Seth Rollins Recalls Being Ambushed By A Fan During The 11/22/21 Episode Of Monday Night Raw
Seth Rollins recalled being attacked by a fan on the night after Survivor Series 2021 in Brooklyn, New York. On Monday, November 22, 2022, Seth Rollins was ambushed by a fan following his match against Finn Balor that night. Seth Rollins was able to quickly get a handle on the situation before security apprehended the 24-year-old assailant, whom it was later revealed was catfished by a fake Seth Rollins account online.
Sami Zayn Believes He And Jey Uso Can Rebuild Trust, McIntyre Warns Kross, JONAH Update | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, October 1, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Sami Zayn hypes Solo SIkoa, Drew McIntyre has a message for Karrion Kross, and more. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - On social media, Sami Zayn...
AEW Rampage On 9/30 Records Dip In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/30 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 472,000 viewers on September 30. This number is down slightly from the 522,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.16, which is...
Producers, Backstage Talent Meeting Notes From AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Figthful Select has learned the following coaches for AEW Rampage Grand Slam matches. - House of Black vs. Darby Allin & Sting: BJ Whitmer & Luther. - Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Wardlow & Samoa Joe: Pat Buck & Ariya Daivari. - Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix: Sonjay Dutt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWE SmackDown On 9/30/22 Sees Dip In Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that WWE SmackDown on September 30 scored 2.076 million viewers in preliminary viewers. This is down from last week's preliminary number of 2.385 million viewers and down from last week's final total of 2.535 million viewers.
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
More Behind The Fireball Spot On 9/23 WWE Smackdown
If you couldn't tell, the flash paper segment on the September 23 episode of Smackdown did not go as planned. We're told that very clearly, the flash paper was not ready for live TV and didn't work in a moment where it needed to catch enough of someone's face to sell. Word got delivered to Karrion Kross to keep going. He and Drew McIntyre improvised the rest of what happened. We're told that all things considered, everything went as best as possible considering the change. Drew McIntyre was also working through food poisoning.
Christopher Daniels Enjoys Charcuterie With RJ City, Darby Allin Jumps From Waterfall | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 2, 2022. On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Christopher Daniels brings a charcuterie board to RJ City and exposes all the things. Look at the full video above. - Darby Allin, because he's Darby Allin, jumped from a 92-foot waterfall.
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/1): TV Title Tournament Qualifiers, Bully Ray In Action, More
NWA USA Results (10/1) - NWA Television Championship Qualifying Match #1: AJ Cazana def. Ricky Morton, Jax Dane, Marshe Rockett, Mayweather. - Mercurio and Magic Jake Dumas cut a promo. They're confronted by The Fixers. - Bully Ray def. Jamie Stanley. - La Rebellion cut a promo. - NWA Television...
Maria Kanellis Names Health Insurance And Sponsorships Among Her Goals For Women's Wrestling Army
Maria Kanellis hopes to continue growing Women's Wrestling Army. In addition to being an on-screen talent for IMPACT Wrestling, Maria also runs Women's Wrestling Army alongside Bobby Cruise. The promotion launched earlier this year and has featured talents such as Taya Valkyrie, The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle), Tasha Steelz, and many more.
Luther And Serpentico Have Been Helping Coach Backstage In AEW
AEW has added a couple of coaches. Many know about the coaches listed on the AEW roster -- Jerry Lynn, Pat Buck, as well as Dean Malenko, Madison Rayne, and active wrestlers like QT Marshall, Ariya Daivari, among others. We've also learned of some more active wrestlers that have been helping out.
Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan Inform WWE Employees Of Expanded Paid Holiday Scheduled
There are some more positive changes to WWE, specifically for their employees. Fightful Select has learned that on Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H held an all-employee meeting that seemingly helped boost morale within the company, a concentrated effort from the trio. Employees were informed that their paid...
Jury Rules Against WWE In Lawsuit Over Use Of Randy Orton's Tattoos In 2K Video Games
The longstanding lawsuit against WWE by Catherine Alexander has been handed a verdict. In April 2018, Catherine Alexander, Randy Orton’s tattoo artist, filed a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, 2K Games Inc, 2K Sports Inc, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yukes Co Ltd, and Yukes LA Inc for using her tattoo designs in their video games without her permission. She alleged that she alone owns the copyrights to those designs as they were original works.
White Rabbit News | WWE Raw 10/3/22 Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Will Washington
Sean Ross Sapp and Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) review WWE Raw!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the cereal you love without all the guilt, and with all the protein at MagicSpoon.com/Fightful. If you enjoy Will, check...
Dax Harwood: 'Tony Khan, We Still Work For You. Book Us, Brother'
Dax Harwood sends a message to Tony Khan at NJPW Royal Quest II. After FTR faced Aussie Open at NJPW Royal Quest II, Dax Harwood took the microphone and sent a message to Tony Khan, saying that AEW should book FTR more. FTR hasn't wrestled a standard two-on-two tag match...
Producers, Backstage News For WWE Raw 9/19/22 And Smackdown 9/23/22
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw 9/19:. - Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony: Michael Hayes. - Sam Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss & Solo Sikoa backstage: Abyss. - New Day vs. Maximum Male Models: Abyss. - Braun Strowman vs....
Rey Mysterio Credits Dean Malenko For His Pop-Up Entance, Discusses His 2002 WWE SmackDown Debut
Rey Mysterio recently reflected on his iconic pop-up entrance. In July 2002, Mysterio made his WWE SmackDown debut, popping out from under the stage, instantly creating an iconic moment and providing WWE with one of its best entrances, one that Rey would use for years to come. During an appearance...
Jordynne Grace Reflects On Being Matt Cardona's First Intergender Opponent
Jordynne Grace reflects on intergender wrestling. Jordynne Grace is proud of the fact that she wrestles competitors of all genders. Her intergender wrestling was spotlighted during her time as the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Eventually, she would lose the title to one of her wrestling inspirations, Matt Cardona. Speaking...
Internet Champion Matt Cardona's Farts Get As Much Reach On An Airplane As His Posts On Social Media
Does the smell of Matt Cardona's farts stink up an entire airplane? woo woo woo, you know it!. Matt Cardona has been on the run of his career since departing WWE in 2020. At one point in time, he was holding over five championships simultaneously. Undoubtedly, Cardona is very proud of his accomplishments and some might argue that he is so arrogant that he thinks his shit doesn't stink. Well, that may be, but his wife, Chelsea Green, certainly thinks his farts do.
MJF On Eddie Kingston: I'll Never Wrestle That 'Slob', Kingston Responds
MJF says he'll never wrestle Eddie Kingston, and his comment sparked a heated exchange between the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner and the fan-favorite. When a fan took to Twitter and stated that they want to see MJF face Kingston, "The Salt of the Earth" stated that he'll never wrestle "that slob". In response, Kingston shared a meme to show that he only thinks of acting whenever MJF says anything.
