No internet after Hurricane Ian? You can find a free Xfinity WiFi hotspot around Florida

Hurricane Ian’s devastation has left many in Florida without power, cell service or the internet.

But in a pinch, Comcast announced free public Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout Manatee County and the rest of Florida.

The hotspots “are not dependent on a cell tower and do not operate on the cell service platform,” Comcast Florida region spokesperson Mindy Kramer said in an email.

Kramer said they are located on poles where their network lines are strung as well as local businesses and in strip mall locations. The hotspots will function as long as Comcast has power to their network in the area, and they plan on bringing generators to power the network once their initial assessment concludes.

Areas without commercial power will not operate the hotspots.

To find a map of the Xfinity hotspots, go to their site at https://www.xfinity.com/learn/internet-service/wifi or download the Xfinity app.

When in range of the hotspot, select “XfinityWIFI” as the network choice on your device, launch a browser and sign-in options appear for Xfinity customers and non-customers.