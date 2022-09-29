Read full article on original website
WJLA
DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents
Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
GW Hatchet
Hundreds of students could face unexpected costs after publisher blocks free textbooks
Moments before her students arrived at her new biology course, adjunct professor Rachel Canalichio raced to call Gelman Library staff because her class textbook had disappeared from the library’s free academic resources webpage. Canalichio’s Biology of Horticulture course centers around “Science and the Garden: The Scientific Basis of Horticultural...
Fairfax County Special Education Report Finds Racial Disparities In Discipline And Test Scores
Students with disabilities in Fairfax County Public Schools perform substantially lower than their peers on standardized tests and face significantly higher rates of extended suspensions and expulsions, according to a new report on the school division’s special education program. The report, which was commissioned by the school board in...
thezebra.org
Inmate Reentry Program in Alexandria Honors First Graduates
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Five inmates successfully completed In2Work, a vocational program from Aramark, the food service contractor at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center (ADC) in Alexandria. Through In2Work, they gained skills and professional certifications that will help them pursue employment once they are released. While Aramark established...
WTOP
Police break up student fight after DC high school is evacuated
A fight broke out outside a Southeast D.C. high school Monday afternoon after students were evacuated from the building amid fire concerns. In a letter Monday to the Bard High School community, principal Vanessa Anderson said students and staffers were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the teachers lounge.
NBC Washington
Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers
Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland
Development has forced many historically Black communities around the country to uproot and disperse. Cemeteries often remain the only proof that those communities existed.
howard.edu
Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D. Admitted into American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators®
WASHINGTON –Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS is among a group of 64 esteemed surgeon educators inducted into membership in the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators® on September 30, 2022, during a program event in Chicago. This is the fifth cohort of members inducted into this distinguished academy.
fox5dc.com
Paid family leave policy expands for some DC workers
WASHINGTON - Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, several workers in D.C. will be eligible for more paid family leave. Those private sector employees in the District will see an increase from eight weeks to 12 weeks per year. In July, the D.C. Council passed the Universal Paid Leave Emergency Amendment Act...
Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
dbknews.com
Prince George’s County politicians don’t reflect the area’s growing Latino population
During Hispanic Heritage Month, Prince George’s County is celebrating its fastest growing population — 21 percent of residents are Hispanic or Latino, compared to 15 percent in 2010. But despite this growth in relative population, Latino leaders across the county are frustrated with the lack of Latino representation at both the county and state levels.
thedcpost.com
Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC
If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
WTOP
20 years later, memories of Beltway Sniper shootings have ‘profound effect’
20 years ago today, the Beltway Snipers began the first day of their three-week-long string of shootings, terrorizing the Washington region while killing 10 people and injuring three others. The public safety crisis began with a shot fired through a glass window at a Michael’s craft store in Aspen Hill,...
WTOP
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WUSA
20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school. Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in...
WJLA
No charges for US Secret Service agents after shooting at Peruvian ambassador's home
WASHINGTON (7News) — No charges will be filed against two U.S. Secret Service officers following a deadly shooting outside the Peruvian Ambassador's residence in NW Washington, D.C. this past April. The U.S. Department of Justice made the announcement on Monday, citing insufficient evidence in the case. The U.S. Attorney’s...
Families displaced after 2-alarm fire at Maryland townhomes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire that started in a townhome spread to a number of others in the row in Bradford Crossing Friday. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said the fire started around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Landing Way. It grew to a 2-alarm fire, and 90 […]
WTOP
Prince George’s County schools propose new boundaries for elementary, middle schools
Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland has unveiled proposed boundary changes aimed at tackling the massive increase in enrollment in recent years, with more growth expected soon. Since 2014, the school system has added some 11,000 students to classrooms around the county, and leaders expect another 7,000 students...
sancerresatsunset.com
Anderson House in Washington, D.C.
A Revolutionary War cannon sits atop the marble floor of the Gilded Age mansion. Anderson House in Washington, D.C., is not your typical museum. It resembles an intriguing meld of Newport cottage and 18th-century attic. History of Anderson House. The 95-room, beaux-arts mansion was the winter home of Larz Anderson,...
Investigation underway after 2 separate stabbings in NW DC within 12 hours
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two separate stabbings that happened in Northwest D.C. within less than 12 hours of each other on Saturday. The first stabbing happened on D Street Northwest, off of Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, according to a 3:34 a.m. tweet from police. Officers say two men and a woman were suspected to be involved in the incident. At the time of the incident both men were wearing dark hoodies while it is unknown what the woman was wearing. No information was released about the condition of the victim.
