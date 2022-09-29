Read full article on original website
Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont's COVID paid leave grant program was supposed to roll out on Oct. 1, but it's still sitting on the sidelines thanks to a technical glitch and a misunderstanding with the federal government.
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
MiVT: Twisted Perception Metalworks
It's shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week.
Vermont’s 34th annual Sheep and Wool Festival
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Sweater weather is here to stay, and Vermont’s woolly experts got together to celebrate at the 34th annual Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival. Sheep and wool enthusiasts from across the state gathered in Tunbridge to show off their animals, products and talents. “It’s not something...
Vermont health commissioner expects active flu season
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked.
Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage in Vermont, the leaves tend to change the earliest in the Northeast Kingdom, and the views never disappoint. “It’s beautiful, yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Colin Pfund of Nashua, New Hampshire. Pfund and his wife traveled to Vermont...
Vermont cannabis retailers stymied by roadblocks in effort to sell edibles
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was day one for retail sales of recreational cannabis in Vermont, and though there was a variety of THC products available at retailers across the state, one item was missing-- edibles. A variety of issues slowed down the rollout of edibles into Vermont dispensaries, one...
Vermont is joining 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “This is normal now. This is the days of buying cannabis in the shadows are over,” says Dave Silberman the co-owner of FLORA Cannabis. There are currently only four licensed retail shops in the Green Mountain State, three of which are now open. FLORA...
Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont gig workers who got pandemic unemployment benefits will have to prove to the state that they were eligible. The federally administrated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provided unemployment insurance benefits for thousands of self-employed workers. Claimants had to self-attest that they lost their jobs. But...
Vermont Tech and GE working to boost aviation workforce
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Tech has announced that 41 students have graduated from the GE Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program. GE is a provider of aircraft engines, systems and avionics, with a location in Rutland. The graduating students specialized in toolmaking, electrical maintenance and mechanical maintenance. With their apprenticeship capstone projects, they were able to account for more than $3 million in plant efficiencies. Program instructors say the students will enter directly into the workforce and might even ease the strain the Vermont aviation industry has been facing.
Vermont deer hunting season begins
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - White-tailed deer hunting season is underway in Vermont and it kicks off with archery. The season began Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs until December, with a November exception. Youth deer weekend and novice weekend are in roughly three weeks, followed by muzzleloader antlerless. No more than...
Climate scientists sound the alarm on shorter winters in the Adirondacks
Rebecca Nase Chomyn has always been artsy.
What to do: Sunday, October 2
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, October 2. The Champlain Valley Expo is hosting the Wag-It-Forward Festival for Pets today. From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Essex Junction, you can find activities for you and your dog including dock jumping, agility practice, a costume contest, and more. Leashed pets are welcome, and you can fill out a waiver beforehand to save time. It’s $5 for adults, and free for children under 12.
NY’s limo safety task force releases safety recommendations
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Stretch limousines, like the one involved in a 2018 wreck that killed 20 people, should be equipped with side-impact protection devices and taken off the road if they are more than 10 years old, according to a New York task force convened to study safety problems with the oversized vehicles.
