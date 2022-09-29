Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland to clean up big mess after condemned house becomes dumping ground
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help. In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April. When he needed help with his Lifeline button. Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about...
Strongsville updates law on when citizens must identify themselves to police & repeals law prohibiting profanity
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Residents and citizens don’t have to identify themselves to Strongsville police unless an officer “reasonably suspects” they are committing, have committed, are about to commit or have witnessed a crime. City Council approved this and other amendments to municipal code in September. The changes...
Cuyahoga County officials threaten to sue if council votes to buy controversial Transport Road site for new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Common Pleas Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan and Public Defender Cullen Sweeney are threatening to sue the county if council moves forward with plans to buy the controversial Transport Road property for a new jail. In his capacity as the Administrative Judge,...
Willowick Fire Chief Joseph Tennyson placed on leave due to unspecified 'allegations'
WILLOWICK, Ohio — The city of Willowick has placed Fire Chief Joseph Tennyson on administrative leave after unspecified "allegations" were made against the longtime department veteran. In a statement to 3News, Mayor Richard J. Regovich (who also serves as safety director) said City Hall was "aware of allegations made...
cleveland19.com
New surveillance cameras will be installed in ‘key areas’ throughout Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County officials have recently joined resources to obtain the Flock camera surveillance system in Lake County. Concord Township, Painesville Township and Perry Township trustees, along with Lake County Commissioners, are making it possible for the county get the cameras in “key areas.”. Flock...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
cleveland19.com
Ashtabula County school bus accident sends 2 to hospital
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jefferson Area local schools bus was involved in a head-on accident with an SUV in Plymouth Township near the Route 11 and Route 46 interchange Monday, according to Plymouth Township Fire Chief Bill Strubbe. Plymouth Township Firefighters were called to the scene at about...
cleveland19.com
Akron moves closer to adding dash cameras to police cars
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of Akron City Council and the city’s police department gathered outside city hall on Monday as representatives from Axon showed off their dash camera technology, which could eventually be placed into Akron police cars. The department’s lack of dash cameras has come under scrutiny...
cleveland19.com
2 dead after Avon Lake house fire
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon Lake Fire Department said two people are dead following a Sunday morning house fire. The blaze broke out around 7:20 a.m. at a home in the 33000 block of Redwood Boulevard. Firefighters said part of the residence collapsed during the fire, which took...
cleveland19.com
ODNR investigates anglers caught cheating during Cleveland fishing tournament
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said on Monday they are investigating the incident between two anglers caught cheating in a fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. The duo, identified as Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan, were caught cheating in the tournament held on...
An alert bus driver prompted local school lockdown
A police presence has taken shape at Garfield Middle School.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted for robbery, assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force is looking for a fugitive wanted for a violent crime in April 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals, Cornell Holly is a suspect in a robbery and an assault. He is also wanted for a parole violation. Holly, 35,...
Developer of Cleveland Meijer store, facing rising construction costs, to receive more public money
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The developer behind a Meijer grocery store and apartments near Cleveland Clinic’s main campus is set to receive a $1.5 million loan from the city of Cleveland to cover a financing gap brought on by rising construction costs. A City Council committee approved the loan...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights Middle School students dismissed Monday following lockdown
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Garfield Heights Middle School were sent home Monday morning after a report of “contraband outside of the school building” prompted a lockdown. According to Garfield Heights police, a bus driver reported finding a bullet below a bus seat after the students...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
cleveland19.com
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
cleveland19.com
19 News Troubleshooters get Cleveland Heights man’s mail service restored
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leland Thomas is happy to have his mail because for the past five months his mailbox had been empty. The Cleveland Heights native was missing out on bills, letters, and packages. “As the last resort, I called Channel 19 News,” said Thomas. Thomas reached out...
cleveland19.com
Berea man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Berea man was charged last week after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old step-daughter during a virtual school class. The incident occurred Sept. 28 and was seen by the girl’s teacher and 39 classmates, police said. The teen’s stepfather, David Lowe, a registered...
cleveland19.com
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed Sunday afternoon a gunshot was fired after a fight broke out at the Summit Mall. 19 News previously learned police were called out at 2:42 p.m. A man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to a department press release. The man,...
cleveland19.com
Grieving families demand justice, ask tipsters to come forward at ‘Stop the Silence’ march in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of people joined a march and rally in Akron Sunday, demanding an end to the so-called code of silence on the streets that often leaves violent crimes unsolved. The event was organized by “Stop the Silence! No More Violence” of Akron. “A lot...
