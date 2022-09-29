Dave Portnoy in middle of Dolphins’ practice-video leak drama

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy appears to be at war with the Miami Dolphins.

On Wednesday, Barstool Sports reposted viral videos that surfaced on Twitter showing the Dolphins’ closed practice on the University of Cincinnati’s campus ahead of their “Thursday Night Football” game against the Bengals.

Portnoy took to Twitter on Wednesday to share that he declined the team’s request to remove the videos from Barstool’s Cincinnati affiliate account.

Portnoy shared photos of an email sent by Stuart Drew, the Dolphins’ director of social media, requesting that Barstool Cincinnati delete the posts “immediately from Twitter as this content capture was not authorized for permitted.”

In a separate tweet, Portnoy wrote , “Have [NFL commissioner Roger Goodell] call me.” Portnoy — a Patriots fan — has long been enemies of Goodell, dating back to the league’s decision to suspend Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for four games due to the Deflategate scandal.

Barstool Sports Cincinnati also tagged the Bengals’ verified Twitter account in a tweet, writing , “got some film for y’all.”

The videos show the Dolphins executing a number of walk-throughs at Nippert Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bearcats.

According to NFL Network, the Dolphins noticed people watching their Wednesday practice and made some sly adjustments. The clips circulating on Twitter have 12 players on offense.

According to the Miami Herald , NFL security is now looking into the matter, as it appears someone allegedly filmed the team’s plays and leaked the footage online.

On Thursday, the Bengals’ radio voice, Dan Hoard, tweeted that the Dolphins were given the option to practice at the University of Cincinnati’s practice facility before or after the Bearcats, and that the team was aware the school’s facilities do not offer total privacy.

The University of Cincinnati hosted the team as the Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to avoid hurricane Ian.