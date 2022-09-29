Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Celebrates Solange Knowles History-Making New York City Ballet Composition
On Sept. 29, Solange Knowles made history as the first Black female composer in the history of the New York City Ballet, and her big sister, Beyoncé, and mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, were there to cheer her on. Knowles was asked to create an original score to accompany choreographer Gianna Reisen's "Play Time" for the 10th Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center, and the artist more than delivered. Her high-profile collaboration with the New York City Ballet company was a highlight of the evening — and a dream come true for Knowles.
Selena Gomez Calls For "Kindness" Following Hailey Bieber's "Call Her Daddy" Interview
When all else fails, Selena Gomez believes in killing 'em with kindness. One day after Hailey Bieber's highly anticipated appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in which she addressed rumors that she "stole" Justin Bieber while he was still dating Gomez, the "Only Murders in the Building" star took a moment to speak to her fans during a TikTok Live, emphasizing the impact of words and the importance of kindness. Although Gomez did not single out Hailey's interview in particular, she noted that, "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it's not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."
Why Victoria Beckham Removed a Tattoo of Her Husband's Initials
Victoria Beckham has removed her script tattoo of David Beckham's initials on her wrist. But despite speculation that she removed the ink because of a rumored rift in the marriage, in recent years, Beckham has been removing many of her body art to achieve a more minimalist aesthetic. Fans noticed...
"Dahmer" Crew Member Claims She Was "Treated Horribly" on the Show's Set
"Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" may have set a record for worldwide viewing in its first week on Netflix, but the limited series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan has also stirred up several controversies. On Sept. 30, a report from The Los Angeles Times explored the claims of "Dahmer" production assistant Kim Alsup, who alleges she was "treated horribly" on the set, where she claims she was one of only two Black crew members. POPSUGAR reached out to Netflix for a comment on Alsup's allegations of racism on the set but did not receive an immediate response.
Hailey Bieber Has a '90s Moment in a Plunging Neon Corset Dress
After a short trip to Paris Fashion Week to promote her new clothing line with Wardrobe NYC and attend the Saint Laurent runway show, Hailey Bieber stepped out for the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala Benefiting F*ck Cancer in Santa Monica, CA on Oct. 1. The 25-year-old Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador made an electrifying statement in an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood neon corseted dress, which featured draped jersey fabric across the bodice and halter-style neckline.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Post Malone Isn't Sure If His Daughter Likes His Music Yet: "I Got to Let Her Decide"
New dad Post Malone is doing his best to ensure his 4-month-old daughter likes his music. While the rapper keeps his private life out of the spotlight as much as possible, he did reveal that he and his unnamed fiancée welcomed a baby girl in June. Malone hasn't shared many details about his little one with the world since then, but in a new interview with GQ, he did reveal his hopes that she'll become a fan of her daddy's songs.
Kenya Barris Says "Entergalactic" Started With Kid Cudi Doing an "Amazing Favor" For His Daughter
Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and Kenya Barris are changing the world of animation with their new Netflix series. Unlike any animated special you've ever seen before, "Entergalatic" brings Mescudi's eighth studio album of the same name to life with an imaginative musical love story — which follows neighbors-turned-lovers Jabari (Mescudi) and Meadow (Jessica Williams) as they navigate the twists and turns of their budding romance in New York City. It features an A-list lineup of animated famous faces, including Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Teyana Taylor, Jaden Smith, and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as songs from Mescudi's album, all of which he recorded before enlisting the help of his cocreator, Barris, to mold his latest vision.
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah Spark Dating Rumors With NYC Dinner Date
Image Source: Getty / Mauricio Santana / Trae Patton / NBC. Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are sparking dating rumors after they were spotted enjoying dinner together in New York on Sept. 28, per photos published by The Daily Mail. The musician and talk show host apparently spent the evening at Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily's in the East Village.
Ashlee Simpson Joins Demi Lovato For a Surprise Performance of "La La"
Demi Lovato was recently joined by an unexpected guest on her "Holy Fvck" tour. In a rare appearance, Ashlee Simpson returned to the stage at Lovato's concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28. While performing "La La Land" from their debut album, Lovato suddenly paused the song, shouting, "Please give it up for Ashlee Simpson!" As Simpson ran onto the stage, the music then quickly transitioned into the actor-singer's "La La," a fan-favorite single of the early aughts.
Keke Palmer Is Launching Her Own Digital Network: "My Greatest Dream of All"
Keke Palmer: Actor, singer, morning show host, comedian, director, writer, and now — TV network prez? Palmer is channeling her iconic Nickelodeon character True Jackson as she takes the helm of a new digital network, she announced on Sept. 30. Sharing a video across her social media platforms, Palmer,...
Kylie Jenner’s Sheer Cutout Look Is a Dress and Catsuit in One
Kylie Jenner stepped out on the arm of Mugler Creative Director Casey Cadwallader at Business of Fashion's BoF 500 Gala, which took place during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1. Jenner, 25, has been making the rounds at shows and presentations, debuting a string of high fashion looks put together by stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, beginning on Sept. 28 in the Acne Studios front row.
The Try Guys Drama Continues: All You Need to Know About Ned Fulmer
Even if you don't follow The Try Guys' media content, chances are you've probably heard their name in the past week or so. On Sept. 27, the popular YouTube group announced that one of its four members, Ned Fulmer, would no longer be working with the content creators, following reports of an extramarital affair.
"Bling Empire" Star Kane Lim on His Friendship With Rihanna: "I've Known Her For 7, 8 Years"
Not many people can say they've been hand-selected by Rihanna to be the face of Fenty Beauty — or anything else, for that matter — but Kane Lim definitely can. Ahead of "Bling Empire"'s return to Netflix, the 32-year-old Oppenheim Group real estate agent spoke with POPSUGAR about his years-long friendship with the new mom and how that led to him becoming a Fenty ambassador.
Rihanna Chose a Thigh-High Slit Dress For A$AP Rocky's Birthday Dinner
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's stylish date nights have officially resumed. On Sunday evening, the new parents were photographed on a night out in Los Angeles, where they celebrated the rapper's 34th birthday at celebrity-favorite restaurant Olivetta. As usual, the couple were dressed to the nines in complementary all-black ensembles. The...
Zendaya Wows in a Totally Sheer Catsuit at the Valentino Show
Paris Fashion Week is underway with a parade of inventive designs and street style looks as Fashion Month comes to a close. One of the hottest tickets of the week is Valentino, which welcomed guests decked out in the fashion house's signature pink shade. The front row was particularly stylish with celebrities like Florence Pugh, Erykah Badu, and Zendaya posing in the brand's latest wares.
Gabrielle Union Shares Videos of Kaavia's Little Mermaid Costume: "Representation Matters"
The Union-Wade family is getting into the Halloween spirit extra early this year. On Oct. 1, Gabrielle Union shared footage of her and Dwyane Wade's 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia, dressed to the nines as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," and she has that princess energy down to a science. In one...
Selma Blair Explains How She Copes With Fainting Spells on "Dancing With the Stars"
Selma Blair makes it look easy on "Dancing With the Stars" — but there's a lot more going on behind the scenes than fans might realize. Life with a chronic illness can bring all kinds of unique challenges, and as Blair explained to Entertainment Tonight, her multiple sclerosis has definitely pushed her, even leading her to faint moments before rehearsal with professional dancing partner Sasha Farber. "I'm like, 'Take the day off, just chill,'" Farber tells ET, remembering a day in which Blair texted him to let him know that she had just fainted at the airport. "She's like, 'Nope!'"
Could There Be a "Hocus Pocus 3"? The Real-Life Sanderson Sisters Addressed the Possibility
It took three decades, but "Hocus Pocus 2" is finally here, just in time for spooky season! The Sanderson Sisters are back, once again, thanks to the meddling of modern-day Salem teenagers who don't realize what they've done, and it's a scary good time for everyone. The warm reception to the sequel, of course, has everyone asking: could a third installment happen down the line?
Halsey's Black Pixie Cut and Red "Underliner" Are the Epitome of '90s Grunge
Paris Fashion Week is well underway, and so far, the beauty looks from the stars in attendance are runway-worthy in their own right. On Oct. 2, Halsey attended the Enfants Riches Deprimes womenswear spring/summer 2023 show and sat front row wearing a '90s grunge-inspired look, complete with red "underliner," matte blue pastel eyeshadow, glossy lips, and their newly dyed black hair styled in a spiked pixie cut.
