‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont
Tiny homes, rehabilitated rentals, investment properties and counterproductive tax structures were all on the agenda at a town hall this week. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont.
WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
mynbc5.com
This Is Our Home: Stowe, Vermont
STOWE, Vt. — Stowe, Vermont, is just one of those places many people likely have on their bucket lists. Sitting in Lamoille County, Stowe draws in crowds from all over the world, especially this time of the year. Stowe’s stunning fall foliage gives leaf peepers a slice of Mother...
WCAX
Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
nbcboston.com
Legal Recreational Marijuana Goes on Sale in Vermont
Vermont this weekend became the latest state in New England where people can legally buy marijuana in stores. Recreational marijuana was legalized in the Green Mountain State in October 2020, after Gov. Phil Scott let a bill become law without his signature, but retail sales began Saturday. The drug was already approved for medical use.
WCAX
Vermont deer hunting season begins
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - White-tailed deer hunting season is underway in Vermont and it kicks off with archery. The season began Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs until December, with a November exception. Youth deer weekend and novice weekend are in roughly three weeks, followed by muzzleloader antlerless. No more than...
Cyclist hospitalized after crash on VT Route 100
A cyclist was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after Vermont State Troopers say he ran into a car on Vermont Route 100.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
territorysupply.com
These 8 Incredible Vermont Scenic Drives Are Beautiful Any Time of Year
Fuel your wanderlust with a trip along Vermont’s most scenic drives that pass charming New England towns and jaw-dropping mountain and forest views. With routes that cross every corner of the state, opting to take a road trip down some of Vermont’s most scenic byways is one of the best ways to experience all this little state has to offer. Like Vermont’s rolling Green Mountains, a 250-mile long mountain range brimming with outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, and mountain biking. And as one of the U.S.’s oldest states, history buffs can plan their Vermont road trip around exploring the state’s old covered bridges, quaint small towns, and historic battle sites dating back to the Revolutionary War.
cohaitungchi.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Woodstock, Vermont
Located in Windsor County, Woodstock, Vermont, is considered one of the most beautiful small towns in the United States. With this in mind, we think it’s a must-see stop on any New England road trip. Especially in the fall, Woodstock is full of leaf peepers from nearby states, such as Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.
Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales
Caesar Wright strode out of FLORA Cannabis on Saturday morning and lifted his arms like a victorious boxer before a cheering crowd. After driving for 90 minutes from Morrisville, then waiting two hours more, Wright made the inaugural purchase of legal weed at the Middlebury retailer, one of three stores to open on the first day of Vermont’s adult-use cannabis market. He dropped $105 on containers filled with "Diesel Dosi" and "Ice Cream Cake" after sniffing samples of the strains on a sleek display counter.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
WCAX
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by 'Star Trek'. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. Climate scientists sound...
As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington
Three retail cannabis shops were expected to open Saturday, the first day permitted by state law, including Ceres Collaborative in Burlington. One customer said he arrived at 6:30 a.m. to be first in line. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington.
What you need to know to vote in Vermont’s general election
VTDigger has updated its 2022 Election Guide for the Nov. 8 general election. Learn how to vote, look up who’s running in your district, browse campaign finance data and more. Read the story on VTDigger here: What you need to know to vote in Vermont’s general election.
WCAX
Vermont health commissioner expects active flu season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state health commissioner says Vermonters should prepare for an active flu season. Dr. Mark Levine says Australia is a good indicator for the flu level we’ll see in the U.S. This year, Australia had its worst flu season in five years. Levine says schools...
WCAX
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
WCAX
Vermont cannabis retailers stymied by roadblocks in effort to sell edibles
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was day one for retail sales of recreational cannabis in Vermont, and though there was a variety of THC products available at retailers across the state, one item was missing-- edibles. A variety of issues slowed down the rollout of edibles into Vermont dispensaries, one...
WCAX
Vermont is joining 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “This is normal now. This is the days of buying cannabis in the shadows are over,” says Dave Silberman the co-owner of FLORA Cannabis. There are currently only four licensed retail shops in the Green Mountain State, three of which are now open. FLORA...
WCAX
In the Garden: Preparing for colder months
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With fall in full swing, you may want to start bringing your garden indoors. Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi have some advice on this week’s In the Garden.
