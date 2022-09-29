ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Bensalem High School’s Track Allows Amputees To Partake in Fitness, Health Exercises

The school's track field is hosting exercise events for amputees.Image via iStock.

Level Up fitness clinic organized by Team Lawall nonprofit provided amputees with an opportunity to get reacquainted with some of their favorite fitness activities, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6abc.

The event took place at the track at Holy Ghost Preparatory School last week. It was led by practitioners from Lawall Prosthetics and Orthotics, with its Langhorne location, who decided to form the offshoot nonprofit three years ago.

Each exercise rotation at the event is specifically adapted to be accessible to individuals with physical disabilities.

“We have CrossFit, yoga, and running instructors,” said Team Lawall’s president, Ann Lawall. “We’re just looking to get people back to doing the things they love doing, honestly.”

This was the second event since the nonprofit was founded in 2019. People of all abilities were happy to participate and push their limits as they discovered, or in some cases rediscovered, a plethora of athletic opportunities.

“It’s an amazing event and it just shows that, you know, disabilities aren’t what you think that they are and that you can push yourself to the next level,” said Brittany Blythe, a double amputee.

Read more about the fitness clinic at 6abc.

