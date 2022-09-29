ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VT

Comments / 1

Related
mynbc5.com

This Is Our Home: Stowe, Vermont

STOWE, Vt. — Stowe, Vermont, is just one of those places many people likely have on their bucket lists. Sitting in Lamoille County, Stowe draws in crowds from all over the world, especially this time of the year. Stowe’s stunning fall foliage gives leaf peepers a slice of Mother...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
MILTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
City
Bristol, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Bristol, VT
Government
State
Vermont State
nbcboston.com

Legal Recreational Marijuana Goes on Sale in Vermont

Vermont this weekend became the latest state in New England where people can legally buy marijuana in stores. Recreational marijuana was legalized in the Green Mountain State in October 2020, after Gov. Phil Scott let a bill become law without his signature, but retail sales began Saturday. The drug was already approved for medical use.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont deer hunting season begins

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - White-tailed deer hunting season is underway in Vermont and it kicks off with archery. The season began Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs until December, with a November exception. Youth deer weekend and novice weekend are in roughly three weeks, followed by muzzleloader antlerless. No more than...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Steele
territorysupply.com

These 8 Incredible Vermont Scenic Drives Are Beautiful Any Time of Year

Fuel your wanderlust with a trip along Vermont’s most scenic drives that pass charming New England towns and jaw-dropping mountain and forest views. With routes that cross every corner of the state, opting to take a road trip down some of Vermont’s most scenic byways is one of the best ways to experience all this little state has to offer. Like Vermont’s rolling Green Mountains, a 250-mile long mountain range brimming with outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, and mountain biking. And as one of the U.S.’s oldest states, history buffs can plan their Vermont road trip around exploring the state’s old covered bridges, quaint small towns, and historic battle sites dating back to the Revolutionary War.
VERMONT STATE
cohaitungchi.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Woodstock, Vermont

Located in Windsor County, Woodstock, Vermont, is considered one of the most beautiful small towns in the United States. With this in mind, we think it’s a must-see stop on any New England road trip. Especially in the fall, Woodstock is full of leaf peepers from nearby states, such as Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.
WOODSTOCK, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales

Caesar Wright strode out of FLORA Cannabis on Saturday morning and lifted his arms like a victorious boxer before a cheering crowd. After driving for 90 minutes from Morrisville, then waiting two hours more, Wright made the inaugural purchase of legal weed at the Middlebury retailer, one of three stores to open on the first day of Vermont’s adult-use cannabis market. He dropped $105 on containers filled with "Diesel Dosi" and "Ice Cream Cake" after sniffing samples of the strains on a sleek display counter.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election Local#Lloyd And Lynn Dike#The Addison Independent#Lloyd Dike#Board#Eagle#French#U N Day Of Peace On
WCAX

Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out

Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by 'Star Trek'. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. Climate scientists sound...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Vermont health commissioner expects active flu season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state health commissioner says Vermonters should prepare for an active flu season. Dr. Mark Levine says Australia is a good indicator for the flu level we’ll see in the U.S. This year, Australia had its worst flu season in five years. Levine says schools...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WCAX

South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel

Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy