Kim Kardashian wants to sell you a $129 concrete garbage can

By Melissa Minton
 4 days ago

Kim Kardashian now does home decor.

After successfully selling us shapewear, underwear, makeup, skincare and mobile games, the reality star has launched a line of bathroom accessories as part of her Skkn by Kim brand .

But hauling home your new Kardashian-designed wastebasket is going to be a workout — because it, along with everything else in the minimalist collection, is made from pure concrete.

The range includes five pieces, all available to shop starting Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. ET: the aforementioned garbage can ($129), a vanity tray ($65), a tissue box ($89), a canister ($65) and a round container ($69).

Interested parties can also pick up a bundle set of all five items for $355.

While the prices may serve as cause for pause, these trinkets weigh more than a pretty penny, too: That wastebasket’s almost 8 pounds.

And should you knock that tissue box off the counter, watch out for those toes: It weighs in at 3.5 pounds. (But at least you’ll have tissues to dry those tears, should an accident occur.)

Kim Kardashian is expanding her Skkn by Kim brand to include home accessories.
Plus, cleaning will be difficult; The brand’s website suggests using a wet cloth and mild detergent, but cautions against terrycloth or microfiber towels, as the concrete’s texture will rip them apart.

Also off limits? Submerging the items in water, storing them in sunlight or cleaning them with anything that could stain the concrete.

Fans were quick to crack jokes about the heavy home goods. “Coming soon to a landfill near you,” one commented on Instagram . “It’s giving me, Zara Home, but 3 times it’s price,” another said. A third quipped, “A prison cell looks more inviting.”

For Kardashian, whose home is famously decorated in all neutrals thanks to renowned designer Axel Vervoort, the concrete design signifies a zen lifestyle.

“When I started my packaging design process for @skkn it began with natural stones and design elements found within my own home,” Kardashian, 41, wrote on Twitter.

“I always envisioned the skincare collection as one that could be beautiful and simple enough to be on display on any counter, which inspired me to design accessories to compliment the line and elevate any home with the same modern, minimalistic elegance.”

