ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

An Apple executive is leaving the company after being filmed joking about fondling 'big-breasted women' in a viral TikTok video

By Avery Hartmans
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FdMf_0iFdwaZd00
Tony Blevins, Apple's former vice president of procurement,

itsdanielmac/TikTok

  • Apple exec Tony Blevins is leaving the company following a TikTok video of him making a crude joke.
  • He was filmed earlier this month saying he fondles "big-breasted women" for a living.
  • Blevins is a 22-year Apple veteran who works with the company's manufacturing and delivery partners.

A senior Apple executive is leaving the company after a video of him making a crass joke went viral on TikTok, Bloomberg reports .

In a video published September 5 by TikTok content creator Daniel Mac, Tony Blevins — Apple's vice president of procurement — was approached while getting out of his Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a rare supercar that can cost more than $500,000.

When asked what he does for a living — the theme of many of Mac's videos — Blevins responded: "I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off."

He added: "Also, if you're interested, I've got a hell of a dental plan." The video has since been liked more than 140,000 times on TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1As95f_0iFdwaZd00
A still from the TikTok video of Blevins.

itsdanielmac/TikTok

Bloomberg reports that the video attracted the attention of Apple employees, who are said to have flagged it to the company's human resources department.

Apple then launched an investigation that resulted in Blevins' team of six direct reports and several hundred employees being removed from under his management, Bloomberg reported, citing people it said were familiar with the situation. Now, Blevins is departing the company, Bloomberg reported.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humor," Blevins told Bloomberg. His comments, he said, were a reference to the 1981 film "Arthur," which contains a similar off-color line in which the Arthur character played by actor Dudley Moore says , "I race cars, play tennis and fondle women, but I have weekends off and I am my own boss."

An Apple spokesperson did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Blevins has been with Apple for 22 years and reports to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams. According to a 2020 Wall Street Journal profile , he's considered a shrewd negotiator and is responsible for making deals with Apple's suppliers and manufacturing and delivery partners.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News

Meta Platforms (META) is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world's top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion. During the third...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dudley Moore
People

Apple Executive Resigns After Viral TikTok Shows Him Making Crude Jokes

"I race cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women," Tony Blevins said in a now-viral TikTok which seemingly referenced a quote from 1981's Arthur A top Apple executive is leaving the company after appearing in a now-viral TikTok video making a crude joke, CNBC confirmed. In the video, posted by user Daniel Mac on Sept. 5, Apple VP Tony Blevins is asked what he does for a living after the TikToker spotted his luxury car (a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren). "I race cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Tiktok Apple#Mercedes Benz Slr Mclaren
Engadget

All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs

Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Business Insider

Elon Musk's vacation buddy, famed Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, has reportedly tried to arrange a potential settlement ahead of the Tesla CEO's Twitter trial

Ari Emanuel has recently pushed for a settlement between Elon Musk and Twitter, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether either side is open to settling the case before it goes to trial in October. Spokespeople for Twitter and Musk did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication. Elon...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta employees that the company is freezing hiring

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that the company is enacting a company-wide hiring freeze and warned them that more downsizing is likely coming. First reported by Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner and confirmed by sources to The Verge, the comments made during an internal all-hands call show how Meta is responding to a decline in its revenue brought on by the slowing global economy and Apple’s ad tracking changes. Meta’s stock price has fallen by more than half this year.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Morale 'sucks' at EV startups like Lucid and Rivian. That could be a death blow for the Tesla wannabes.

Happy Monday, readers. Writing to you from a drizzly New York, I'm your host, Jordan Parker Erb. Today, I want to highlight an enlightening piece from my colleague, Alexa St. John. Over the course of several months, she spoke with dozens of workers at electric-vehicle startups like Lucid and Rivian, and found that amid a storm of issues, employees are losing faith in the mission.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

646K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy