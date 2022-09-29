ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heather Gay is ready for Jen Shah’s sentence: ‘I’ve had prison boyfriends before’

By Evan Real, Danny Murphy
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Nothing will get in the way of Heather Gay’s friendship with admitted fraudster Jen Shah — not even potential prison time.

“Listen, I’ve had prison boyfriends before. I know the whole routine!” Gay says with a laugh during an appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast .

“I’m not worried about that. I was born for this.”

Gay, 40, notably stood by Shah’s side after she was arrested by feds in March 2021 for fraud.

In July, Shah, 48 — who allegedly scammed hundreds of people out of money through a nationwide telemarketing scheme, predominantly targeting elders — pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court, reversing her previous not guilty plea .

“Talking about it, it’s just devastating,” says Gay, who spent time in New York City with Shah and co-star Meredith Marks before the pivotal pre-trial appearance.

Heather Gay discusses her friendship with Jen Shah on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

“I think it was so devastating and it’s been really difficult,” the Beauty Lab + Laser founder continues.

“But I haven’t really focused on what it’s been like for me because it feels kind of stupid, like, ‘I’m upset.’ What she’s pled to and what she’s facing now and being accountable for it, is much bigger than how I felt reacting to it.”

The embattled Bravo star, pictured here with husband Sharrieff Shah Sr., pleaded guilty in her fraud case in July.
Alec Tabak

Shah’s plea agreement calls for up to 14 years in prison and restitution of up to $9.5 million. The reality star is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28.

Though Shah previously proclaimed her innocence in court and to her “RHOSLC” castmates, Gay isn’t fazed by her swift one-eighty.

“What she’s pled to and what she’s facing now and being accountable for it is much bigger than how I felt reacting to it,” Gay says of Jen.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I’m just still her friend and hopeful for her and her family,” she says somberly, “and devastated for everyone all round.”

No matter what Shah’s sentencing entails, Gay asserts that she will be there for her loved ones — including her husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr. and their sons, Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19 — if the embattled Bravolebrity ends up behind bars.

“I would never miss a chance to render service to anyone, but certainly Jen and her family,” she says.

Until then, Gay is thrilled for fans to see Jen shine throughout Season 3 of “Salt Lake City,” which premiered Wednesday.

From left to right: “Salt Lake City” Season 3 stars Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks and Heather Gay.
Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty Ima

“You know when they talk about star power or star quality? And it’s just kind of this ephemeral, intangible thing but when someone has it you cannot rip it from them,” she says of her pal.

“You can pour anything on them — scandal and horrible things — and they still shine. And that is both the blessing and curse of Jen.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 3

Christine Carolyn Reader
3d ago

Hope this woman goes to jail for what she did to these people and guess she didn’t learn anything cause she’s still acting like she’s got money? And don’t tell me her husband didn’t know anything!!’

Reply
2
