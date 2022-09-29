ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents

Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

Inmate Reentry Program in Alexandria Honors First Graduates

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Five inmates successfully completed In2Work, a vocational program from Aramark, the food service contractor at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center (ADC) in Alexandria. Through In2Work, they gained skills and professional certifications that will help them pursue employment once they are released. While Aramark established...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Police break up student fight after DC high school is evacuated

A fight broke out outside a Southeast D.C. high school Monday afternoon after students were evacuated from the building amid fire concerns. In a letter Monday to the Bard High School community, principal Vanessa Anderson said students and staffers were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the teachers lounge.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers

Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
SILVER SPRING, MD
howard.edu

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D. Admitted into American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators®

WASHINGTON –Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS is among a group of 64 esteemed surgeon educators inducted into membership in the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators® on September 30, 2022, during a program event in Chicago. This is the fifth cohort of members inducted into this distinguished academy.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Paid family leave policy expands for some DC workers

WASHINGTON - Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, several workers in D.C. will be eligible for more paid family leave. Those private sector employees in the District will see an increase from eight weeks to 12 weeks per year. In July, the D.C. Council passed the Universal Paid Leave Emergency Amendment Act...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
dbknews.com

Prince George’s County politicians don’t reflect the area’s growing Latino population

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Prince George’s County is celebrating its fastest growing population — 21 percent of residents are Hispanic or Latino, compared to 15 percent in 2010. But despite this growth in relative population, Latino leaders across the county are frustrated with the lack of Latino representation at both the county and state levels.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
thedcpost.com

Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC

If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WASHINGTON, DC
sancerresatsunset.com

Anderson House in Washington, D.C.

A Revolutionary War cannon sits atop the marble floor of the Gilded Age mansion. Anderson House in Washington, D.C., is not your typical museum. It resembles an intriguing meld of Newport cottage and 18th-century attic. History of Anderson House. The 95-room, beaux-arts mansion was the winter home of Larz Anderson,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Investigation underway after 2 separate stabbings in NW DC within 12 hours

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two separate stabbings that happened in Northwest D.C. within less than 12 hours of each other on Saturday. The first stabbing happened on D Street Northwest, off of Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, according to a 3:34 a.m. tweet from police. Officers say two men and a woman were suspected to be involved in the incident. At the time of the incident both men were wearing dark hoodies while it is unknown what the woman was wearing. No information was released about the condition of the victim.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

