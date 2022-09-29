Read full article on original website
Officials find body while putting out brush fire in Detroit field
Fatal crash on Detroit's east side kills 2, injures 3
(CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead and three others were injured in a crash on Detroit's east side early Sunday morning.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Conner Street and Mack Avenue. Police say a black Dodge Caliber was allegedly pulling out of the driveway of a restaurant and failed to yield, striking a black Jeep. Two women inside the Dodge Caliber were killed in the crash while the driver was critically injured. Two other people inside the Caliber sustained serious injuries but are expected to be okay.The driver of the Jeep was uninjured. No other information was released.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
POLICE: Shooting on Root St in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Police Department responded to a shooting on 900 Root St in Flint Monday night. For the latest breaking news, download Mid-Michigan NOW for further updates. Mid-Michigan NOW has crew at the scene and will give the latest information at 10:00 p.m. Monday night.
Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Morning 4: Detroit man fires shots into Bloomfield Township restaurant where he worked, kills self -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself. An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before...
Police identify employee who shot co-worker at Bloomfield Township deli, then killed himself
Police search for suspects on alleged murder of 24-year-old Detroit man
DETROIT, Mich. — Police are looking for information leading to the arrest in the murder of a Detroit man. On June 6, 2022, at around 2:00 a.m., David Brown exited his home after a verbal altercation with someone over the phone. When he left his home, a vehicle pulled up.
Manhunt under way for North Carolina fugitive possibly in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A manhunt is under way in the Flint area for a 30-year-old wanted in connection with an attempted murder case from North Carolina. Police are looking for Joshua Lynn Sylvester, who is facing charges of assault with intent to kill or seriously injure and felon in possession with a firearm.
24-year-old Novi man killed, 2 injured when car crosses median, crashes into tree at 3 a.m.
NOVI, Mich. – A 24-year-old passenger was killed and two others were injured when a car crossed the median and crashed into a tree overnight in Novi. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) in the area of Cranbrooke and Nilan drives in Novi. That’s just southwest of 10 Mile and Haggerty roads.
Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway
FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
Police: Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills shot up in drive-by by frequent customer
Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week
Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
Body of murdered 26-year-old Pontiac man found slumped over car’s center console, police say
Oakland County detectives believe man found shot in his vehicle early Monday was murdered
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Teen charged with bringing gun into Bridgeport High School same day as two students injured in stabbing
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — The same day a stabbing within Bridgeport High School left two students injured, a fellow student allegedly brought a stolen handgun into the building. As a result, he’s now facing a criminal charge. The morning of Sept. 22, police from numerous agencies responded to...
2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
24-year-old Novi man killed, 2 others injured, in drunk driving crash
Police say Pontiac man was murdered after finding apparent gunshot wound
Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait
Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
