Seth Rollins Recalls Being Ambushed By A Fan During The 11/22/21 Episode Of Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins recalled being attacked by a fan on the night after Survivor Series 2021 in Brooklyn, New York. On Monday, November 22, 2022, Seth Rollins was ambushed by a fan following his match against Finn Balor that night. Seth Rollins was able to quickly get a handle on the situation before security apprehended the 24-year-old assailant, whom it was later revealed was catfished by a fake Seth Rollins account online.
WWE SmackDown On 9/30/22 Sees Dip In Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating

The preliminary numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that WWE SmackDown on September 30 scored 2.076 million viewers in preliminary viewers. This is down from last week's preliminary number of 2.385 million viewers and down from last week's final total of 2.535 million viewers.
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki

Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
More Behind The Fireball Spot On 9/23 WWE Smackdown

If you couldn't tell, the flash paper segment on the September 23 episode of Smackdown did not go as planned. We're told that very clearly, the flash paper was not ready for live TV and didn't work in a moment where it needed to catch enough of someone's face to sell. Word got delivered to Karrion Kross to keep going. He and Drew McIntyre improvised the rest of what happened. We're told that all things considered, everything went as best as possible considering the change. Drew McIntyre was also working through food poisoning.
Luther And Serpentico Have Been Helping Coach Backstage In AEW

AEW has added a couple of coaches. Many know about the coaches listed on the AEW roster -- Jerry Lynn, Pat Buck, as well as Dean Malenko, Madison Rayne, and active wrestlers like QT Marshall, Ariya Daivari, among others. We've also learned of some more active wrestlers that have been helping out.
Jury Rules Against WWE In Lawsuit Over Use Of Randy Orton's Tattoos In 2K Video Games

The longstanding lawsuit against WWE by Catherine Alexander has been handed a verdict. In April 2018, Catherine Alexander, Randy Orton’s tattoo artist, filed a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, 2K Games Inc, 2K Sports Inc, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yukes Co Ltd, and Yukes LA Inc for using her tattoo designs in their video games without her permission. She alleged that she alone owns the copyrights to those designs as they were original works.
Producers, Backstage News For WWE Raw 9/19/22 And Smackdown 9/23/22

Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw 9/19:. - Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony: Michael Hayes. - Sam Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss & Solo Sikoa backstage: Abyss. - New Day vs. Maximum Male Models: Abyss. - Braun Strowman vs....
Jordynne Grace Reflects On Being Matt Cardona's First Intergender Opponent

Jordynne Grace reflects on intergender wrestling. Jordynne Grace is proud of the fact that she wrestles competitors of all genders. Her intergender wrestling was spotlighted during her time as the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Eventually, she would lose the title to one of her wrestling inspirations, Matt Cardona. Speaking...
Internet Champion Matt Cardona's Farts Get As Much Reach On An Airplane As His Posts On Social Media

Does the smell of Matt Cardona's farts stink up an entire airplane? woo woo woo, you know it!. Matt Cardona has been on the run of his career since departing WWE in 2020. At one point in time, he was holding over five championships simultaneously. Undoubtedly, Cardona is very proud of his accomplishments and some might argue that he is so arrogant that he thinks his shit doesn't stink. Well, that may be, but his wife, Chelsea Green, certainly thinks his farts do.
MJF On Eddie Kingston: I'll Never Wrestle That 'Slob', Kingston Responds

MJF says he'll never wrestle Eddie Kingston, and his comment sparked a heated exchange between the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner and the fan-favorite. When a fan took to Twitter and stated that they want to see MJF face Kingston, "The Salt of the Earth" stated that he'll never wrestle "that slob". In response, Kingston shared a meme to show that he only thinks of acting whenever MJF says anything.
