Willowick, OH

Willowick, OH
Ohio State
Ohio Government
Willowick, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashtabula County school bus accident sends 2 to hospital

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jefferson Area local schools bus was involved in a head-on accident with an SUV in Plymouth Township near the Route 11 and Route 46 interchange Monday, according to Plymouth Township Fire Chief Bill Strubbe. Plymouth Township Firefighters were called to the scene at about...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron moves closer to adding dash cameras to police cars

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of Akron City Council and the city’s police department gathered outside city hall on Monday as representatives from Axon showed off their dash camera technology, which could eventually be placed into Akron police cars. The department’s lack of dash cameras has come under scrutiny...
AKRON, OH
#Mayor
cleveland19.com

2 dead after Avon Lake house fire

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon Lake Fire Department said two people are dead following a Sunday morning house fire. The blaze broke out around 7:20 a.m. at a home in the 33000 block of Redwood Boulevard. Firefighters said part of the residence collapsed during the fire, which took...
AVON LAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted for robbery, assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force is looking for a fugitive wanted for a violent crime in April 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals, Cornell Holly is a suspect in a robbery and an assault. He is also wanted for a parole violation. Holly, 35,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed Sunday afternoon a gunshot was fired after a fight broke out at the Summit Mall. 19 News previously learned police were called out at 2:42 p.m. A man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to a department press release. The man,...
FAIRLAWN, OH

