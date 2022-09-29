ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Grading Every Rookie Head Coach At Quarter Mark of 2022 NFL Season

Not only are rookie players learning the NFL ropes during the 2022 season, a quintet of head coaches are holding the position for the first time in their professional careers. The focus here is a first-time head coach, not simply a first-year boss. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson isn't covered, for example.
Kyle Shanahan
Broncos' Javonte Williams Reportedly Tore ACL, Out for Season with Injury

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams reportedly tore his ACL during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, ending his season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added that Williams also suffered a "torn LCL and posterior lateral corner." The sophomore back...
DENVER, CO
Broncos Rumors: Randy Gregory to Have Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 2-6 Weeks

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory reportedly will miss 2-6 weeks after suffering an injury during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported an MRI revealed that Gregory's ACL remains intact. Mike Klis of 9News confirmed Florio's report, though he noted the 29-year-old will have his knee scoped:
DENVER, CO
#49ers#Seahawks#Rams#American Football#The Denver Broncos
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 4 Results

The Las Vegas Raiders are no longer winless. They came out of Week 4 with a 32-23 victory over AFC West rival Denver Broncos, and they'll now look to build some momentum moving forward. However, not every team has gotten into the win column in 2022. The Houston Texans, which...
Report: Panthers' Sam Darnold 'Not Close' to Return from Injury; Will Be 'A While'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold reportedly isn't close to returning from a high-ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Darnold suffered the injury in Carolina's preseason finale against Buffalo when Bills defensive lineman C.J. Brewer landed on his ankle. He wasn't able to put any pressure on his foot before exiting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Week 5 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

As we continue deeper into the NFL season, it's rarer to see relative unknowns or non-household names become breakout fantasy stars. But if you know where to look and you're in the market for some waiver additions heading into Week 5, there were still a few players you should consider following Sunday's games.
Fantasy Football 2022: Buying or Selling Week 4 Standout Performances

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season saw several standout fantasy performances, many from players who had been having quiet campaigns up until now. While some of these showings may be a sign of things to come, others will be remembered as little more than anomalies during an overwhelmingly disappointing season.
Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley, Mike Boone and RBs to Replace Cordarrelle, Javonte

With Javonte Williams set to miss the remainder of the season and Cordarrelle Patterson out for at least four games with their respective knee injuries, Week 5 will be the most active week on the fantasy waiver wire thus far. Here's a look at some names that could—or should—be scooped...
2023 NFL Draft: Strong RB Class Could Reshape Future of the Position

The NFL may be a passing league, but coaches still believe the run game is crucial, particularly late in a contest to close out a victory. The running back position is devalued in general, but even so, talented ball-carriers are still important to execute at a high level. "I think...
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury

The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
ATLANTA, GA
Patrick Mahomes Sends LeBron James, Twitter into Frenzy as Chiefs Top Tom Brady, Bucs

Tom Brady may be the GOAT, but Sunday belonged to the younger legend in the making. Patrick Mahomes put on an absolute show and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes finished 23-of-37 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as Kansas City bounced back from a loss to the Indianapolis Colts and improved to 3-1.
KANSAS CITY, MO

