3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
Grading Every Rookie Head Coach At Quarter Mark of 2022 NFL Season
Not only are rookie players learning the NFL ropes during the 2022 season, a quintet of head coaches are holding the position for the first time in their professional careers. The focus here is a first-time head coach, not simply a first-year boss. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson isn't covered, for example.
Video: Rams' Bobby Wagner Tackles Person Running on Field During MNF Game vs. 49ers
Television broadcasts of NFL games rarely show people who run on the field in an effort to discourage others from doing so in the future. Perhaps showing the person who ran on the field during Monday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams might have been the move if the hope was to discourage copycats.
Peter King: Colts' Jim Irsay Won't 'Stand for This...I Can Feel Him Fixing to Blow'
The Indianapolis Colts are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL after their 1-2-1 start, and changes could be coming soon following their 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. "Jim Irsay is not going to stand for this," NBC Sports' Peter King said of the team's...
Baker Mayfield to Remain Panthers' Starting QB Amid Sam Darnold's Injury Rehab
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Baker Mayfield would remain the starting quarterback amidst the team's 1-3 start and that Sam Darnold wasn't ready to return from his high ankle sprain despite being eligible to come off injured reserve this week. "Baker's always been a winner,"...
Broncos' Javonte Williams Reportedly Tore ACL, Out for Season with Injury
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams reportedly tore his ACL during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, ending his season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added that Williams also suffered a "torn LCL and posterior lateral corner." The sophomore back...
Broncos Rumors: Randy Gregory to Have Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 2-6 Weeks
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory reportedly will miss 2-6 weeks after suffering an injury during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported an MRI revealed that Gregory's ACL remains intact. Mike Klis of 9News confirmed Florio's report, though he noted the 29-year-old will have his knee scoped:
Latavius Murray Reportedly to Sign Broncos Contract After Javonte Williams Injury
The Denver Broncos reportedly found their backup plan for the injured Javonte Williams. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the AFC West team will sign Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray played in New Orleans' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with Alvin Kamara sidelined.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 4 Results
The Las Vegas Raiders are no longer winless. They came out of Week 4 with a 32-23 victory over AFC West rival Denver Broncos, and they'll now look to build some momentum moving forward. However, not every team has gotten into the win column in 2022. The Houston Texans, which...
Report: Panthers' Sam Darnold 'Not Close' to Return from Injury; Will Be 'A While'
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold reportedly isn't close to returning from a high-ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Darnold suffered the injury in Carolina's preseason finale against Buffalo when Bills defensive lineman C.J. Brewer landed on his ankle. He wasn't able to put any pressure on his foot before exiting.
Week 5 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football
As we continue deeper into the NFL season, it's rarer to see relative unknowns or non-household names become breakout fantasy stars. But if you know where to look and you're in the market for some waiver additions heading into Week 5, there were still a few players you should consider following Sunday's games.
Fantasy Football 2022: Buying or Selling Week 4 Standout Performances
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season saw several standout fantasy performances, many from players who had been having quiet campaigns up until now. While some of these showings may be a sign of things to come, others will be remembered as little more than anomalies during an overwhelmingly disappointing season.
Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley, Mike Boone and RBs to Replace Cordarrelle, Javonte
With Javonte Williams set to miss the remainder of the season and Cordarrelle Patterson out for at least four games with their respective knee injuries, Week 5 will be the most active week on the fantasy waiver wire thus far. Here's a look at some names that could—or should—be scooped...
2023 NFL Draft: Strong RB Class Could Reshape Future of the Position
The NFL may be a passing league, but coaches still believe the run game is crucial, particularly late in a contest to close out a victory. The running back position is devalued in general, but even so, talented ball-carriers are still important to execute at a high level. "I think...
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
Week 5 NFL power rankings: Who moves up to No. 2 behind unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles?
The Eagles are the league's only unbeaten team and retain the No. 1 slot, but there's quite a list of pursuers vying to check in right behind them.
Report: Jonathan Taylor's Scans on Ankle Injury 'Clean;' Colts RB's Status TBD
The Indianapolis Colts remain unsure of running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday the team is still examining the severity of Taylor's ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial scans of his ankle "came back clean."
Meet one couple heading to London for Green Bay Packers game
The countdown is on to the Packers first ever regular season international game. The Packers face the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Sends LeBron James, Twitter into Frenzy as Chiefs Top Tom Brady, Bucs
Tom Brady may be the GOAT, but Sunday belonged to the younger legend in the making. Patrick Mahomes put on an absolute show and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes finished 23-of-37 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as Kansas City bounced back from a loss to the Indianapolis Colts and improved to 3-1.
