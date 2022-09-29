ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Family Honored for Saving a Young Boy From Drowning

 4 days ago

The family was honored for saving the life of the young boy.image via Dino Ciliberti/Patch.com

Members of a family from Bucks County were recently honored for their efforts in rescuing a boy who was drowning in a local pool. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the recent act of heroism fro the Bensalem Patch.

Bensalem residents Veysal Badalov, Zhafar Badalov and Khamida Badalov were recently acknowledged and honored by the Bensalem Council for saving the life of Dennis, a 6-year-old boy, who fell into a pool on Bristol Road. When the young boy did not emerge from the water, his relatives sprang into action.

His aunt took him out of the water and the two men performed CPR while they waited for medical professionals to arrive.

“This is an incredible story,” said Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo. “We’re very grateful that he survived. This is very admirable. You deserve a lot of praise and respect.”

The family is crediting their CPR training with saving the boy’s life. Without the proper training, the situation might have ended differently.

Read more about the harrowing rescue at the Bensalem Patch.

