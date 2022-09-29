Read full article on original website
LVMPD: Officer allegedly committed open, gross lewdness during a treatment
A Las Vegas police officer is scheduled to appear in court after allegedly committing a crime of lewdness during treatment at a chiropractor office.
Police: Two people die in separate homicides hours apart on Sunday night
Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating separate shooting and stabbing murders that happened within hours of each other on Sunday night.
Las Vegas drug agents say man sold them 1,000 fentanyl pills, meth
Vegas man faces drug trafficking charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, prosecutors said.
Recaptured convicted murderer serving sentence at maximum-security prison
The convicted murderer who escaped from prison and who evaded authorities for several days is back behind bars at a maximum security facility, records showed.
Tinder, Robbery And Carjackings: How A Meet Up On A Dating App Led To A Crime Spree
A victim planned to meet a Tinder date, but it ended with a robbery and now two arrests, Radar has learned.The incident started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix police responded to a report of an armed robbery. The victim planned to meet a woman named “Sonya” that he first interacted with on the dating app Tinder.The two agreed to meet at an Embassy Suites hotel, police said. When the suspect went inside, he was directed to the woman’s room. There, two suspects were waiting.A man pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s property, police said. The victim gave up...
1 dead after shooting near Nellis, Tropicana
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a dispute late Sunday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 7:48 p.m. Oct. 2 near E. Tropicana Avenue and S. Nellis Boulevard. Police responded to the area and found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Las Vegas police investigate after man stabbed while sleeping in desert lot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed early Monday morning while sleeping in a desert lot. According to Lt. David Gordon, authorities received a call about the incident at about 1:20 a.m. Monday morning. Lt. Gordon says an adult...
Las Vegas Hells Angels leader arrested in court, prosecutors call biker group ‘criminal organization’ as 8 face charges
A judge ordered the Las Vegas chapter leader of the Hells Angels to be taken into custody Monday on upgraded charges of racketeering and other offenses connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway.
3 arrested in Long Beach home invasion robberies that used woman as bait on social media dating apps
Police say they have arrested who trafficked a woman and used her as bait to find people they could rob on a social media dating app.Vincent Lindsey, 24, of Las Vegas; Tyheam Charles Boyce, 26, of Palmdale, and Marcos Lamar Wesley, 30, of La Mirada, were arrested last month in connection with the case. A search warrant served on a La Mirada location, where Wesley was arrested, turned up an assault weapon believed to be used in the robberies, according to Long Beach police.Long Beach police say they first got reports of two similar home invasion robberies in Long Beach...
Four teens carrying several firearms, drugs inside backpack arrested at fall festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Several teenagers are now in juvenile detention after an incident involving drugs and firearms at a fall festival over the weekend. The incident happened on Friday, September 23, at the Pahrump Fall Festival, which takes place about 65 miles west of Las Vegas. The Nye...
Cheyenne High School put on lockdown due to incident ‘involving several students,’ principal says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brief lockdown took place at Cheyenne High School on Monday, according to school administrators. Anthony Nunez the principal at Cheyenne High School sent an email to parents informing them of an incident. The lockdown was due to an altercation involving several students, Nunez stated in the email. School administration and […]
Man helps clean trash at Henderson dog park 7 days a week, rain or shine
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s not every day you find someone willing to clean up trash and dog poop seven days a week at a dog park. However, one Henderson man does just that. John Blackwell and his one-year-old Labrador Retriever, Shadow, visit Dog Fancier’s Park in Henderson...
Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a department SUV was involved in a crash Monday morning with another vehicle. According to LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia, the incident occurred at about 9:51 a.m. Police say the crash occurred near Eastern and Harmon. According...
Pedestrian in wheelchair fatally hit by car in northwest Las Vegas
A man is dead after he was hit by a car near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard on Monday morning, Las Vegas police say.
Bomb scare had ties to escaped prisoner, authorities say
A bomb scare in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon was connected to escaped prisoner Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the 42-year-old man who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Head-on DUI crash on U.S. 95 killed UNLV freshman, State Police say
The crash on U.S. 95 that killed a UNLV freshman from Henderson was head-on and caused by a drunken driver, State Police said Friday.
Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside trunk of car in Las Vegas
A man was arrested in San Diego in connection with a body that was found inside the trunk of a car in south Las Vegas Valley in August.
Suspected Las Vegas child murderer facing new allegations of choking 6-year-old with vacuum cord
A Clark County grand jury added two more child abuse charges against a man accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old son and storing his body in a freezer.
Las Vegas police capture fugitive after days on the run
(The Center Square) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has captured an inmate who escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center. LVMPD tweeted Thursday morning that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was “taken into custody without incident.”. Duarte-Herrera, a 42-year-old immigrant from Nicaragua that had entered the U.S. illegally, was...
2 accused of shooting 4 across Las Vegas in violent crime spree with ghost gun
Two young men are accused of shooting four people in a series of crimes involving at least five different scenes and a ghost gun, Las Vegas Metro police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday.
