Top Wall Street Analysts Name the Best Stocks to Ride a Market Downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. As frightening as these times...
Stock Futures Rise Following Relief Rally to Begin October
Stock futures rose following a broad rally on the first trading day of October – a sharp turn from September, which brought the worst month since March 2020 for the the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. Futures tied to the S&P 500 increased more than 1%....
Jim Cramer Says Apple Is Still the ‘Greatest Stock of All Time'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that investors should ignore negative calls about Apple and hold onto their shares of the company. "The next time you hear this Apple mishegoss, you need to recognize that you're still getting one more buying opportunity in what I consider to be the greatest stock of all time," he said.
Dow Futures Rise as Wall Street Tries to Recover From Tough September
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked higher Monday as Wall Street tried to start the new month, and quarter, on a solid note. Dow futures traded 91 points higher, or 0.3%. S&P 500 rose 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.3%. Wall Street is coming off a tough month, with the...
Tesla Shares Dip More Than 8% After Third-Quarter Deliveries Report
Shares of Tesla fell Monday after the electric vehicle maker released third-quarter production and delivery numbers that fell short of analysts' estimates. Tesla reported 343,000 total deliveries and 365,000 vehicles produced during the quarter, which missed analysts' expectations of 364,660 deliveries. Shares of Tesla closed down more than 8% Monday...
Op-Ed: The Fourth Quarter Begins, and Here Is What the 2022 Bear Market Has Taught Us
Am I becoming rueful that 2022 will end soon, and we will embark on the unknowns of 2023? Are you joking? The market is more skittish than my dogs in a thunderstorm and less agreeable than my husband when I want to "take back" a word in Scrabble. Under no...
10-Year and 2-Year Treasury Yields Fall as Traders Begin New Quarter
The yields on the 10-year and 2-year Treasurys fell on Monday as markets began a new quarter and investors digested manufacturing PMI data. The benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 19 basis points at 3.609%. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was at 4.064%, down by about 14 basis points.
Australia Stocks Jump After Smaller-Than-Expected Rate Hike; Asia Markets Rise
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher on Tuesday after stocks on Wall Street rallied overnight. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 2.96% to close at 26,992.21, marking the biggest daily gains since March 23. The Topix index gained 3.21% to close at 1,906.89. South Korea's Kospi advanced 2.5% to close at 2,209.38.
European Markets Head for Higher Open as Global Markets Rally
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks are heading for a higher open on Tuesday, building on gains seen in yesterday's trading session. The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 30 points higher at 6,934, Germany's DAX 126 points higher at 12,324, France's CAC 40 up 58 points at 5,850 and Italy's FTSE MIB 245 points higher at 21,043, according to data from IG.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Rivian, Kezar, Dynatrace and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Rivian — Shares of the electric vehicle maker increased 2.7% after announcing after the bell that production met expectations in its quarter ending Sept. 30. Dynatrace — The software intelligence company jumped 4.6% after being upgraded to a buy from JPMorgan....
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed, Hang Seng Index at Lowest Levels in 11 Years; Oil Rises
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday as markets enter the last quarter of the year. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.9% down, after reaching the lowest levels since October 2011, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up early gains to fall 0.27%.
This Classic Investment Strategy Is on Track for Its ‘Worst Year Ever'—Here's What to Do With Your Money
Investing strategies don't get more classic than the so-called 60/40 allocation. By holding 60% of your portfolio in stocks and 40% in bonds, the thinking goes, you get the best of both worlds: high growth potential from your riskier stocks and protection from your more conservative bonds. For investors who...
Tim Cook Says There Are 4 Traits He Looks for in Apple Employees: ‘It's Been a Very Good Formula for Us'
Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
Credit Suisse ‘May Or May Not' Be a Lehman Moment But Something Is Going to Break, Sri-Kumar Says
"I think the Federal Reserve is going to have to face the consequences of a credit event" if it were to occur, Komal Sri-Kumar told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday. "Something is going to break." A long-time critic of the Fed's approach to the rise of prices, Sri-Kumar said...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Very Bullish on Disney
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Walt Disney Co: "I'm very, very bullish. Bought some stock last week for the Investing Club." TotalEnergies SE: "I would say Coterra. ......
Google Shuts Down Translate Service in China
Alphabet's Google on Monday said it shut down the Google Translate service in mainland China, citing low usage. It marks the end of one of Google's last remaining products in the world's second-largest economy. Google has a very limited presence in China these days after it pulled its search engine...
What Do Tax Cuts and Market Chaos Mean for Young Brits? 3 Experts Give Their Advice
The U.K. economy has been gripped by market mayhem for the last week. The British pound plummeted, the value of government bonds crashed and the Bank of England intervened with an emergency plan to stabilize financial markets. This chaos can be traced back to Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announcing a...
Exports of India-made iPhones top $1 billion in 5 months - Bloomberg News
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Britain's Tax Cut Pivot Might Not Be Enough to Quell Market Mayhem
LONDON — The U.K. government's reversal on scrapping the top rate of income tax is down to political optics and will not reassure market skittishness over its economic plan, analysts told CNBC Monday. The tax cut, which Prime Minister Liz Truss was defending just hours before, would have abolished...
General Motors Says Sales Rose 24% in the Third Quarter
DETROIT – General Motors' third-quarter vehicle sales increased 24% compared to a year ago, when supply chain issues weighed more heavily on the company's output. The Detroit automaker on Monday said it sold 555,580 vehicles from July through September, up from about 447,000 a year earlier, when sales were depressed due to Malaysia-related supply issues of semiconductor chips. The increase was in line with or higher than industry analysts' expectations of an at least 21.6% increase.
