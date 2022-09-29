Fuel your wanderlust with a trip along Vermont’s most scenic drives that pass charming New England towns and jaw-dropping mountain and forest views. With routes that cross every corner of the state, opting to take a road trip down some of Vermont’s most scenic byways is one of the best ways to experience all this little state has to offer. Like Vermont’s rolling Green Mountains, a 250-mile long mountain range brimming with outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, and mountain biking. And as one of the U.S.’s oldest states, history buffs can plan their Vermont road trip around exploring the state’s old covered bridges, quaint small towns, and historic battle sites dating back to the Revolutionary War.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO