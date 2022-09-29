Austin Aune was going to be the next Derek Jeter. Now he’s college football’s extraordinary ‘old man’ QB

Gary Patterson was busy.

After leading TCU to back-to-back top-10 seasons, the head coach was constructing his masterpiece. It featured a 47-7 win at No. 6 Utah. It concluded with a Rose Bowl victory over Big Ten champion Wisconsin. It ended with the Horned Frogs ranked second in the nation, having gone undefeated for the first time in 72 years.

In the midst of the coach’s magnum opus, Austin Aune caught his eye.

The star quarterback at Texas’ Argyle High School — roughly 30 miles north of Fort Worth — committed to the rising program. In June 2012, as an incoming freshman, he moved into Moncrief Hall to begin summer conditioning with the team.

“I had been there a day, and I went through an awful workout where they just ran us in the dirt and I was throwing up everywhere,” Aune recalled. “I was like, ‘College football is gonna be tough.’”

Aune awoke the next morning, ready for Round 2. The next workout began at 10 a.m. Around 9, his phone rang. Brian Cashman waited for him to pick up.

When Aune’s name wasn’t announced in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft, he assumed his future was at TCU. One day later, the Yankees selected the standout shortstop in the second round (89th overall).

The slot money for his draft position was $548,000. The Yankees offered Aune a signing bonus of $1 million.

Austin Aune played in six minor league seasons with the organization after the Yankees drafted him in the second round in 2012. Mark LoMoglio/Tampa Yankees

“I had leverage, already being on campus with a football scholarship, where I could put a money amount out there that it’s gonna take this much to get me away from TCU,” Aune said. “When the Yankees call, the 27-time world champions, it’s kind of hard to say no to that as an 18-year-old who loves to play baseball. I wanted to be an NFL player or an MLB player, and I had an opportunity, so I had to take it.”

Aune’s baseball career ended with disappointment, following six years in the Yankees’ farm system.

But now the 29-year-old husband and father is back to pursuing his football dream, this time at North Texas — as perhaps the oldest quarterback in FBS history.

“My wife and I have our 10-year high school reunion in November,” Aune said. “Never would I have thought I’d be in college playing football 10 years after graduating. Still being in college is kind of a crazy experience, but it’s been a really cool journey.”

Aune, who ranks fifth in the nation with 1,316 passing yards and ranks eighth with 12 passing touchdowns, grew up roughly 10 minutes from North Texas’ Denton campus.

As a high school senior, Aune was District 9-3A’s football co-MVP. He was also named the district MVP in baseball, hitting .447 with eight home runs and 20 stolen bases. That spring, Aune was visited by MLB scouts on a near-daily basis. He had three individual workouts with the Yankees, and traveled to the team’s facility in Tampa to hit the week before he arrived at his TCU dorm.

Drafted as a shortstop, Aune later was moved to the outfield. Mark LoMoglio/Tampa Yankees

Baseball America described him at the time as having “an impressive package of tools, starting with plus raw power and arm strength … a balanced lefthanded stroke and solid speed, and scouts praise his makeup as well.”

The Yankees found him worthy of an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“He could run, had good athleticism both offensively and defensively, and he was big and physical,” Damon Oppenheimer, the Yankees’ vice president of domestic amateur scouting, said this week. “You had a chance to get someone that’s a little unique.”

Aune showed promise in Rookie-level ball, hitting .273 with a .410 on-base percentage, 10 doubles and 20 RBIs in 38 games, playing alongside Miguel Andujar , Austin Romine, Tyler Austin and Greg Bird. But Aune’s future was foreshadowed during his second Gulf Coast League campaign in 2013, when he hit .192 and shifted from shortstop to outfield.

“They gave me the opportunity to play shortstop, like high school, and I wanted to be the next Derek Jeter,” Aune said. “I think there’s pressure being a second-round pick and making that kind of money that maybe I put a little too much pressure on myself, but the Yankees were trying to help me become the best I could be.”

Aune had his best season with the Low-A Charleston Riverdogs in 2015. Two years later, he was out of baseball. Courtesy of the Charleston Riverdogs

Aune’s struggles continued at stops in short-season Staten Island (2014) and Low-A Charleston (2015). He was elevated in 2016 to High-A Tampa, but he bottomed out with a .154 batting average during the 2017 season.

“We really thought he would swing the bat more and produce more offensively,” Oppenheimer said. “I think we knew that there was development that was gonna have to happen, and it just didn’t happen.”

Aune was released, finishing his minor league career with a .226 batting average, 20 home runs and a .640 OPS in 387 games.

None were played above Single-A.

“Obviously, it didn’t work out the way the Yankees or I wanted it to, but I had an amazing experience,” Aune said. “Representing the Yankees, I met Derek Jeter. I hit batting practice with Alex Rodriguez. I got to play shortstop behind Mariano Rivera when he rehabbed in the minors.

“I didn’t want to quit, especially with the opportunity that they gave me and the amount of money that they gave me. It’s something I didn’t want to walk away from. I fought until the end, but it didn’t work out. I was pretty bummed. When they released me, I tried to get back on the football recruiting map.”

Following the footsteps of failed minor leaguers turned future NFL quarterbacks Chris Weinke and Brandon Weeden — the latter was also a second-round pick of the Yankees (2002) — Aune arrived at Arkansas as a 24-year-old walk-on during the 2018 spring semester.

That fall, Aune transferred close to home at North Texas, where he took a redshirt and reintroduced himself to a game he hadn’t played competitively in seven years.

“The football shape was not the hard part, but getting back into the speed of the game,” Aune said. “I also had to shorten up my arm motion because [it had gotten longer during] the transition from shortstop to outfield.”

Aune ranks fifth in the nation with 1,316 passing yards and eighth with 12 passing touchdowns. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The patience required of minor league players — who endure interminable bus rides to play in front of small crowds, with little hope of reaching the majors — proved useful. Three-plus seasons at North Texas passed before Aune seized the starting job.

He got his first start in Oct. 2020 — arriving to the pre-game press conference in a Charleston Riverdogs shirt — and took over as the full-time starter in the midst of last season. The Mean Green opened 1-6 before Aune led them to five straight wins — including an upset of 11-0 UTSA — to become bowl-eligible.

“He’s always had a great attitude and worked extremely hard,” North Texas coach Seth Littrell said. “He’s very mature, very competitive, and he’s a great teammate. That’s what I was really impressed with. He knew he had to earn everything. Nothing was gonna be given to him. He had to have the mentality to outwork and get better.

“He relates very well to the men in the locker room, which is not always the case, especially being a lot older. … He’s a father and a husband, and in a lot of ways he’s closer to me than a lot of those guys.”

North Texas head coach Seth Littrell said of having a 29-year-old quarterback in Aune, “He’s a father and a husband, and in a lot of ways he’s closer to me than a lot of those guys.” Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aune wasn’t certain he would return to school this season. He had already completed degrees in finance and real estate. He had married his high school sweetheart, Kristin, and had a daughter, Palmer, in February. He considered jumping into commercial real estate.

He still probably will. But it can wait.

“I felt like we had great momentum coming into this season and I hadn’t started from Week 1, and I wanted to see what I could do with a full season under my belt and play football as long as I can because the real world will be waiting for me no matter what afterwards,” Aune said. “It’s pretty tough sometimes — up here all day watching film, practice, working out, going home … I’ll be on baby duty for a bit, then I gotta watch some film or do some [class] assignments — but it’s such a blessing to be a dad, and for her to come to my football games is pretty special.”

He prepares for each game with teenagers, who inhabit a different universe and follow his lead.

“The guys love calling me ‘old man’ or ‘gramps’ or ‘pops,’ but they’re family to me and I love it,” Aune said. “It’s definitely a unique situation being 10 years older than these guys, but playing professional baseball, there were guys 10 years older than me in the minor leagues. Look at Tom Brady, he’s 20 years older than the guys he’s throwing to.

“I’m just trying to … be a good example to these young guys, show them how to be professional, taking care of my body and attention to details.”

Together, they’re chasing a Conference USA championship. They plan to return to another bowl. When the Mean Green’s (2-3) journey ends in December, Aune will begin preparing for his pro day, daring to dream again.

“The whole baseball experience, I look at that somewhat as a failure because I didn’t make it to the big leagues, but that experience has helped me so much with the everyday aspect of the football world,” Aune said. “I have a different perspective on a lot of things that have helped me so much to work hard and not quit on my football dreams.

“I’m a different person than I was back then.”