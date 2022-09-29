Read full article on original website
More flooding, evacuations expected in Orange County as receding rainwater swells rivers, lakes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More flooding is expected in Orange County as water levels crest over the coming days after Ian dumped rain across the area, according to Mayor Jerry Demings. The mayor said this additional flooding comes as the county is still seeing significant amounts of standing water.
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
Seminole County residents navigate flood waters, cleanup process
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As the cleanup process continues, residents are figuring out the next steps, like how to pay for all for their damages. Monday, News 6 was there as FEMA teams were out in the Midway and Lincoln Heights communities of Seminole County going door-to-door accessing damages to homes and letting residents know how they can register for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian.
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
2 shocked while restoring power in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two workers were shocked while restoring power to a New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, according to the police department. The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said the fire department responded to Casello Drive and Airport Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas...
Polk County Sheriff Charges 3 Orange County Men In Weekend Murder Near Haines City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in unincorporated Haines City Saturday morning, September 24, 2022, and detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have charged three men with his murder; the suspects and victim are all from Orange County. All three suspects
Historic floodwaters starting to level off in some Seminole County areas
GENEVA, Fla. – While Seminole County officials said they are still seeing an increase in the historic floodwaters brought about after Hurricane Ian, many areas are starting to level off as of Monday afternoon. Emergency officials warned some families remain in response mode as the water continues to rise....
Parts of Kissimmee remain underwater, St. Cloud issues voluntary evacuation order as waters rise
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of St. Cloud is asking residents to leave their homes because of rising floodwaters and issued a voluntary evacuation order for Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines on Sunday morning. In Shingle Creek, floodwaters remain at high levels and are not expected to go down...
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods
DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
National Guard urges Shingle Creek residents to evacuate because of flooding
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee are being forced to leave. Osceola County leaders said there is too much flooding in Shingle Creek for them to stay. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents are trying to salvage what they can. Jennifer...
Man shot to death during large fight in Orange County parking lot
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday morning during a large fight in a parking lot in Orange County, deputies said. The fatal shooting was reported at 4:18 a.m. in the 6200 block of W. Colonial Drive near North Powers Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Officials say 58 storm fatalities now confirmed in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials said there are now 58 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian, according to an update by FDLE on Sunday evening. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged car in Volusia County | Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake
St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
Florida National Guard rescues Osceola residents trapped in homes by rising waters
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Members of the Florida National Guard were rescuing people Saturday in Osceola County after high water levels trapped many in their homes. Residents in the Reserve at the Oaks neighborhood had to quickly pack as guardsmen utilized their tactical vehicles to transport people to safety. [TRENDING:...
Lake County works with L.A.S.E.R., Kroger on food drive for hurricane victims
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County is working with local groups to host a food drive Wednesday for victims of Hurricane Ian who may need assistance, county officials said in a release Monday. According to the release, the county will be working alongside Lake Support and Emergency Recovery —...
Man injured in Orlando shooting, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A shooter is still at large after injuring a man in Orlando Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened at about 2:25 p.m. near the 6900 block of Silver Star Road. A man in his 20s was shot and taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office stated.
Florida Gov. DeSantis talks rescues, restoring power in Hurricane Ian’s wake
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said rescue teams deployed in Ian’s aftermath had already performed more than 1,900 rescues across Florida as of Monday, less than a week after the storm made landfall in Florida. The governor, alongside Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie...
Volusia business owners scramble to clean before big events come to town
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s coast was rocked by Hurricane Ian, and ocean-front businesses are now left with major damage to clean up just a week before the 30th Annual Biketoberfest is slated to come to town. “We have the dive team here looking at the pilings,...
Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters started receding on Saturday, giving Daytona Beach residents a first glimpse at how much damage was done to their homes. “The water here was up to here in the house,” said Katie Thigpen, referring to her waist. [TRENDING: Osceola County officials provide Ian...
