As NATO Member, Finland Could Have Nuclear Weapons 600 Miles from Kremlin
NATO and Finnish officials told Newsweek it is unlikely, but possible, that Helsinki could help host the alliance's nuclear deterrent.
Ukraine war - live: Kyiv army tears through Putin’s defences in south, advance east
Volodymyr Zelensky’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in Ukraine’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have liberated more than 450 settlements in the northeast Kharkiv region alone since their counterattack operation began in September.Heavy fighting continued in several sectors on the battle’s frontlines, he added.“Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious – more and...
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and possibly beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland with the goal of wresting outside concessions, some experts say. The missile’s estimated 4,500 kilometer (2,800 mile) flight was the longest by any North Korean missile, though the North has previously launched other potentially longer-range weapons at high angles to avoid neighboring countries. The United States strongly condemned North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan.
Emmanuel Macron’s top adviser charged with conflict of interest
The top official in Emmanuel Macron’s office has been charged with a conflict of interest. The move against Alexis Kohler, who holds one of France’s most powerful jobs as Élysée secretary general, came hours after another ally of the French president, the justice minister, Éric Dupond-Moretti, was ordered to stand trial in a separate case, also over a conflict of interest.
Asked about climate summit, UK's Truss: I won't divulge discussions with King Charles
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday that King Charles's travel plans were a matter for him, and she would not discuss the content of their meetings.
U.K.・
Hope amid climate chaos: ‘We are in a race between Armageddon and awesome’
Every one of us will love someone who is still alive in 2100, says climate campaigner Ayisha Siddiqa. That loved one will either face a world in climate chaos or a clean, green utopia, depending on what we do today. It’s a powerful reason for action, providing hope that the...
Gaza struggles to accommodate the living and the dead as population grows
GAZA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - In the densely populated Gaza Strip, a battle for space is pitting the living against the dead as homeless squatters settle in the area's cemeteries while authorities grapple with the growing demand for new housing.
Spain tourism jumps in August, still below pre-pandemic levels
MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in August jumped 70% from the same month last year to 8.82 million but remained way below the 10.12 million tourists who came in August 2019, official statistics showed on Tuesday.
Comments / 0