Hailey Bieber Has a '90s Moment in a Plunging Neon Corset Dress
After a short trip to Paris Fashion Week to promote her new clothing line with Wardrobe NYC and attend the Saint Laurent runway show, Hailey Bieber stepped out for the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala Benefiting F*ck Cancer in Santa Monica, CA on Oct. 1. The 25-year-old Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador made an electrifying statement in an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood neon corseted dress, which featured draped jersey fabric across the bodice and halter-style neckline.
"Bling Empire" Star Kane Lim on His Friendship With Rihanna: "I've Known Her For 7, 8 Years"
Not many people can say they've been hand-selected by Rihanna to be the face of Fenty Beauty — or anything else, for that matter — but Kane Lim definitely can. Ahead of "Bling Empire"'s return to Netflix, the 32-year-old Oppenheim Group real estate agent spoke with POPSUGAR about his years-long friendship with the new mom and how that led to him becoming a Fenty ambassador.
Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
Beyoncé Celebrates Solange Knowles History-Making New York City Ballet Composition
On Sept. 29, Solange Knowles made history as the first Black female composer in the history of the New York City Ballet, and her big sister, Beyoncé, and mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, were there to cheer her on. Knowles was asked to create an original score to accompany choreographer Gianna Reisen's "Play Time" for the 10th Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center, and the artist more than delivered. Her high-profile collaboration with the New York City Ballet company was a highlight of the evening — and a dream come true for Knowles.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dress as a Princess and Prince For Their Granddaughter's Birthday
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell recently shared an adorable moment with their 4-year-old granddaughter Rani Rose. Hawn posted photos of the trio on Instagram on Oct. 2, and all were wearing matching royal costumes, seemingly inspired by "Cinderella." Hawn and her granddaughter both had on princess dresses, while Russell was a dashing prince. Hawn wrote in the caption, "Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose🌹 You are the real queen! I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!! 💕💕💕💕🎂🎂🎂🎂."
AJ McLean Says "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" Was "Very Therapeutic" For Him
Poppy Love, aka AJ McLean, has made it to the season two finale of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race," and win or lose, he's undoubtably left his mark on the show. Week in and week out, viewers witnessed McLean work tirelessly to bring magic to the stage as Ms. Love, from his Lady Gaga-inspired "Born This Way" performance to his out-of-this-world "The Boy Is Mine" duet with Morgan McMichaels.
Selena Gomez Calls For "Kindness" Following Hailey Bieber's "Call Her Daddy" Interview
When all else fails, Selena Gomez believes in killing 'em with kindness. One day after Hailey Bieber's highly anticipated appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in which she addressed rumors that she "stole" Justin Bieber while he was still dating Gomez, the "Only Murders in the Building" star took a moment to speak to her fans during a TikTok Live, emphasizing the impact of words and the importance of kindness. Although Gomez did not single out Hailey's interview in particular, she noted that, "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it's not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."
Ryan Reynolds Pens Adoring Tribute to Joe Alwyn For This Year's Time 100 List
Ryan Reynolds sung Joe Alwyn's praises in the annual Time 100 issue. Alwyn, who most recently starred in "Conversation With Friends," was honored in the artists category this year, and Reynolds wrote the corresponding essay commending the actor for his professional dedication, range of performances, and, above all, kind heart. It's worth noting that Reynolds's wife, Blake Lively, is close friends with Taylor Swift, Alwyn's girlfriend of nearly six years.
Lori Harvey Dazzles in a Crystal-Studded Crop Top and Maxi Skirt in NYC
Lori Harvey is deconstructing evening-wear ideals one high-profile event at a time. On Sept. 29, the model skipped the traditional cocktail dress and flowing gown in favor of look 54 from designer Riccardo Tisci's Burberry fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Harvey mingled with fellow celebrities — including Jodie Turner-Smith, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Dynevor, and more — at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards while quietly paying tribute to Tisci, who recently announced his departure from the fashion house after five years as chief creative officer.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Supermodel Nails Against Plunging Schiaparelli Gown
So far, celebrities at Paris Fashion Week have shown us some of the year's most daring trends, sporting everything from plunging necklines to metallic catsuits, and Kylie Jenner is no exception. But despite her experimental outfits, which included a Schiaparelli cone-bra gown and underwear worn as pants, the beauty mogul kept her manicure simple, bringing the fan-favorite supermodel nail trend all the way to France. The trend — given its name by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik after doing Margot Robbie's nails for the Oscars back in 2021 — is easily identifiable by its clean, minimalist look. And because supermodel nails have such understated glamour, they're versatile enough for day-to-day wear or a full red carpet moment, emitting an energy that feels effortlessly cool.
Christina Aguilera Honored With Spirit of Hope Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards
It's been a really special night for Christina Aguilera, who not only took our breath away with a killer performance of her ranchera song "La Reina," from her new Spanish-language, Grammy-nominated album, "Aguilera," at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, but she was also honored with the Spirit of Hope award. Aguilera accepted the award with so much grace and gratitude and delivered her acceptance speech in English, which was translated to Spanish.
AJ McLean on How His Daughter Elliott's Name Change Was Inspired by "Pete's Dragon"
AJ McLean is opening up about his 9-year-old daughter's recent decision to change her name to Elliott. Ahead of Friday's season two finale of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" (in which AJ is facing off against Tatyana Ali and Mark Indelicato for the title of America's next celebrity drag superstar), the 44-year-old father of two tells POPSUGAR that the new name isn't a "sexual or transgender thing" for Elliott.
Post Malone Isn't Sure If His Daughter Likes His Music Yet: "I Got to Let Her Decide"
New dad Post Malone is doing his best to ensure his 4-month-old daughter likes his music. While the rapper keeps his private life out of the spotlight as much as possible, he did reveal that he and his unnamed fiancée welcomed a baby girl in June. Malone hasn't shared many details about his little one with the world since then, but in a new interview with GQ, he did reveal his hopes that she'll become a fan of her daddy's songs.
AJ McLean Feels "Like a New Human" After Getting Chin Liposuction
AJ McLean gained confidence and more on "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race." The 44-year-old singer and Backstreet Boys member performed as Poppy Love on the new drag competition show, which airs its finale on Sept. 30. It was on the show that McLean confronted insecurities he long held about his jawline, and he later chose to get a cosmetic procedure. "Look, I have no shame in saying this: I went and got lipo on my neck," McLean tells People.
Why Victoria Beckham Removed a Tattoo of Her Husband's Initials
Victoria Beckham has removed her script tattoo of David Beckham's initials on her wrist. But despite speculation that she removed the ink because of a rumored rift in the marriage, in recent years, Beckham has been removing many of her body art to achieve a more minimalist aesthetic. Fans noticed...
Kanye West stirs controversy in ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt at Paris fashion week
It was billed as a surprise fashion show but landed as a bigger surprise than expected. A “secret” catwalk event by Kanye West at Paris fashion week included a T-shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter”. The shirt, which featured a photo of Pope John Paul...
All the Best Celebrity Cameos in "Atlanta," From Gunna to Katt Williams
FX's "Atlanta" is known for throwing viewers a curveball or two, but the show's reputation for unpredictable twists is why many will miss it after it concludes its final season this fall. Over the course of four seasons, the critically acclaimed series has turned itself into must-see TV for its bold innovation and sharp comedy, but the show's surprise guest appearances every now and then have also become a fan-favorite trend.
Rihanna Chose a Thigh-High Slit Dress For A$AP Rocky's Birthday Dinner
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's stylish date nights have officially resumed. On Sunday evening, the new parents were photographed on a night out in Los Angeles, where they celebrated the rapper's 34th birthday at celebrity-favorite restaurant Olivetta. As usual, the couple were dressed to the nines in complementary all-black ensembles. The...
Nicky Jam Honored With Hall of Fame Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards — Presented by His Dad
Nicky Jam received more than just the Hall of Fame Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday evening. His own father, José Rivera, took the stage to do the honors of presenting the award to him — talk about a sweet and unexpected surprise! Nicky broke down in tears as his dad presented the award and walked over to give him a big hug. The two embraced for a few minutes before the reggaeton artist gave his acceptance speech.
