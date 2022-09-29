Read full article on original website
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 review: the ThinkPad, evolved
As much as Lenovo has tried, the brand “ThinkPad” probably doesn’t make you think of adventurous designs or innovation. Dependable? Sure. Legacy? Yes. But not design experimentation. The ThinkPad Z13 might not count as “experimental,” but it certainly feels like something new in the world of ThinkPads....
Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip review: a value-first laptop
“Its display aside, the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip is a very solid laptop for the price.”. Laptops have gotten expensive in recent years, especially with many cheaper models being sold out last year. Contents. At $690, though, the Vivobook S 14 Flip is a breathe of fresh air in...
This HP Omen gaming PC with RTX 3070 is $500 cheaper today
HP has done a great job with its gaming lineup of desktops and laptops under the Omen brand. Take the Omen 40L, for example — a higher-tier gaming PC that’s slightly less powerful than its 45L sibling, which is featured on our list of best gaming desktops. Even better, HP is currently running a sale on the 40L, and you can grab it for just $1,650, a whole $500 cheaper than its normal price of $2,150.
Lenovo Slim 9i vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14
The 14-inch laptop has seen something of a renaissance lately. It seems that users, or at least manufacturers, see a ton of value in a laptop that’s slightly larger than a 13-inch machine but considerably smaller than 15 inches. There’s a little more room for better thermals and a larger display without creating a humongous chassis.
How to create a new team in Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams is one of the most popular communication applications for businesses, thanks to its useful integration with Office 365 and other compatible apps, along with the ability to create many different kinds of communication structures. One of the primary options is teams themselves — divisions of people focused on the same subject or task within a greater group — so knowing how to create a new team in Microsoft Teams is incredibly important to maximizing your organization's productivity.
A modder has finally jailbroken the PS5, but there’s a big catch
A modder has finally jailbroken the PlayStation 5 in order to download an old game that’s unavailable on the system. But trying to play that game is an entirely different story. PlayStation modder SpecterDev shared an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5 on Twitter last night. In case...
PlayStation eyes new investment for PC, mobile push
TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp's (6758.T) gaming business is looking at fresh investment to bolster its push into PC and mobile, a senior executive said, as the PlayStation 5 maker competes for talent with deep-pocketed rivals and as industry dealmaking heats up.
Google Japan’s bizarre new keyboard can also catch (literal) bugs
Japan delights us with products like the Pen Pineapple Apple Pen and the Iyashi Octopus Sucker Massager. Google captivates us with joyful products such as Gmail and Pixel phones. So, what happens when you combine Japan with Google? Simple. You get a Gboard bug catcher, of course. Meet the playful...
This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,300 off (seriously!)
The HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation, a laptop that’s powerful enough for professional purposes, is currently on sale from HP with a $2,370 discount. You’ll only have to pay $1,939 for the machine, which is less than half its original price of $4,309. HP’s laptop deals always draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
This powerful Alienware gaming PC is $1,090 off for a limited time
If you’ve been waiting for great gaming PC deals, we’ve spotted a fantastic one courtesy of Dell. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming PC for a huge $1,090 off the usual price. Normally priced at $2,490, it’s down to $1,400 for a strictly limited time only. With this kind of price cut, we can’t see it sticking around for long so here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
Hurry — Dell’s XPS 13 MacBook Pro rival is under $850 in rare deal
One of our favorite laptops is currently also one of the best laptop deals around right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 for $849 saving you $150 off the usual price of $999. Stylish and powerful, it’s mostly everything you could want from a laptop in this price range. We’re here to tell you why it’s so great or you can simply hit the buy button below. After all, this sale price won’t stick around forever.
How to perform the AirPods Pro Ear Tip Fit Test
One of the best upgrades Apple introduced with the second-generation AirPods Pro is more inclusive tip sizing options. The first-generation AirPods Pro already come with three tip size options: small, medium, and large. The AirPods Pro 2 go a step further to offer an extra-small tip size for users with narrower ear shapes.
Apple Watch Series 8 temperature sensor: what it does and how to use it
The most significant improvement to this year’s Apple Watch Series 8 is the addition of a new wrist temperature sensor. It’s the first new health sensor to come to the Apple Watch since the Series 6 added support for detecting blood oxygen levels. It also joins car crash detection as one of only two features that distinguish the new Apple Watch from last year’s model.
Save $160 on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop in the HP Day sale
A great deal for anyone checking out the latest 2-in-1 laptop deals is the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop directly available from HP. Normally priced at $840, you can buy it for $680, making this already tempting laptop even more appealing. As with any sale price, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around so here’s a quick overview of why you need it in your life sooner rather than later.
How to quickly share Wi-Fi settings in Android
What network is it? What's the password? How do you spell that? If you're anything like us, you've heard those questions from guests to your home or work many, many times. You probably have the answers memorized, or maybe you have them written on a card for this precise situation.
I desperately crave LG’s flexible OLED TV. Here’s why I won’t buy it
After lusting from afar for an agonizing month, I finally got to go hands- and eyes-on with LG’s 42-inch OLED Flex TV. It’s every bit as cool as I’d imagined, and then some. I desperately crave one. But there’s no shot I’m going to buy it.
Tesla AI Day 2022: Optimus, self driving cars, and everything else announced
Tesla AI Day 2022 was a follow-up on Elon Musk’s promises last year of producing a robot named Optimus that could handle dangerous and repetitive tasks. There’s plenty of synergy between the self-driving technology Tesla’s electric vehicle arm has been busy working on and the challenges facing this Optimus robot. Let’s take a closer look at Tesla’s new bot and the progress of its work on AI.
Amazon Devices & Services livestream: Alternatives to every announced product
Amazon recently debuted a bunch of new gadgets, including the Kindle Scribe, Rise Halo, a slew of new Echo Dot smart speakers, and more. And while just about everything revealed during the Devices & Services livestream looked fantastic, there are already a lot of existing smart home products that fill a similar niche.
Ar $25K, LG’s 97-inch G2 OLED is actually a bargain
No doubt, the LG 97-inch G2 OLED is crazy-town expensive for a TV, but considering what it does? It’s actually a bargain. Look, I’m not here trying to convince anyone reading this article that anyone needs a $25,000 TV — that’s LG’s job. This is really about me helping to make sense of a world that’s really hard to understand for anyone who isn’t really wealthy. This is me justifying a somewhat extravagant luxury for a demographic of onlookers who might love to own a 97-inch OLED TV, but who have zero shot of doing so until such a thing doesn’t cost as much as a compact car.
