Shirley Wright Smith
Shirley Wright Smith, age 86, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her residence in Glasgow, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Canmer Baptist Church. Shirley took great pride and pleasure in being a homemaker and helpmate to Bobby. In their 68 years of marriage you rarely saw one of them without the other. Shirley enjoyed entertaining friends and travel. She collected quilts from many of the states they visited. Shirley loved to decorate with the many antiques and glassware she accumulated from estate sales and auctions.
Pamela Joan (Scripter) Sterrett
Mrs. Pamela Joan (Scripter) Sterrett of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Bowling Green Medical Center having attained the age of 66 years, 1 month & 29 days. She was born on Friday, July 27, 1956, in Lafayette, Indiana the daughter of Alfred “Jack” and Marianne (Miller) Scripter. She was of the United Brethren Church faith, she attended Chestnut Grove Community Church, her favorite hobby was knitting, she loved making pace mats of various sizes, she became a good cook, she learned to be a farmer, she loved all of her goats, dogs, and jersey cows but, not the tractors, she became a caregiver for her father when he had gotten cancer and she also cared for her mother, and she was a teacher for her grandson Lewis until he graduated. She is preceded in death by her father, Alfred “Jack” Scripter.
Ralph Wendell Bell
Ralph Wendell Bell, age 78, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was a member of Cave City Christian Church. He was a former member and Deacon at Glennview Christian Church. He was the owner of Pascal Feed Mill, a life long farmer and was retired from Dart Container. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Cierra Bragg
Cierra Bragg, 32 of the Lucas community died September 29, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Old Zion Methodist Church on Highway 1297 in Glasgow, Ky. at 2 pm. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 5 pm – 9 pm and again from 11 am on Wednesday until time of service.
Mildred Norris Huckelby Combs
Mildred Norris Huckelby Combs, age 84, Tompkinsville passed away October 2, 2022 at her residence. She was born on March 28, 1938 to the late Ada Adele Ballard Norris and William Stanley Norris. She is survived by one daughter, Diane Coffee and husband Donnie of Florida; sons, Mark Huckelby of...
Robert Lee Box
Robert Lee “Bob” Box, 91 of Edmonton, Kentucky passed away at home September 29, 2022. Born in Moline, Illinois to the last Milton and Alice Box, he was one of seven children. He was a Korean War Veteran, serving four years on a mine sweep as a personnel...
Hermon Marrs Rhoton
Mr. Hermon Marrs Rhoton, age 83, of Moss, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home. Hermon was born in Monroe County on October 2, 1938, a son of the late Oliver and Liddie (Rich) Rhoton. Hermon was a Farmer, and enjoyed logging and working alongside his sons. He was a member of Pine Hill Church of Christ.
David Earl Green
David Earl Green, 58, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Saturday, October 1st, at his home. David was born in Alabama, on September 30, 1964, a son of the late Elizabeth (Chapman) and Earl Green. On April 28, 2012, he married Kit Young Green at Cedar Hill Park in Madison, TN.
Rodney Wayne Bewley
Rodney Wayne Bewley, age 60, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, September 30th, at his home. Rodney was born in Tompkinsville, KY on October 5, 1961, a son of the late Edith (Hammer) and Herbert Bewley. Rodney worked as a groundskeeper at Roy Anderson Lumber Company. Rodney is survived by...
Hope Elizabeth Jones Davis
Hope Elizabeth Jones Davis, age 26 , of Upton, KY. passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She was a home health nursing assistant. She is the daughter of Mark Jones (Lena Harper) and Veronica Hawkins (Samuel). She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Johnny Mike Marshall; her paternal...
Ella Neta Hunt
Ella Neta Hunt, age 90, of Glasgow, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 at NHC Healthcare. She was born in Glasgow on May 7, 1932, to the late Demon Grizzle and the late Virgie (McGuire) Grizzle. Mrs. Hunt was a manager at Handmacher and a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. She was married to the late Orval “Junior” Hunt.
Kenneth Wade “Kenney” Constant
Kenneth Wade “Kenney” Constant, 57, Glasgow, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late James Walton Constant and Mary Elizabeth Morgan Constant. He was a former employee of R R Donnelley and Sons who loved turkey hunting, fishing, and playing video games.
Martha Logsdon Garmon Thomas
Martha Logsdon Garmon Thomas, 68, Glasgow, died Sunday, October 2, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Center. A daughter of the late Joseph A. Logsdon and Hattie Pearl Gulley Logsdon, she was a childcare provider and a member of the Wisdom Faith Church. Martha’s love for the Lord and her family was her testimony.
Metcalfe County awarded $1.5M for infrastructure projects
EDMONTON — Today, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman awarded $1,568,171 in funding to four projects in Metcalfe County to improve infrastructure by providing clean water and constructing a new food bank distribution center. “Today, we announced funding that is going to keep moving Kentucky forward,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “When...
Glasgow Police to host community basketball game
GLASGOW — Glasgow Police will host a free community basketball game on Monday, Oct. 10, to commemorate the National Faith & Blue Weekend National event. The game will be hosted at the HERO Center at 100 Cheatham St. in Glasgow and begins at 6:30 p.m. The game will consist of local law enforcement officers, firefighters and community leaders. The game is free of charge, but any donations will go toward the Ralph Bunche Community Center.
Mary Teresa Garmon
Mary Teresa Garmon, 58, of Glasgow, KY passed away Tuesday, September 27th, while in the company of her family, at her residence in Glasgow, KY. Mary was born in Bowling Green, KY on July 3, 1964, a daughter of the late Margaret (Pendelton) Bradley and William Bradley. She was married to Terry Garmon of Glasgow, KY, who survives, July 2, 2013 at the Monroe County Courthouse.
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Sept. 26, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 26 – Sept. 30, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Sept....
Kentucky installs state's first Narcan vending machine
VINE GROVE, Ky. — An eastern Kentucky community is making major strides in its fight against drug overdoses. When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he...
‘Horse lawsuit’ filed against Hale family, others dismissed
Allegations against Barren County Judge/Executive Micheal Hale (pictured here); Shani, his wife; and others, were dismissed in an order handed down by Barren Circuit Court Judge John T. Alexander on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The allegations were made by Greg and Brittany Turner and their business, BG Stables, and dealt with the seizure of a group of horses they previously owned.
Movie to film in Barren County next month
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s all lights, camera, action in Glasgow as Hollywood comes to town. Barren County announced on Facebook American Cinemas International will be filming a movie there next month, and say the film will be sold to Hallmark or UpTV. They also said to keep an...
