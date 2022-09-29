Read full article on original website
Nishit Aggarwal from @travelwithnishit Launches a Digital Marketing company called IG BEAST MEDIA
Nishit Aggarwal, who is an avid traveller and blogger, has announced the launch of his new digital marketing company called IG BEAST MEDIA. The company will offer services such as social media management, website design and SEO. Nishit’s goal is to help small businesses grow and reach their target audience through online channels. He believes that with the right marketing strategy, any business can succeed. IG BEAST MEDIA is based in New Delhi, India.
Google Stadia is going offline for good
Alas, game-streaming service Google Stadia is no more. Two years and 11 months after its launch, it will wind down in January, marking the end, for now, of the tech company’s aspirations in video games. At least one guy who used to tweet at me every single time we published a game review to point out that the game in question was also available on Stadia can finally stand down. Customers are being looked after: Google is refunding every purchase made through Stadia, from controllers to subscriptions to the games themselves.
How DesignSlic Media is Helping Ecommerce Store Owners Boost Their Store Conversion Rates up to 11.65 Times?
Designslic is one of the go-to service providers for a large number of clients that are looking to convert their websites into money-making machines. The company and its experienced staff can easily skyrocket the conversion rate of any ecom stores and thus provide store owners with those dream conversion rates that they’ve always targeted.
China-hifi-Audio Unveils Numerous Choices of Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Anyone Looking for Top-of-the-Line Audio Systems
China-hifi-Audio presents an array of audiophile tube amplifiers which are hand-picked and tested to ensure that they are of the highest quality. China-hifi-Audio has a wide selection of audiophile tube amplifiers from various categories. These categories are all separated by type of items, and each item has its own page with description, specifications and price. Some of these categories include speakers, amplifiers and tube amplifier systems. Their products are mainly developed with quality in mind, and the prices are more than affordable. Users who buy from them will also be able to choose from a wide variety of brands, designs and colors, which is not very common with other online stores. All of their sound systems come with affordable shipping, and they have a 1-year return policy. The sound on these sound systems is great, and they are made to last. Due to this, this shop has received many positive reviews from its customers. Customers mentioned that the systems were of great quality and they had no issues with any of them.
Amazon Prime Early Access Deals 2022: The Most Loved COSRX Skincare Products with 100K+ of 5-Star Reviews
Derm beauty brand, COSRX, has announced its sale of viral TikTok skincare products at the Amazon Prime Early Access sale – the fall version of Prime Day. As the weather changes you might have noticed that your regular skincare routine isn’t working quite as well. Maybe your skin is feeling drier, your T-zone is oilier, or redness has crept in?
Galilee Life – The home for vendors and businesses of any caliber launches two magazines annually.
A company founded in New Jersey that is a Christian marketplace for businesses and vendors of any scale worldwide is, simultaneously, intending to fulfill its God-given mission to launch two magazines per year. Galilee life provides an enhanced, creative, diverse, and faith-based platform for entrepreneurs globally to reach their full...
N Suite to Collaborate with zkSync to Offer Secure Private Key Management
“”We’re delighted to have N Suite joining our growing ecosystem on zkSync,” remarked Will Macfie, Ecosystem Lead for zkSync “Their introduction will unlock new opportunities for our communities and take us another step closer to making self-sovereign participation in the digital economy affordable and easy for anyone in the world.””
Rex Teo led Upstairs in Becoming Asia 1st Custodial NFT Marketplace
Upstairs is a newly developed blockchain platform in the industry. In the latest development, the company has built a base technology and platform that provides credible utility for NFTs and is user-friendly for the masses. The company is making NFT trading for modern-day consumerism and providing intuitive user interfaces that...
The 10X Traffic Suite – helping SOLOpreneurs and small businesses step up their marketing strategies to grow their brands.
The 10X Traffic Suite offers automated, affordable advertising to help businesses stand out in the increasingly competitive market. The 10X Traffic Suite has revolutionized online advertising for solopreneurs and small businesses with its tailored professional advertising campaigns that are affordable and effective. The 10X Traffic Suite has helped many businesses revamp their marketing strategies to be better positioned for success in the ever-evolving digital space.
UF-TOOLS Launching A Revolutionary 36-in-1 Wholesale Screwdriver
UF-TOOLS, a precision tools manufacturer by Youfu Group, launches a screwdriver set that aids mobile repair. A Wholesale precision tools manufacturer, UF-TOOLS, introduced a phone repair kit different from traditional screwdriver kits. It consists of a highly transparent outer box with a flip-cover design. The box is sealed with magnetic covers, which are easier to open and close—many options to choose from, which ensures variety and help in all sorts of repairs. The electrical device includes a knob switch that prevents the wrong operations. The container has excellent thoughts to make it easier to pick and place.
