractor trailer collided with a Honda CR-V on US-40 near milepost 40. The Honda turned left off Strawberry road to go westbound on US-40, failing to yield to the oncoming tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer crashed into the driver’s side, killing the driver, 82-year-old Hao Kuo from Cottonwood Heights, at the scene. An unidentified 82-year-old man was life-flighted from the scene to a hospital in serious condition.

The crash blocked traffic in both directions for about three hours as crews investigated and cleared the scene.

