bigrapidsdailynews.com
Driver suffers injuries following two vehicle crash in Big Rapids Township
One driver suffered a broken arm following a two vehicle crash in Mecosta County Saturday. It happened on US -131 northbound ramp in Big Rapids Township. Deputies say a 1997 Burgundy GMC Savana rear ended a 2014 Gray Suburu Outback. A 64-year old woman was taken to Spectrum Health Hospital...
Deputies: Driver runs red light, hit by semi-truck
Authorities say a man was injured after he drove through a red light and was struck by a semi-truck.
1 airlifted after crash involving combine in Wright Twp.
A Coopersville woman was airlifted to the hospital after a Friday afternoon crash in Wright Township.
Tenants displaced after fire at Muskegon apartment building
MUSKEGON, Michigan — A fire evacuated residents of a Muskegon apartment building Sunday morning, authorities say. The incident happened at the Tiffany Woods Apartments, located at 3298 Roosevelt Road. There were no injuries in the fire, but crews on the scene said the tenants will be displaced while the...
Firefighters put out apartment building blaze in Norton Shores
Firefighters from several Muskegon County communities battled an apartment building blaze Sunday afternoon.
Police arrest man accused of several vehicle thefts throughout Roosevelt Park
The Roosevelt Park Police Department says officers arrested someone who they believe is responsible for several recent thefts from unlocked vehicles throughout the city.
Lake Co Sheriff: two people in custody after bank robbery, bomb threat
The Lake County Sheriff's Office reports two "persons of interest" in a bank robbery that triggered a school lockdown and evacuation.
Sheriff: Two ‘Persons of Interest’ in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery Jailed on Unrelated Charges
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says two ‘persons of interest’ in last Thursday’s robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther are currently in the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges. Names are being withheld pending formal charges. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing....
Stretch of Grand Haven Road closing for nearly 2 weeks
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of Grand Haven Road will be closed for about two weeks for water main work. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 29, Grand Haven Road will be closed to traffic between North Gateway Boulevard and Farr Road, according to a notice from the City of Norton Shores.
whtc.com
UPDATE: Arrest Made, Suspect Arraigned in GVSU Area Off-Campus Shooting
ORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 28, 2022) – A 23-year-old Muskegon man on Wednesday was arraigned on charges stemming from a shooting incident at an off-campus apartment near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. Hudsonville District Court Judge Judith Mulder set $500,000 bail on DeJarion Blackshire on counts of...
wgvunews.org
Construction of Muskegon Heights first new home in 17 years underway
Officials say, it’s a microcosm of things to come in Muskegon Heights, as the Career Tech Center in Muskegon, in partnership with Lake Hawks in Flight and AmeriCorps, poured the concrete foundation this week on the first new home to be constructed in over 17 years. Mirroring Muskegon’s successful...
Former bank headquarters to become megachurch after $7M sale in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TWP. — A former bank headquarters building is set to become a megachurch in Holland Township after a $7 million sale. The church, which currently has about 1,800 congregants at its two current locations, expects to double the size of its congregation with the new facility, according to the pastor.
WOOD
A new & improved way to get knee or hip replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore, with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They also offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee as well as foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 24-year-old from Two Rivers found
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Police Department has provided an update regarding the missing and endangered 24-year-old with intellectual disabilities. According to an update, Maggie Remiker has been located and is safe. No further details were provided. Local 5 News will update this if more information...
Norton Shores man creates 'smart trees'
Ricky LaFever says he often thinks outside the box, but recently decided to put his idea inside of a tree.
