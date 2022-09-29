ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
Seminole County residents navigate flood waters, cleanup process

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As the cleanup process continues, residents are figuring out the next steps, like how to pay for all for their damages. Monday, News 6 was there as FEMA teams were out in the Midway and Lincoln Heights communities of Seminole County going door-to-door accessing damages to homes and letting residents know how they can register for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian.
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
Officials say 58 storm fatalities now confirmed in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials said there are now 58 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian, according to an update by FDLE on Sunday evening. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged car in Volusia County | Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
Man injured in Orlando shooting, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A shooter is still at large after injuring a man in Orlando Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened at about 2:25 p.m. near the 6900 block of Silver Star Road. A man in his 20s was shot and taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office stated.
Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters started receding on Saturday, giving Daytona Beach residents a first glimpse at how much damage was done to their homes. “The water here was up to here in the house,” said Katie Thigpen, referring to her waist. [TRENDING: Osceola County officials provide Ian...
