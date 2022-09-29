ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illegal migrant busted for trying to swipe soldier’s rifle at border

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A suspected illegal immigrant and convicted felon was busted for allegedly trying to swipe a Texas National Guardsman’s rifle after officials caught him crossing the US border.

Mexican national Ricardo Jaime-Ruiz, 45, was nabbed around 4 a.m. Monday as Border Patrol agents were apprehending a “large group of illegal immigrants” in Mission, Texas, state officials said.

Jaime-Ruiz tried to flee but was chased by a National Guard soldier assisting agents as part of the state’s Operation Lone Star crackdown on illegal border crossings .

“The soldier issued verbal commands to the suspect, but he failed to comply,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dz7YG_0iFdwQhF00
Mexican national Ricardo Jaime-Ruiz, 45, was arrested early Monday in Mission, Texas.
Texas DPS

“The suspect then grabbed the soldier’s M-4 rifle with both hands in an attempt to seize the weapon for himself.”

Authorities said the soldier was able to keep hold of his rifle before Jaime-Ruiz was taken into custody by other National Guardsmen and charged with attempting to take a weapon away from a public servant. He was taken to the Hidalgo County Jail.

The suspect, a convicted felon, had previously been deported from the US, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear what Jaime-Ruiz’s prior convictions were for.

The investigation into the gun-seizing incident was continuing.

